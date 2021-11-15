Celebrity veneers: Then and now photos of 25 biggest celebrity transformations
Celebrity veneers teeth inspire people to use these products. A glance at your idol's veneer transformation is enough to convince you to get yours. Do most celebrities have veneers? Many stars with gap-toothed smiles or crooked/chipped teeth have done teeth makeovers. They use veneers to achieve permanent and perfect white smiles.
Do the Kardashians have veneers? Kylie got hers when she was about 18. Also, Dr Sands provides the Kardashian sisters with whitening services for the red carpet. These casings hide teeth gaps, cover crooked ones, lengthen short denticles and also make them look aligned.
Pictures of celebrity veneers before and after getting veneers
How much do celebrities pay for veneers? Most luxury celebrity veneers cost between $70,000 to $150,000. Meanwhile, dentist Michael Apa charges up to $80,000 for the entire 32 teeth. He has served TV stars, including Chloë Sevigny (actress). Here is a list of 25 celebrities with veneers:
1. Abbey Clancy
Clancy has achieved a flawless smile over the years. Since dental treatment and braces are short term solutions (6 -9 months), the model ditched her braces for veneers in 2019.
She has been Britain's Next Top Model since 2015. Abigail married Peter Crouch (a retired English footballer) in 2011, and they have three children, Sophia Ruby, Liberty Rose, and Johnny.
2. Ben Affleck
Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. Cosmetic surgery turned him into a Hollywood hottie. Before that dental procedure, Affleck had quite severed teeth.
Veneers gave him beautiful pearly whites. The actor was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. Their children are Violet, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel Garner. He later dated Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004.
3. Cardi B
Dr Catrise Austin rearranged Cardi B's teeth for a $40,000 surgical fee. He advertises herself on her Instagram as "The cosmetics doctor for Cardi B." The misshapen teeth always bothered the rapper.
Cardi B showed off her new smile on the second episode of Love and Hip Hop New York's Season 7. The transformation quickly paid off because the rapper got a role on BET's Being Mary Jane series.
4. Celine Dion
Dion underwent other dental work to whiten and straighten her other teeth besides crowning her canines. Her denticles are smaller than they were in the 80, for she had cosmetic dentistry procedures in the 90s.
Celine was married to her manager/producer, René Angélil, from 1994 to 2016. The couple's age difference was about 26 years, and their children are René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson. Angélil died on 14th January 2016.
5. Cher Lloyd
Cher Lloyd has changed so much. Her photos before and after the veneers prove that good teeth can change one's face. She first appeared on TV in 2010 with a quirky smile like Madonna’s.
Cher admitted in an interview with More magazine that she didn't like her teeth. However, her teeth look so much better now. The actress eliminated the front incisors' gap and fixed veneers over her upper teeth. As a result, they are now longer and whiter than before.
6. Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United as a slightly gawky youth with frosted tips, bad denticles and an awful jumper. Besides training hard on the pitch, he gritted his teeth and wore braces to correct his teeth's irregular spacing and misalignment.
The player also whitened his discoloured teeth. Today, the Juventus legend often wears a grin these days, for he has perfect teeth. Also, he is among the world's most handsome and highest-paid soccer players.
7. David Beckham
Correcting crooked teeth transforms a smile, and a smile fixes many things. The star's denticles were not as perfect as they are now. His wife made fun of his bright white teeth on an advent calendar's photo.
Beckham also teased his wife for smiling in their son Cruz's Instagram photo since Victoria rarely smiles. The couple's other children are Brooklyn, Romeo James, and Harper Seven.
8. Demi Moore
She opted for surgeries to solve teeth discolouration before settling for a porcelain coating. Also, stress made Demi lose two incisors in 2017 due to stress. She knocked her teeth off by clenching on them too hard.
Bruce Willis (her ex-husband) and their children (Rumer, Scout and Tallulah) loved it when she shared a selfie of her toothless face with the world. The star was also vulnerable enough to talk about it on The Ellen DeGeneres and The Tonight shows.
9. Donald Faison
He broke people's hearts by trading his beautiful natural smile for an artificial product. Donald married CaCee Cobb in 2012 after ending his 4-year-marriage with Lisa Askey in 2005.
Donald's children are Sean Ince, Rocco, Dade, Kaya, Wilder Frances, and Kobe. Although his veneers are a turnoff of some of his fans, most of them appreciate his talent.
10. Emma Roberts
Before rocking a cute smile, Emma had crooked teeth. Therefore, her dentist advised she wears veneers to achieve a sweet smile. Nevertheless, she still loved her imperfect teeth.
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts are not considering marriage at the moment. However, they have been dating since 2019 and welcomed son Rhodes Robert Hedlund on 13th January 2021.
11. Emma Watson
One of Emma Watson's most inspiring quotes is, "I don't have perfect teeth, I'm not stick thin. I want to be the person who feels great in her body and can say that she loves it and doesn't want to change anything."
The actress also wore false teeth while filming Philosopher's Stone and one of Harry Potter's scenes. However, she still believes that beauty does not lie in physical appearance but how you feel and behave.
