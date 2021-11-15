Celebrity veneers: Then and now photos of 25 biggest celebrity transformations

Celebrity veneers teeth inspire people to use these products. A glance at your idol's veneer transformation is enough to convince you to get yours. Do most celebrities have veneers? Many stars with gap-toothed smiles or crooked/chipped teeth have done teeth makeovers. They use veneers to achieve permanent and perfect white smiles.

You can't tell one has veneers when meeting them for the first time. Veneers perfectly blend with natural teeth. These are images of Kylie Jenner before and after wearing them. Photo: @rayyandental

Do the Kardashians have veneers? Kylie got hers when she was about 18. Also, Dr Sands provides the Kardashian sisters with whitening services for the red carpet. These casings hide teeth gaps, cover crooked ones, lengthen short denticles and also make them look aligned.

Pictures of celebrity veneers before and after getting veneers

How much do celebrities pay for veneers? Most luxury celebrity veneers cost between $70,000 to $150,000. Meanwhile, dentist Michael Apa charges up to $80,000 for the entire 32 teeth. He has served TV stars, including Chloë Sevigny (actress). Here is a list of 25 celebrities with veneers:

1. Abbey Clancy

Abigail Marie Clancy is an English catwalk/lingerie model and TV personality. Photo: @modernmedicaldental

Clancy has achieved a flawless smile over the years. Since dental treatment and braces are short term solutions (6 -9 months), the model ditched her braces for veneers in 2019.

She was the runner-up of the 2006 Britain's Next Top Model and won 2013's Strictly Come Dancing Season 11. Photo: @Dave Benett

She has been Britain's Next Top Model since 2015. Abigail married Peter Crouch (a retired English footballer) in 2011, and they have three children, Sophia Ruby, Liberty Rose, and Johnny.

2. Ben Affleck

The actor began his career as a child in the PBS series The Voyage of the Mimi in 1984 and 1988. Photo: @Mark Sullivan

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. Cosmetic surgery turned him into a Hollywood hottie. Before that dental procedure, Affleck had quite severed teeth.

He has received numerous awards for acting in films like Daredevil and Gigli (both 2003). Photo: @Vera Anderson

Veneers gave him beautiful pearly whites. The actor was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. Their children are Violet, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel Garner. He later dated Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004.

3. Cardi B

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar is an American rapper and socialite. Photo: @thetooth_dr

Dr Catrise Austin rearranged Cardi B's teeth for a $40,000 surgical fee. He advertises herself on her Instagram as "The cosmetics doctor for Cardi B." The misshapen teeth always bothered the rapper.

She is married to rapper Offset. They also have a son named Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo: @Gabriel Olsen

Cardi B showed off her new smile on the second episode of Love and Hip Hop New York's Season 7. The transformation quickly paid off because the rapper got a role on BET's Being Mary Jane series.

4. Celine Dion

Céline Marie Claudette Dion is a Canadian singer. She sings pop, rock, R&B, gospel and classical music. Photo: @greenpointortho

Dion underwent other dental work to whiten and straighten her other teeth besides crowning her canines. Her denticles are smaller than they were in the 80, for she had cosmetic dentistry procedures in the 90s.

Celine has done 15 concert tours and 2 concert residencies throughout her career. The 2022 UK tour will take place from 25th May to 9th June. Photo: @Steve Granitz

Celine was married to her manager/producer, René Angélil, from 1994 to 2016. The couple's age difference was about 26 years, and their children are René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson. Angélil died on 14th January 2016.

5. Cher Lloyd

Cher Lloyd is an English singer. She released her debut single, Swagger Jagger, in July 2011. Photo: @Vallery Jean

Cher Lloyd has changed so much. Her photos before and after the veneers prove that good teeth can change one's face. She first appeared on TV in 2010 with a quirky smile like Madonna’s.

The singer gained fame after finishing fourth place in the seventh series of The X Factor in 2010. Photo: @C Flanigan

Cher admitted in an interview with More magazine that she didn't like her teeth. However, her teeth look so much better now. The actress eliminated the front incisors' gap and fixed veneers over her upper teeth. As a result, they are now longer and whiter than before.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese footballer. Photo: @John Peters

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United as a slightly gawky youth with frosted tips, bad denticles and an awful jumper. Besides training hard on the pitch, he gritted his teeth and wore braces to correct his teeth's irregular spacing and misalignment.

He is the world's first billionaire football player. Photo: @Denis Doyle - UEFA

The player also whitened his discoloured teeth. Today, the Juventus legend often wears a grin these days, for he has perfect teeth. Also, he is among the world's most handsome and highest-paid soccer players.

