Creed Aventus price in South Africa (2023): Is it worth it?

Aventus Eau de parfum by France-based Creed has established itself as one of the world's best men's perfumes since its launch in 2010. The fruity-scented fragrance is used all over the world, including South Africa. Find out about Creed Aventus' price in South Africa and if it is worth the cost.

Aventus is a men's fragrance by the France-based Creed company. Photo: @creedboutique on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fragrances have been around since the early days of civilization and originally had a spiritual connection. The first fragrance was made from a mixture of alcohol, water, and scent, and it was invented in 1709 by Gian Paolo Feminis, an Italian apothecary living in the German city of Cologne. Today, perfumes are used to make people smell good, which increases their confidence and makes others around them comfortable.

Who owns Creed?

House of Creed is a subsidiary of BlackRock, an American multinational investment company based in New York City. It was originally founded by James Henry Creed in Mayfair, London, England, in 1760 before relocating to Paris, France, in 1854. The House has produced over 200 perfumes across seven generations since its inception over 260 years ago.

Creed Aventus for men was introduced in the market in September 2010 as part of the celebrations for the House of Creed's 250th anniversary. Olivier Creed and his son Erwin Creed created Aventus with scents inspired by the French military leader Napoleon.

Creed is a Paris-based fragrance company established in 1760. Photo: @creedboutique on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Creed Aventus available in South Africa?

The luxurious fragrance house does not have an official store in South Africa, but you can purchase original products from official reseller stores. Top Creed Aventus resellers in the country include My Perfume Shop and Skins Cosmetics.

How much is Creed Aventus in SA?

Creed Aventus is one of the most expensive and luxurious men's fragrances in the South African market. The price varies with the size of the bottle since all the batches have the same quality.

How much is 100ml of Creed Aventus?

The 100ml bottle currently goes for R6,090 (discounted price) at My Perfume Shop and R6,380 at Skins Cosmetics. The 50ml bottle retails at R4,895 at Skins Cosmetics. You can also get the 2.5ml atomizer sample at R193.26 to try the fragrance before purchasing the big bottle.

How much is Creed Aventus 120ml in South Africa?

Creed Aventus 120ml bottles are not on the market at the moment. Available bottle sizes are 50ml, 100ml, 250ml, 500ml, and 1000ml.

What does Creed Aventus smell like?

Creed Aventus has a fruity and musky scent. Photo: @MostPal0n3 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Creed Aventus has a dry, musky, and fruity scent with clean citrus on top, floral in the middle and woods at the base. The fragrance's top notes are pineapple, black currant, bergamot, and apple. Middle notes consist of birch, patchouli, Moroccan Jasmine, and rose, while the base notes are musk, oak moss, ambergris, and Vanille.

How long does Creed Aventus perfume last?

Creed Aventus has one of the best sillages and can last between 8 and 12 hours on most skin types. The longevity is consistent with all the Aventus batch types.

Can you wear Creed Aventus every day?

Creed Aventus is a fragrance that you can wear every day, any season and on any occasion. It is one of the best-performing perfumes on the market, and you can even make it your signature scent.

How many sprays of Creed Aventus are enough?

Creed Aventus has a strong scent hence you only need two to five sprays to smell good for several hours. The amount of spray applied depends on the occasion and the season. Apply the fragrance sparingly during winter and more during summer.

Aventus is the best-selling fragrance from House of Creed. Photo: @creedboutique on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Creed Aventus worth the price?

House of Creed is a luxurious brand known globally for producing high-quality products. The Creed Aventus Eau is the House's best-selling fragrance ever and has many repeat buyers from different parts of the world.

What is the most sold men's perfume?

Blue Atlas Atlantis is one of the best-selling men's fragrances in the world today and was ranked 1st by Forbes in 2022. Other preferred men's perfumes include Dior Sauvage, Chanel Bleu de Chanel, Ralph Lauren Polo Black, and Givenchy Gentleman Réserve Privée.

What is the most sold perfume in the world?

Chanel No. 5 for women is one of the most sold fragrances in the world. The fragrance by Paris-based Chanel was launched in 1921 and has been a top seller for over 100 years.

Chanel No 5 is the world's most sold fragrance. Photo: @chanel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Creed fragrance price in South Africa is worth it, and you should get it if you can afford it. The perfume's distinctive smell continues to give men a great masculine and refreshing scent, as it has done for the last decade.

READ ALSO: 17 South African fashion designers you should be following

Briefly.co.za highlighted South African creative designers who have stood against all odds to ensure the country's designs are recognized on the global stage. They are known for creating beautiful and unique prints using high-quality fabric.

Western culture has been a strong force in the evolution of modern fashion. However, African attires still retain their unique presence.

Source: Briefly News