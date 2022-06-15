Miss South Africa 2022 promises to be bigger as the country's largest pageant gears towards crowning the next beauty queen in August. The top 10 finalists have finally been named but they still need to campaign for the public vote. Herein are all the facts you need to know regarding the finalists.

The 2022 pageant winner will be crowned during Women's Month on 13th August 2022. The glamorous event will be held at Sun International's SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Miss South Africa 2022 finalists

The 2022 finalists were chosen by a panel of seven judges, including;

Radio presenter and actress Thando Thabethe

Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie

Actor Simoné Nortman

Body-positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz

True Love editor-in-chief Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa

Fashion designer Khosi Nkosi

Dentsu CEO Koo Govender

Here are all the facts regarding the Miss South Africa 2022 top 10 contestants.

1. Anarzade Omar - Gauteng

Anarze Omar is a social media manager at a marketing firm. Photo: @anarzadeomar on Instagram (modified by author)

Anarzade, 23, is a native of Crown Gardens, Johannesburg, Gauteng. She studied BA in Strategic Communication in Marketing at the University of Johannesburg. She currently works at a digital marketing firm as a social media manager. This is her third time participating in the pageant. She entered in 2019 and finished in the top 35, then in 2020, where she finished in the top 30.

2. Ayanda Thabethe - KwaZulu-Natal

Ayanda Thabethe from KwaZulu-Natal is a dietetics and human nutrition student. Photo: @ayanda_thxbethe, @official_misssa (modified by author)

Ayanda Thabethe, 22, hails from Maritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province. She is a dietetics and human nutrition student.

3. Itumeleng Parage - Gauteng

Itumeleng Parage is a Bachelor of Law student. Photo: @tumi.parage on Instagram (modified by author)

Itumeleng Parage, 22, is a native of Central Western Jabavu, Soweto, Gauteng. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from Wits University and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Law degree.

4. Keaoleboga Nkashe - North West

Nkashe is a post-graduate student and kindergarten teacher. Photo: @kea.nkashe on Instagram (modified by author)

Keaoleboga Nkashe, 26, comes from Otsoseng, Ngaka Modiri Molema District, North West province. She is currently pursuing a post-graduate degree and working as a freelance model and kindergarten tutor.

5. Lebogang Mahlangu - Gauteng

Lebogang is a procurement specialist from Gauteng. Photo: @_lebogangmahlangu on Instagram (modified by author)

Lebogang Mahlangu, 26, is a native of Soshanguve, Tshwane, Gauteng. She holds a degree in BSc Food Science from Stellenbosch University. Lebogang works as a procurement specialist at a multinational FMCG firm.

6. Luvé Meyer - Western Cape

Luvé Meyerr is an entrepreneur and model from Western Cape. Photo: @luvemeyer on Instagram (modified by author)

Luvé Meyer, 25, hails from Brackenfell, Cape Town, Western Cape. She has an undergraduate degree in Health Science and Social Services and an honours degree in Psychology from UNISA. She co-runs a small business and works as a model. This year is the second time that Luvé has entered the Miss SA pageant. She participated in 2020 and finished in the Top 35.

7. Luyanda Zuma - KwaZulu-Natal

Luyanda Zuma is a student and model from KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: @melanin_lelo on Instagram (modified by author)

Luyanda Zuma, 20, hails from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. She is currently a final year student at AFDA, pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Live Performance. She also works as an international model and business owner.

8. Ndavi Nokeri - Limpopo

Ndavi Nokeri from Limpopo won the 22 People's Vote. Photo: @davi.nokerii on Instagram (modified by author)

Ndavi Nokeri, 23, is a native of Tzaneen, Limpopo. She holds a BCom degree in Investment Management from the University of Pretoria. Ndavi was the winner of the 2022 People's Vote. She is currently employed by an asset management company.

9. Pearl Ntshehi - Gauteng

Pearl Ntshehi from Gauteng works as a candidate attorney. Photo: @pearlntshehi on Instagram (modified by author)

Pearl Ntshehi, 25, grew up in Mamelodi but currently resides in Centurion, Tshwane, Gauteng. She holds an LLB, a BCom Honours, and a BCom Law degree. Pearl currently works as a candidate attorney. She participated in the 2021 Miss SA pageant and finished in the top 30.

10. Tamsyn Jack - Western Cape

Tamsyn Jack is an entrepreneur from Western Cape. Photo: @tamsyn_jack on Instagram (modified by author)

Tamsyn Jack, 25, is a native of Somerset West, Western Cape. She holds a degree in Food Science from the University of Stellenbosch. Tamsyn is an entrepreneur.

What is Miss SA's salary?

The crowned queen receives R1 million cash and a fully furnished apartment at the luxurious Central Square in Sandton. The winner will also receive other prizes from sponsors and Miss SA organizers during their one-year reign.

How do you qualify for Miss South Africa?

Entrants must be at least 20 years old and under 28 years as of 1st August 2022. They must also be SA citizens, never have been married or parented, and should never have held the Miss SA title.

What is the role of Miss South Africa?

Miss SA represents the country in international beauty competitions, including Miss World and Miss Universe. In addition, the crown holder will fulfil other duties as determined by the pageant organizers during their one-year reign.

How do I enter Miss South Africa 2022?

The Miss South Africa 2022 entries were opened from 1 April to 30th April 2022. The applicants had to complete their entry process via the Miss SA app, where users had to pay a monthly subscription of R299.00.

The entrants were also required to post a 45 seconds introduction video on their social media platforms using the #MissSA2022. The contestants had to tag Miss South Africa on all their social media entries. Those without smartphones and iPhones were allowed to enter by visiting the pageantry website and filling in the online form.

Is Miss SA allowed to have a boyfriend?

The beauty queen can be in a committed relationship or even engaged. However, she must remain unmarried during the Miss South Africa pre-competition process and until after participating in international competitions.

Can you enter Miss SA with tattoos?

The pageantry has no restrictions when it comes to tattoos or piercings. Anyone with body art can compete for the beauty crown.

All the Miss South Africa finalists have the potential to take the crown home. Ensure you tune in to DStv's Mzansi Magic and M-Net on 13th August 2022. Good luck to all the contestants!