7. David Beckham

David Robert Joseph Beckham OBE is English and a retired professional footballer. Photo: @Ross Kinnaird

Correcting crooked teeth transforms a smile, and a smile fixes many things. The star's denticles were not as perfect as they are now. His wife made fun of his bright white teeth on an advent calendar's photo.

He is Salford City's co-owner and the current president/ co-owner of Inter Miami CF. Photo: @Victor Decolongon

Beckham also teased his wife for smiling in their son Cruz's Instagram photo since Victoria rarely smiles. The couple's other children are Brooklyn, Romeo James, and Harper Seven.

8. Demi Moore

Demi Gene Moore is an American actress and movie producer. Photo: @R2_TV

She opted for surgeries to solve teeth discolouration before settling for a porcelain coating. Also, stress made Demi lose two incisors in 2017 due to stress. She knocked her teeth off by clenching on them too hard.

She was among the highest-paid actresses in the 80s and 90s. Photo: @George Pimentel

Bruce Willis (her ex-husband) and their children (Rumer, Scout and Tallulah) loved it when she shared a selfie of her toothless face with the world. The star was also vulnerable enough to talk about it on The Ellen DeGeneres and The Tonight shows.

9. Donald Faison

Donald Adeosun Faison is an American actor, comedian, and voice actor. Photo: @ Jeff Kravitz

He broke people's hearts by trading his beautiful natural smile for an artificial product. Donald married CaCee Cobb in 2012 after ending his 4-year-marriage with Lisa Askey in 2005.

Adeosun is best known for his leading role, Dr Chris Turk, in Scrubs, an ABC/NBC comedy-drama. Photo: @Amanda Edwards

Donald's children are Sean Ince, Rocco, Dade, Kaya, Wilder Frances, and Kobe. Although his veneers are a turnoff of some of his fans, most of them appreciate his talent.

10. Emma Roberts

Emma Rose Roberts is an American actress and singer. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

Before rocking a cute smile, Emma had crooked teeth. Therefore, her dentist advised she wears veneers to achieve a sweet smile. Nevertheless, she still loved her imperfect teeth.

Emma started acting at a young age. Hence, she walked on the red carpet for the first time with teeth gaps after taking out baby teeth. Photo: @George Pimentel

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts are not considering marriage at the moment. However, they have been dating since 2019 and welcomed son Rhodes Robert Hedlund on 13th January 2021.

11. Emma Watson

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is an English actress and a human rights activist. Photo: @Rune Hellestad - Corbis

One of Emma Watson's most inspiring quotes is, "I don't have perfect teeth, I'm not stick thin. I want to be the person who feels great in her body and can say that she loves it and doesn't want to change anything."

She has been in a relationship with Leo Robinton (American entrepreneur) since 2019.Photo: @Steve Granitz

The actress also wore false teeth while filming Philosopher's Stone and one of Harry Potter's scenes. However, she still believes that beauty does not lie in physical appearance but how you feel and behave.

12. Emily Blunt

Emily Olivia Leah Blunt is a British actress. Photo: @Nick Wall

Most of her fans considered her teeth perfect. It was pretty confusing to many when she got dental cosmetic surgery. People considered her one of the most beautiful Hollywood stars.

Emily married John Krasinski in 2010, and they have two children, Violet and Hazel. Photo: @C Flanigan

Some of her fans think she got despite artificial-looking new teeth that altered her jawline and top lip's structures. Rumours have it that she has also undergone several plastic surgeries.

13. Faye Dunaway

Dorothy Faye Dunaway is an American actress. Photo: @Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Her veneers are too big and look so artificial. Most people did not expect her to have them since she was ageing gracefully. Her teeth were getting less white because of her age.

The government of France made her an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters in 2011. Photo: @Mike Coppola

Dunaway began acting in the early 1960s on Broadway. Her marriage with Terry O'Neill (1983- 1987) blessed her with a son named Liam. Dorothy later married Peter Wolf in 1974 and divorced in 1979.

14. Gary Busey

William Gary Busey is an American actor. Photo: @Arun Nevader

Gary Busey finds it hard to close his mouth because of his big veneers. The actor's former wives are Tiani Warden (1996–2001) and Judy Hulkenberg (1968–1990).

Gary and Steffanie Sampson have been together since 2006 and welcomed a son Luke Sampson Busey in February 2010. His other children are Jake and Alectra Busey. Photo: @ Taylor Hill

What happened to Gary Busey? Gary was involved in a motorcycle accident on 4th December 1988. Unfortunately, he was not wearing a helmet. As a result, the man sustained severe skull injuries that damaged his brain.

15. George Clooney

The American actor/filmmaker was not born with perfectly arranged teeth. His denticles got damaged because he grinds them when under stress. Photo: @ JB Lacroix

People never noticed Clooney's uneven teeth, but he owes part of his appeal to his cosmetic dentist. His dentist suggested he gets veneers to restore their original shape. Hence, Clooney gladly got a set after shooting Facts of Life.

