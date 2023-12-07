Tenderized round steak recipes: different ways to cook it

Round steak is the lean cut of meat with a relatively low-fat content found in the cow's hind leg. If you are looking for top-round steak recipes to make the most tender cut of beef, you are in the right place. Knowing the various ways of preparing round steak gives you the freedom to make your own in no time. This post provides beef round steak recipes that will have your taste buds dancing with joy.

Round steak recipe ideas offer a range of options to suit different tastes and occasions. They range from the classic pan-seared steak to comforting stews, marinated grilling, sizzling fajitas and many more. Check out these recipes for round steak for inspiration.

Top-round steak recipes

What is round steak best used for? With the proper cooking techniques, round steak can be used effectively in soups, beef stew, and stir-fries. If you intend to use it in soups and stew, moist cooking methods are essential to tenderise the meat.

Quick cooking over high heat is recommended when preparing stir-fries to maintain the meat's tenderness and flavour. Here are some of the best round steak recipe ideas to suit your culinary goals.

1. Classic pan-seared round steak

The pan-seared steak has a garlic rosemary-infused butter that makes it taste steakhouse quality. This is one of the round steak recipe ideas that will impress your entire family.

Ingredients

¾ pound top round steak

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Your favourite fillet seasoning

Directions

Season the tenderised round steak with salt, pepper, and your choice of fillet seasoning. Preheat the pan over medium-high heat and brush with oil. Add steaks and sear each side for 3-4 minutes until a brown crust has formed. After that, use tongs to turn them on their sides and sear edges. Next, melt in butter with quartered garlic cloves and rosemary sprigs on your fried fillets. Let them rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

2. Slow cooker round steak stew

Depending on your preferences, the slow cooker round stew technique lets you customise your round steak stew by adding other ingredients like peas, corn, or mushrooms.

Ingredients

¾ pound top round steak 1 cup all-purpose flour salt, to taste ground black pepper, to taste 3 carrots, sliced 3 potatoes, cubed 2 cups of beef broth

Directions

Season round fillet with salt and black pepper. Coat the seasoned steak cubes with all-purpose flour, ensuring the excess flour is tapped off. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat, and cook the beef cubes until browned on all sides. Transfer the browned fillet to a slow cooker and add vegetables, herbs, and beef broth. Create a flour slurry and pour it into the slow cooker for thickening. If you prefer a thicker gravy, mix in the cream of mushroom soup. Place the lid on the cooker, set to low heat, and cook until the beef is tender, about 4 hours.

3. Grilled marinated round steak

The grilled marinated round steak recipe creates a delicious and tender grilled fillet with a zesty and sweet-savoury marinade. Here is how to go about it.

Ingredients

1 beef Top Round steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 large cloves garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Prepare the marinade by mixing fresh lime juice, brown sugar, vegetable oil, Worcestershire sauce, crushed garlic, salt, and pepper. Marinate the fillet in the prepared mixture. After that, cover it completely and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (or longer for better flavour). Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Remove the steak from the marinade, allowing it to sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes. Grill the marinated fillet for 4-5 minutes per side and let it rest briefly after grilling. Slice the fillet against the grain and serve as a tasty main dish.

4. Flavourful round steak Fajitas

If you prefer a fast, low-calorie dinner, try the flavourful round steak Fajitas. Here is how to go about it.

Ingredients

1 pound of tenderised round steak, thinly sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

1 onion, sliced

1 tablespoon of fajita seasoning

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Flour tortillas

Toppings like sour cream, guacamole, and salsa

Directions

Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the sliced steak and cook until browned. Remove the meat from the pan. Add sliced bell peppers and onions in the same pan. Sauté until they're tender. Return the cooked fillet to the pan and sprinkle the fajita seasoning. Stir to combine and heat through. Serve the flavourful steak fajitas on warm flour tortillas with your favourite toppings.

What is the best way to cook round steak so it is tender?

Below are some tips and techniques to prepare a tender round steak.

Marinate - Use a marinade with acidic ingredients and seasonings for at least 30 minutes or longer.

Pound- Gently pound the steak to thin it out evenly, using a meat mallet.

Slow cooking - Utilise slow cooking methods like braising or a slow cooker for moist, low-heat cooking.

Thin slicing - When cooking on a stovetop, thinly the meat against the grain.

Cook to medium - Cook round fillet no more than medium-rare or medium to prevent toughness.

Should round steak be cooked dry or moist?

Since round steak is a lean and relatively tough cut of meat, it is advisable to prepare it using moist cooking methods. These methods range from braising, slow-cooking, stewing and marinating. That way, the steak will maintain its tenderness.

Is round steak good for eating?

Round steak is a good choice for eating as it is a source of high-quality protein, low saturated fat and provides vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, and B vitamins, including vitamin B12.

With the simple tenderised round steak recipes shared above, you can now flawlessly improve your cooking skills. Feel free to experiment with these techniques to find the best one for your needs.

