December global holidays in 2022: All international holidays and festivities

December is the 12th month in our modern-day Gregorian calendar (as it was in the preceding Julian calendar). However, it was the 10th month of the Roman calendar (until 153 BC). Hence, "December" comes from the Latin word Decem, meaning "ten." So how many holidays are in the month? Here is a list of all the December global holidays.

December is known as a month of holidays. The month carries much significance as it is the last of the year and has one of the most celebrated holidays in the world, Christmas. These holidays encompass themes like religion, health, culture and friendship.

All December holidays in 2022

Each holiday significantly impacts different people, and many memories and traditions with friends and family, have been formed in that month. These are the holidays in December around the world in 2022.

1. Word AIDS Day- Thursday, Dec 1

World AIDS Day is one of December's first holidays. The festival has been designated every year since 1988. It is an international time dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease. In addition, acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a life-threatening condition caused by HIV.

2. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery- Friday, Dec 2

What holidays are in December 2022 around the world? The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is a yearly organized since 1986 by the United Nations General Assembly. It marks the date of the adoption, by the General Assembly, of the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others.

3. International Day of Disabled Persons- Saturday, Dec 3

This is one of the essential international holidays in December. International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992. It has been observed with varying degrees of success around the planet.

4. Krampusnacht- Monday Dec 5

Krampusnacht is celebrated annually across Germany, European countries, and Australia. It occurs the night before the celebration of the Feast of St. Nicholas, a night when people dress up as the devil Krampus and chase naughty children through the streets.

5. St. Nicholas Day- Tuesday, December 6

Saint Nicholas Day, also called the Feast of Saint Nicholas, is observed on December 5 or 6th in Western Christian countries and on 19th in Eastern Christian countries using the old church Calendar. It is the feast day of Saint Nicholas of Myra; it falls within the Advent season.

6. Feast of the Immaculate Conception- Thursday, December 8

The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, also called Immaculate Conception Day, celebrates the sinless lifespan and the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, celebrated, nine months before the feast of the Nativity of Mary, celebrated on September 8.

7. Saint Lucy's Day- Tuesday, December 13

The annual holiday is observed on December 13, the winter solstice and shortest day of the year. The event honours the charitable work of St. Lucy or Santa Lucia, an Italian martyr known for her compassion and generous nature.

8. Hanukkah- Sunday, December 18 to Monday, December 26

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish festival commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE.

9. Kwanzaa - Monday, December 26 to Sunday, January 1 2023

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture culminating in a communal feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day. It was created by activist Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa.

10. Christmas- Sunday, December 25

What is the most popular holiday in the world? Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people worldwide.

Christmas trees are decorated with coloured lights, tinsel, and baubles. Images and sculptures of Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, are also put up, which is believed to bring gifts to every household in the world.

11. Boxing day- Monday, December 26

Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? Boxing Day is celebrated after Christmas, occurring on the second day of Christmastide. Though it originated as a holiday to give gifts to the poor, today, Boxing Day is primarily known as a shopping holiday.

The name comes from when the rich used to box up gifts to give to the poor. Boxing Day was traditionally a day off for servants - a day when they received a special Christmas box from their masters. The servants would also return on Boxing Day to give Christmas boxes to their families.

12. New Year's Eve- Saturday, December 31

What are the 3 main holidays in December?

In the Gregorian calendar, New Year's Eve, also known as Old Year's Day or Saint Sylvester's Day in many countries, the evening or the entire day of the last day of the year. Therefore, the last day of the year is commonly referred to as "New Year's Eve". This, Christmas and Boxing day are the most celebrated festivities in December.

So there you have it, some of the most popular December global holidays and festivals in 2022. Families n these holidays celebrate in different ways but most important is that they are together.