Clooney tops the list of Hollywood's most handsome actors. He got famous while acting as Dr Doug Ross in NBC's ER medical drama between 1994 and 1999. Photo: @Steve Granitz

He was married to Talia Balsam (1989-1993) and Céline Balitran (1996–1999). Clooney has two children, Ella and Alexander, with Amal Clooney. They got married in 2014.

16. Hillary Duff

Duff's fake smile is another case of celebrity veneer gone wrong. Photo: @Jim Spellman

Hillary Duff altered the very thing her fans admired about her natural beauty. She upgraded her smile courtesy of veneers, unaware that it would change her entire face structure.

Hilary Erhard Duff is an American actress, singer, producer, and businesswoman. Photo: @Ron Wolfson

The former Disney child star is now a mother of three (Banks Violet Bair, Luca Cruz Comrie, and Mae James Bair). She was married to Mike Comrie (2010–2016) before marrying Matthew Koma in 2019.

17. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Kate Hudson, aka J.Hud, is an American singer and actress. Photo: @Bruce Glikas

Past up-close pictures of Jennifer Hudson's denticles showed a front tooth gap and misaligned teeth. However, her loyal fans noticed the missing gap and perfectly aligned teeth as years went by.

Hudson first tore into the public's consciousness in 2004 as an American Idol's Season 3 contestant. Photo: @John Shearer

Also, Jennifer Hudson wore one of her son's milk teeth as a pendant on her gold necklace. David Daniel Otunga Jr is now 12 years old. The boy's father is an actor, lawyer, and WWE panellist/commentator.

18. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods is an American model and socialite. Photo: @Michael Stewart

The public and some celebs went out of line when Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal was exposed. They mockingly alleged that she lost weight and fixed her teeth gap to become a homewrecker.

She became America's eighth most googled person after appearing in the Life of Kylie reality show. Photo: @Noel Vasquez

Jordyn claimed she would never fix the gap to blend in with society in 2017, only to get a new look in December 2018. The actress got her teeth done by Dr Kam Kamangar then defended herself when fans criticized her actions.

19. Megan Markle

Meghan was an actress before becoming a member of the British royal family. Photo: @thetooth_dr

Her white and perfect denticles might be because of dental treatment like orthodontic straightening and porcelain casings. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, underwent teeth straightening from London's Didier Fillion.

She started acting while studying at Northwestern University. Photo: @Samir Hussein

Megan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She and Prince Harry have two children, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

20. Mel C

Melanie Jayne Chisholm, aka Melanie C/Mel C, is an English singer. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

Melanie Chisholm's signature look includes Halloween costumes and dolls, tracksuits, gold teeth, and tattoos. Her denticles have undergone some changes ever since she removed her gold tooth.

Her former stage name was Sporty Spice. She was a member of a girls-music band called Spice Girls before breaking away from the group. Photo: @Brian Rasic

The singer has a 12-year-old daughter called Scarlet Starr. Her daughter's father is Thomas Starr. Did Mel C ever get married? She has been dating her manager (Joe Marshall) since she broke up with her baby daddy.

21. Miley Cyrus

Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer and actress. Photo: @Jeffrey Mayer

Do you wish you had Miley Cyrus’s iconic and dazzling smile? The singer/actress upgraded her natural smile using cost-effective and customizable porcelain cases. Everyone could tell that her teeth looked different after she had them fixed.

Her fans easily recognize her songs because she has a distinctive raspy voice. Photo: @Taylor Hill

Miley Cyrus used lingual braces fixed on the back of their teeth in her teenage years. However, the famous Hannah didn't use fake teeth to cover denticles alignment issues until she was 17 and bought veneers between 2006 and 2007.

22. Morgan Freeman

Morgan has a distinctive baritone voice and is one of the best actors of his generation. Photo: @Munawar Hosain

Morgan's smile wasn't as refined as his ability to deliver lines. He began acting with stained and misaligned teeth with some gaps at the front. A few years later, the actor looked younger and landed more movies in Hollywood after fixing his teeth.

The actor suffers from Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra. It is a condition that creates dark raised areas, mostly in people of colour. Photo: @Cindy Ord

Most viewers judge and get attracted to actors based on their physical appearances. Since Morgan's denticles were also turning yellow due to ageing, he whitened them and removed the front gap.

23. Niall Horan

Niall James Horan is an Irish singer and songwriter. Photo: @Danny Martindale

The One Direction band member has a one in a million smile. However, things were never like that for him until braces and veneers helped him quit grinning his thing. The singer got clear braces in 2011 at age 19.

