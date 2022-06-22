What's a drag queen? Here is everything you need to know

Drag is slowly gaining mainstream attention in popular culture. The gender-bending art involves individuals dressing in exaggerated costumes and accentuated makeup. So what is a drag queen? This article has all the details you need to know.

A man applying accentuated makeup. Photo: Pekic

Source: Getty Images

RuPaul is one of the most recognizable faces of transvestite culture in modern society. Impersonation art is gaining more recognition, especially in major forms of entertainment, including theatre performances, music, films, and television shows.

What are drag queens?

What does being a drag queen mean? A drag queen is someone who behaves like an actual queen by putting on more exaggerated feminine fashion and makeup than an ordinary woman would wear. The purpose is to make the person, usually male, magnify female gender signifiers and gender roles, which is fun and entertaining for the people watching.

Many performers do it to entertain the audience, and it has nothing to do with their gender preference. Some use the art to express themselves, especially individuals who feel misunderstood by their loved ones. The fashion queens' art span many cultures, and anyone can do it.

Are all drag queens gay?

Since the culture began, most participants have been cisgender men from the gay community. However, other genders, including cisgender straight men, trans women, and non-binary individuals, as well as people with varying sexual identities can participate.

Participants from the trans women community are sometimes called trans queens. Some of the most recognized celebrity trans queens are Peppermint and Monica Beverly Hillz. Cisgender women who take part in the culture are referred to as bioqueens or faux queens.

Drag queens were originally gay cisgender men but evolved to include people of any gender and all sexual orientations. Photo: Benoit BACOU

Source: Getty Images

Origin of drag queen

The term drag was first used in the 1870s to refer to male actors who dressed in feminine fashion. At the time, women were not allowed to go on stage and men had to take on female roles during performances. Later in the 1970s, a female impersonator was seen as a homosexual tranvestite (a homosexual putting on clothes of the opposite gender) with a superior attitude.

In the United States, fashion impersonation culture was adopted as early as the 1880s. William Dorsey Swann is believed to be the first self-titled queen of drag and used to host drag balls in Washington DC in the 1880s. In India, homosexuality remains a constitutional offence, but drag culture is slowly being embraced in mainstream art culture and publications.

Drag kings vs. drag queens

Transvestite kings are the opposite of female impersonation queens. They are women who put on exaggerated masculine fashion to mimic the male persona. Trans men are also part of the king culture. However, drag queen performances are more famous than the king act.

Is a drag king a woman?

Transvestite kings are typically women wearing exaggerated masculine fashion that an ordinary man would not wear. But in modern times, trans men and other genders often adopt the magnified male impersonation.

Drag performances

The participants often sing, dance, and lip-sync to keep the audience entertained. Performances can be solo or in groups and are carried out on different stages that range from small amateur stages to big theatrical acts. Popular venues where such shows are mainly held include;

Nightclubs

Gay pride parades

Cabarets venues

Carnivals

Transvestite pageants

RuPaul is the modern self-proclaimed queen of drag. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Drag movies and television shows

Several films and television shows depicting drag culture have also been released. RuPaul's Drag Race on Logo is one of the most successful transvestite television shows, having won three Primetime awards. Celebrated drag queen RuPaul also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, becoming the first-ever female impersonator to achieve such a milestone. Some popular films and TV shows highlighting the culture include;

Project Year Notes Jump, Darling 2020 Canadian drama film Stage Mother 2020 Canadian comedy-drama AJ and the Queen 2020 Netflix comedy-drama series Number 1 2020 Singaporean comedy-drama Dragnificent! 2019 to 2020 TLC series Drag Kids 2019 Canadian documentary Dancing Queen 2018 Documentary reality series Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate 2018 American comedy film Hurricane Bianca 2016 American comedy film Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie 2016 Comedy movie Dressed as a Girl 2015 English documentary film Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son 2011 American crime-comedy RuPaul's Drag Race 2009 to present Logo TV/VH1 reality competition series What Would You Do? 2008 to present ABC situational hidden camera series The Curiosity of Chance 2006 Comedy movie

Drag queen performances have come a long way and are currently being accepted by different cultures, especially in the USA. Its popularity is expected to spread to other parts of the world that are slowly embracing the LBGTQ+ community.

READ ALSO: A-Z exhaustive list of the LazyTown cast | Where are they today?

Briefly.co.za published a list of actors and actresses who were part of the LazyTown cast. The children's television musical series was one of the most-watched shows of the 2000s, having been dubbed in more than 30 languages and broadcast in over 180 nations.

The Icelandic show was created by athlete and actor Magnús Scheving to encourage active lifestyles among viewers. Most of the cast members have starred in other shows, films, and theoretical performances. Actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson, who played villain Robbie Rotten, unfortunately, passed away in 2018.

Source: Briefly News