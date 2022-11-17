The human brain is a complex organ in the human body. It brings forth the mind, which is the mental aspect of human beings. Understanding the mind requires vast knowledge about the conscious and unconscious. That is where psychology comes in, and a better way to understand humans is to learn children's psychology.

Children are often complex to understand and handle because they are special in their way. Relating with them requires one to understand everything about them fully and be willing to engage with them at their levels of understanding.

Children's psychology

Psychology is the scientific study of the mind, how it functions, the phenomena behind it and how it relates to human behaviour. What is child psychology? It is the aspect that understands how children minds function and their behaviours.

Child psychologist

A child psychologist is a specialist who deals with mental health. They use evaluations and therapies to help children deal with the issues they face and affect their mental state. These issues can vary from emotional and social to health complications. A children's psychologist also works hand in hand with other healthcare workers, such as developmental psychologists.

Why is it important?

Children lack a way of channelling or expressing their feelings; thus, adults must figure out what is happening to them. Understanding their behaviour and how they relate with themselves and their surrounding is key towards knowing how to deal with them.

How can you become a psychologist?

How do I become a child psychologist in South Africa? Becoming such a specialist is no mean fete. However, the process and requirements vary with each country. For a South African, here are the requirements.

Having good matric subjects with a score eligible for a senior certificate.

Choose from a wide range of courses. This is important as it determines what kind of psychologist you will become and what you will deal with.

Choose an accredited institution that offers the course you want to study.

The institution will verify your qualifications to study for a bachelor’s degree. You have to meet all requirements needed.

One can choose an honours degree and a master’s degree after completing the bachelor’s degree programme.

A minimum of 720 hours as an intern is required for the experience.

Register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and pass their board exams to be accepted as a licensed specialist.

What subjects are needed to become a child psychologist in South Africa?

There are no specific subjects required to study the course. However, matric subjects are considered to pursue a degree course.

Where can you study child psychology in South Africa?

What universities offer child psychology in South Africa? A majority of universities offer these courses. Here are a few top options to consider as ranked by EduRank:

University of Cape Town University of Witwatersrand University of Pretoria University of Stellenbosch North-West University

There are many other accredited institutions that offer psychology courses. Moreover, without matric subjects, one can opt for a related short course at any reputable distance-learning psychology college, such as Skills Academy, Ember Academy or Matric College.

How long does it take to become a child psychologist in South Africa?

The duration of a psychology degree varies depending on the option a student opts for. For a full-time study, it takes three years to graduate with a bachelor’s degree, one year for an honours degree and two years for a master’s degree, inclusive of the internship duration.

Child psychologist salary

How much do child psychologists make in South Africa? According to Jobted, a South African job listing site, psychologists receive an average gross salary of R479,527 per year, which translates to a gross salary of R39,960 per month. The entry-level clinical psychologist's salary is estimated at R231,170 per year and can go upwards to R76,800 per annum for an experienced mental health worker.

You do not have to be a professional in children's psychology to understand how to relate to and deal with children. However, you can also choose to take a professional route with it as it is an interesting field.