He rose to fame as a One Direction music band's member. They participated in The X Factor singing contest. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

He wore braces for 15 months before undergoing more orthodontic treatments, including getting a porcelain coating. Since people love his talent, oral looks are only a bonus for Horan.

24. Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Kim Coppola, aka Nicolas Cage, is an American actor and filmmaker. Photo: @HolfordCuraden

After acting in the 1984 Racing with the Moon film, the actor replaced his disorderly denticles with fake ones. Cage also wore vampire-like teeth while acting in the 1989 Vampire's Kiss film.

Cage's movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, will be out in April 2022. Photo: @Kevin Winter

He is currently married to actress Riko Shibata. Cage's former wives are Erika Koike (2019), Alice Kim (2004-2016), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), and Patricia Arquette (1995-2001).

25. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Mary Kidman AC is an American-born Australian actress and producer. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

The younger Nicole had small teeth and showed a lot of gum. However, she later enhanced her smile by removing some gum tissue to make the teeth appear bigger and adding a porcelain coating.

The actress is one of Hollywood's top Australian imports. Photo: @Frederic J. BROWN

She was married to Tom Cruise (1990–2001) before tying the knots with Keith Urban in 2006). Nicole's children are Connor Cruise, Isabella Cruise, Faith Urban, and Sunday Urban.

26. Snooki

Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, aka Snooki, is an American reality TV personality. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

Snooki has never done plastic surgery but wears a complete set of ultra-thin shells of porcelain to look her best. However, hers is a case of celebrity veneers gone wrong. Snooki's smile is off for someone her age.

Her overly large and overly white veneers look like the dentures of a senior citizen. Photo: @Astrid Stawiarz

The star got married to Jionni LaValle in 2014. Their children are Giovanna Marie, Lorenzo Dominic, and Angelo James. Some of her best shows are MTV's Jersey Shore and Snooki & Jwoww.

27. Tom Cruise

Cruise became a household name after performing lead characters in the 1983 comedy film Risky Business and the 1986 action drama movie Top Gun. Photo: @Nancy Moran

The actor fixed his stained and misaligned teeth through whitening and alignment procedures before adding a porcelain coating to them. As a result, he has much whiter and shinier teeth these days.

Tom Cruise's upcoming movies are Top Gun: Maverick (2022), Mission: Impossible 7 (2022) and Mission: Impossible 8 (2023). Photo: @Michael Kovac

Cruise's ex-wives are actresses Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), Nicole Kidman (1990–2001), and Katie Holmes (2006–2012). He has a biological daughter with Holmes and adopted two children when he was married to Kidman.

28. Tulisa Contostavlos

Tula Paulinea Contostavlos, aka Tulisa, is an English singer, TV personality, songwriter and actress. Photo: @176820932395543

The former X Factor judge spent £12,000 on new denticles as part of her makeover for the show. She only had a few problems when she was younger. However, fame made her realize her teeth were not perfectly aligned.

Tulisa did not have bad teeth or anything serious but decided to go for a teeth makeover. Photo: @Mike Marsland

Tulisa is currently single. Her ex-boyfriends are Adam Bailey and DJ Ultra (2008 - 2010), Richard Rawson (2010 - 2012), Jack O'Connell (2012), Danny Simpson (2012 - 2013), Jody Latham (2012), Max George (2013), Costas Panayiotou (2014), and David Lucius King (2017 - 2018).

29. Zac Efron

Zac began acting in the early years of the 21st century but became famous in the late 2000s. Photo: @meiammartin

Zac had gaps in between his uneven denticles. However, veneers and other dental procedures have given him a picture-perfect smile. He and co-actor Vanessa Hudgens from High School Musical were the best teen couple of their time.

Efron's latest movie, Dubai: A Riveting Mystery, came out in August 2021. Photo: @Rich Polk

Zachary David Alexander Efron has reinvented himself over the years by bringing out the best in every character he performs. Also, the actor has been dating Vanessa Valladares for over ten months now.

30. 50 Cent

Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, is an American rapper, actor, and businessman. Photo: @Jill Ann Spaulding

Rapper 50 Cent was shot eight times, and two bullets landed in his face and mouth. As a result, the star got shrapnel in the tongue and lost one tooth. Also, he had a frontal gap that gave him a 'Bugs Bunny' smile.

He lost some teeth when bullets struck his mouth. Photo: @Steve Granitz

50 Cent decided to close his diastema and whitened them. Although the rapper went for what suits him best, people claim his veneers make him appear buck-toothed, for they are overly white and quite large to fit in his mouth.

Celebrity veneers shape these stars’ smiles and can also resolve your oral woes. These porcelain coatings are customized to your preference. Do veneers ruin your teeth? They are designed to fit over your teeth and enhance their beauty but not to damage them.

