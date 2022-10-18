40+ low-maintenance short haircuts for a trendy look in 2022

Everyone will always strive to look their best and be presentable for that confidence boost. The first impression is very important; therefore, one has to be cautious about how they groom and dress.

Edgy bob with bangs, Spiky classic cut, Side wedged pixie hair.

Good grooming often starts with the head before focusing on the rest of the body. With the tougher economic times, many people prefer to go for an option that is cheaper and affordable. This article highlights hairstyles that will make you look sharp without spending a lot.

40+ low-maintenance short haircuts for a trendy look

Looking sharp often comes at a price. However, these hairstyles will have you covered financially and still stay trendy. Check them out.

1. Pixie

A pixie hairstyle often guarantees freedom of choice.

A pixie hairstyle is a top pick for short, low-maintenance haircuts. Does a pixie cut make you look younger? Yes, it does, due to its sleekness and crispness.

2. Side sweep

A natural black side-sweep hairstyle.

A side sweep is a neat style that is less demanding. It also offers a variety of options, including dying or curling, according to one's liking.

3. Short bangs

Short bangs.

Short bangs often look attractive, especially with a bob style. For short-haired ladies, it is a good option to go with.

4. Bowl cut

Bowl cut.

A bowl cut does not often look busy on the head. It is a go-to option if you are looking for something less expensive and time-saving.

5. Buzz cut

A buzz cut.

What is the easiest short haircut to maintain? Buzz cuts are the simplest and easiest hairstyles one can ever choose to go with. It cuts across all genders as the most cost-efficient style.

6. Short waves

Short waves.

Short waves are simply long hair trimmed according to one's liking with no modifications done. It is one of the DIY hairstyles.

7. Sleek bob

Sleek bob.

It is a versatile hairstyle that needs less attention and maintenance. Adjustments can be done according to choice, but it is still perfect on the go, even when natural.

8. Undercut curly hair

Undercut curly hair.

The fact that this hairstyle cuts across all genders is a unique factor when considering an option for a hairstyle. Blends well with dyes to give a perfect look.

9. Tousled bob

Tousled bob.

Despite falling under the sleek bob, this hairstyle needs lesser maintenance. It also offers various styling options.

10. Layered pixie

Layered pixie.

This hairstyle is a slight modification of the original pixie. However, it is still a good pick for a budget-effective hairstyle.

11. Finger waves

Finger waves.

Finger waves hairstyle is a good go-to option. The hairstyle is less demanding but classy. Moreover, it offers wide options for adjustments. Is short hair better for older ladies? Well, this hairstyle is a top pick for older ladies.

12. Curly bob

Curly bob.

Bob hairstyles are often good to play around with. One good option to go for is the curly bob. Once the curls are set, you are good to go.

13. Edgy pixie

Edgy pixie.

An edgy pixie offers a touch of elegance when done rightly. It is one of the fine top hair, low maintenance short haircuts.

14. Fluffy afro

Fluffy afro.

For the ladies, a fluffy afro is one option that never fails. The simplicity of the hairstyle goes hand in hand with cost-effectiveness.

15. Slicked back hair

Slicked back hair.

This hairstyle is a good option for short-hair ladies. Besides its simplicity, the styling options are also wide.

16. Spiky pixie

Spiky pixie hair.

What is a low-maintenance pixie cut? A spiky version of the hairstyle is ideal for remaining trendy with less maintenance.

17. Blunt bob

Blunt bob.

The hairstyle is a bob with evenly trimmed ends, mostly shoulder height. It looks more appealing and keeps the head neat and easy.

18. Soft curls

Soft curls.

Soft curls are another cheaper option to go for. Despite being easy to maintain, you can be on the go without having to attend to your head that much.

19. Modern mullet

Modern mullet.

Mullets are often associated with the olden days. However, a modern mullet is an ideal hairstyle for a gent who wants to keep it easy and trendy at the same time.

20. Bob with flipped-out ends

Bob with flipped-out ends.

Bobs offer various options when it comes to styling. One option is flipping the ends of the hair to make a slight difference. It is a good option for low-maintenance short blonde hairstyles.

21. Asymmetrical bob

Asymmetrical bob.

Asymmetrical bobs are often trendy, given the uniqueness that makes the hairstyle stand out. It's easy to maintain and still trendy.

22. Faux hawk

Faux hawk.

A faux hawk is an ideal option for gents with spiky hair. The hairstyle also requires less attention and is a good 0n-the-go option.

23. Sweptback pixie

Sweptback pixie.

A pixie hairstyle is also styled backward to form a sweptback pixie. It is a good option for teens who want to look trendy without having much to do with their hair.

24. Messy bob

Messy bob.

A messy bob is a good option for someone who doesn't like to do her hair often. It can be left the way it is, and modifications are according to choice.

25. Side-wedged pixie

Side wedged pixie hair.

A side-wedged pixie is more revealing. It is short and crispy, ideal for dying according to one's liking. It is a perfect low-maintenance short hair option.

26. Side wedged pixie with etched sides

Side wedged pixie with etched sides.

The hairstyle tops the trendy list of low-maintenance short over-the-ear haircuts. It also offers a wide range of styling options.

27. Elongated quiff

Elongated quiff.

An elongated quiff stands out when it comes to trendy male hairstyles. It is unique and offers a touch of class.

28. Crew cut

Male crew cut.

What is the most low-maintenance haircut? A crew cut, equivalent to a buzz cut, answers the question. The hairstyle has fewer details which is ideal for those who like to keep it simple.

29. Pixie with elongated bangs

Pixie with elongated bangs.

A pixie with elongated bangs offers attention to detail. When done right, it stands out and is a good, classy option.

30. Curly quiff

Curly quiff.

If one is not a big fan of an elongated quiff, then a curled quiff offers another option to look still good with a quiff.

31. Classic pompadour

Classic pompadour.

Classic pompadour remains a top-notch hairstyle for an official look for the gents. It is a simple hairstyle, making the head look neat and appealing.

32. Flat top

Flat top hair.

Flat tops can be a good option for gents who are not fans of long hair. It makes the head still look neat with average hair.

33. Tapered side

Tapered side:

A bob hairstyle is also modified by shaving one side of the head to make the hairstyle stand out. The hairstyle is classy for short hair.

34. Modern mohawk

Modern mohawk.

Mohawks are another good option for the gents. A modern mohawk is a good style to make a statement as far as trends are concerned.

35. Bowl cut with bangs

Bowl cut with bangs.

A bowl-cut hairstyle can be modified by letting the bangs grow on either side and styled according to one's liking. The hairstyle is ideal for short-haired ladies.

36. Balayage bob

Balayage bob.

Balayage bob resembles a short wave. The hair is trimmed to shoulder height and left naturally or adjusted according to taste.

37. Classic Caesar cut

Classic Caesar cut.

Classic Caesar cut is a good hairstyle to keep it simple. It generally goes well with keeping an official look.

38. Spiky Mohawk

Spiky mohawk.

A spiky mohawk never goes wrong in making a statement. It is a perfect option for those gents who like to stand out.

39. Spiky classic cut

Spiky classic cut.

A classic cut can be modified according to hair length and styled according to a person's liking. It can be a smooth, natural cut or spiky, as in this case.

40. Edgy bob with bangs

Edgy bob with bangs.

A bob hairstyle can be edgy with elongated bangs cut according to one's liking. It is also a cheaper option.

Is short hair a lot of maintenance? No. Short hairs are ideal for ease of maintenance. They save both time and money, depending on the options one goes for. Does short hair make you look younger or older? This also depends on the choice of hairstyle and general looks.

