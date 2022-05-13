Are you a fan of cartoons and animated TV shows? If yes, then you must have come across Scooby Doo. The famous cartoon character was created by Hanna-Barbera, an American animation company, in 1969. So what type of breed was the Scooby Doo dog? This article has little known facts about your favourite childhood dog.

Scooby-Doo is a cartoon character created to match a specific dog breed. It was created by Hanna-Barbera, an American animation company, in 1969. Photo: @Scoobert

Scooby Doo's dog is most likely a Great Dane, though he has some very different traits from the genuine breed. Unlike the Great Dane, he is clumsy, cowardly, and spends all his time daydreaming about eating. Therefore, Scooby Doo mostly has all the opposite characteristics of the Great Dane. If that is the case, what kind of dog is Scooby Doo?

Scooby Doo's origin

The cartoon character was created by cartoonist Iwao Takamoto of the famous Hanna-Berbera Productions company. The cartoon revolves around Scooby Doo and four teenagers, Fred, Vilma, Delphine and Shaggy, all fellow members of Mystery Inc. Mystery Inc, a research company that travels around the world in a van solving mysteries involving ghosts and supernatural creatures.

What kind of dog is Scooby Doo?

Scooby wears a blue-collar, diamond-shaped dollar with a yellow side coat engraving of 'SD'. Photo: @Scoobert

Is Scooby a greyhound? No. Iwao Takamoto, the character's creator, revealed that the character was inspired by the outstanding features of the prize Great Dane. He studied what made Great Dane famous and went direct opposite.

Therefore, he is the direct opposite of the Great Dane. He is a squeamish, skittish and scared dog. However, he is also devoted and loyal. Scooby wears a blue collar with a yellow side coat engraving of SD.

What kind of dog is Scrappy Doo?

Scrappy is also a Great Dane. But, unlike Scooby, Scrappy is a puppy. However, you may be wondering how Scrappy has stayed in his puppy stage for all that time. Well, this may be attributed to juvenile-onset Panhypopituitarism. In its simplest form, this means dog dwarfism. Canines with dwarfism grow at the same rate as their counterparts for up to two months, after which they grow very little or even stop growing at all.

With dwarfism, the canines maintain their puppy coat and do not grow the coarser guard hairs that older dogs have. That explains why Scrappy Doo has not increased since his first appearance and has maintained his shriller voice.

What does Scooby Doo look like?

Great Danes paint a picture of elegance and balance with born noblemen's smooth and easy stride. Scooby often runs in place for several seconds before taking off in a flash. Also, his knees often knock together loudly, especially when frightened. He also makes a unique screeching sound when he stops running.

Colour

The character is brown from head to toe, with several distinctive black spots on his upper body. Besides, it does not seem to have a melanistic mask face mask often found in Great Danes. Great Danes come in different colours and patterns. Their standard colour is the black-and-white patchwork pattern. Their official colours comprise blue, mantle, harlequin, fawn, merle, and brindle.

Emotional characteristics

They are sweet by nature, great home guardians, and generally, they are dependable dogs. Photo: @Scoobert

Scooby is a chicken heart by nature and hides in wicker baskets to avoid danger. This is unlike Great Dane, that is courageous and never timid. They are sweet by nature, great home guardians, and generally, they are dependable dogs.

Intelligence

Great Dane ranks as the 12th-smartest breed. In contrast, Scooby is the second-smartest member of Mystery Inc. It is very intelligent to differentiate between friends and enemies.

Problem solving skills

Like Great Danes, who are excellent problem solvers, Scooby can quickly distinguish between friends and intruders. He becomes an escape artist when running from monsters, which requires perfect coordination and fast thinking skills.

Friendliness

Great Danes are very affectionate and friendly animals. Similarly, Scooby will often jump straight into Shaggy's arms when frightened. He relates well with Shaggy, and they enjoy quality time together.

Appetite

A mature Great Dane will need a lot of food for sufficient energy. They require a lot of calories daily to fuel their enormous body and keep them active. Similarly, Scooby, too, has a great appetite and will eat an entire buffer when no one is watching.

Popularity

Since the creation of the character back in 1969, these characters are still popular among kids. They have also appeared in many brands such as kid-stationary products, toys, kids' clothes, and school paintings, among other places. It has become one of the most excellent cartoons in America and one of the most extended telecasting series on Saturday morning comedy lineup show in America.

Besides, Scooby Doo is something that all generations can enjoyably sit down and watch together. Despite running for more than 50 years, this is still a beloved character by people of all ages. Also, the show is safe for children of all ages to watch but still makes viewers of all ages enjoy it.

What breed is Scooby Doo?

Despite running for more than 50 years, this is still a beloved character by people of all ages. Photo: @Scoobert

Scooby Doo's dog breed is a Great Dane, which probably is what most dog-lovers already suspected, given his appearance. Scooby has lanky, skinny legs and a long, stocky torso like a typical Great Dane. However, Scooby has a less refined frame and body type than most Great Danes. He is one of the Giant size dogs in the dog breed; everyone loves to have this tremendous German dog in their home.

Is Scooby Doo a boy or girl?

Scooby Doo is the eponymous character and protagonist of the animated television franchise of the same name, created in 1969 by the American animation company Hanna-Barbera. He is a male Great Dane and lifelong companion of amateur detective Shaggy Rogers, with whom he shares many personality traits.

Above is everything you would love to know about what kind of dog Scooby Doo is. There are many other cartoons about dogs, but this character is the most popular worldwide.