12. Emily Blunt
Most of her fans considered her teeth perfect. It was pretty confusing to many when she got dental cosmetic surgery. People considered her one of the most beautiful Hollywood stars.
Some of her fans think she got despite artificial-looking new teeth that altered her jawline and top lip's structures. Rumours have it that she has also undergone several plastic surgeries.
13. Faye Dunaway
Her veneers are too big and look so artificial. Most people did not expect her to have them since she was ageing gracefully. Her teeth were getting less white because of her age.
Dunaway began acting in the early 1960s on Broadway. Her marriage with Terry O'Neill (1983- 1987) blessed her with a son named Liam. Dorothy later married Peter Wolf in 1974 and divorced in 1979.
14. Gary Busey
Gary Busey finds it hard to close his mouth because of his big veneers. The actor's former wives are Tiani Warden (1996–2001) and Judy Hulkenberg (1968–1990).
What happened to Gary Busey? Gary was involved in a motorcycle accident on 4th December 1988. Unfortunately, he was not wearing a helmet. As a result, the man sustained severe skull injuries that damaged his brain.
15. George Clooney
People never noticed Clooney's uneven teeth, but he owes part of his appeal to his cosmetic dentist. His dentist suggested he gets veneers to restore their original shape. Hence, Clooney gladly got a set after shooting Facts of Life.
He was married to Talia Balsam (1989-1993) and Céline Balitran (1996–1999). Clooney has two children, Ella and Alexander, with Amal Clooney. They got married in 2014.
16. Hillary Duff
Hillary Duff altered the very thing her fans admired about her natural beauty. She upgraded her smile courtesy of veneers, unaware that it would change her entire face structure.
The former Disney child star is now a mother of three (Banks Violet Bair, Luca Cruz Comrie, and Mae James Bair). She was married to Mike Comrie (2010–2016) before marrying Matthew Koma in 2019.
17. Jennifer Hudson
Past up-close pictures of Jennifer Hudson's denticles showed a front tooth gap and misaligned teeth. However, her loyal fans noticed the missing gap and perfectly aligned teeth as years went by.
Also, Jennifer Hudson wore one of her son's milk teeth as a pendant on her gold necklace. David Daniel Otunga Jr is now 12 years old. The boy's father is an actor, lawyer, and WWE panellist/commentator.
18. Jordyn Woods
The public and some celebs went out of line when Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal was exposed. They mockingly alleged that she lost weight and fixed her teeth gap to become a homewrecker.
Jordyn claimed she would never fix the gap to blend in with society in 2017, only to get a new look in December 2018. The actress got her teeth done by Dr Kam Kamangar then defended herself when fans criticized her actions.
19. Megan Markle
Her white and perfect denticles might be because of dental treatment like orthodontic straightening and porcelain casings. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, underwent teeth straightening from London's Didier Fillion.
Megan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She and Prince Harry have two children, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
20. Mel C
Melanie Chisholm's signature look includes Halloween costumes and dolls, tracksuits, gold teeth, and tattoos. Her denticles have undergone some changes ever since she removed her gold tooth.
The singer has a 12-year-old daughter called Scarlet Starr. Her daughter's father is Thomas Starr. Did Mel C ever get married? She has been dating her manager (Joe Marshall) since she broke up with her baby daddy.
21. Miley Cyrus
Do you wish you had Miley Cyrus’s iconic and dazzling smile? The singer/actress upgraded her natural smile using cost-effective and customizable porcelain cases. Everyone could tell that her teeth looked different after she had them fixed.
Miley Cyrus used lingual braces fixed on the back of their teeth in her teenage years. However, the famous Hannah didn't use fake teeth to cover denticles alignment issues until she was 17 and bought veneers between 2006 and 2007.
22. Morgan Freeman
Morgan's smile wasn't as refined as his ability to deliver lines. He began acting with stained and misaligned teeth with some gaps at the front. A few years later, the actor looked younger and landed more movies in Hollywood after fixing his teeth.
Most viewers judge and get attracted to actors based on their physical appearances. Since Morgan's denticles were also turning yellow due to ageing, he whitened them and removed the front gap.
23. Niall Horan
The One Direction band member has a one in a million smile. However, things were never like that for him until braces and veneers helped him quit grinning his thing. The singer got clear braces in 2011 at age 19.
He wore braces for 15 months before undergoing more orthodontic treatments, including getting a porcelain coating. Since people love his talent, oral looks are only a bonus for Horan.
24. Nicolas Cage
After acting in the 1984 Racing with the Moon film, the actor replaced his disorderly denticles with fake ones. Cage also wore vampire-like teeth while acting in the 1989 Vampire's Kiss film.
He is currently married to actress Riko Shibata. Cage's former wives are Erika Koike (2019), Alice Kim (2004-2016), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), and Patricia Arquette (1995-2001).
25. Nicole Kidman
The younger Nicole had small teeth and showed a lot of gum. However, she later enhanced her smile by removing some gum tissue to make the teeth appear bigger and adding a porcelain coating.
She was married to Tom Cruise (1990–2001) before tying the knots with Keith Urban in 2006). Nicole's children are Connor Cruise, Isabella Cruise, Faith Urban, and Sunday Urban.
26. Snooki
Snooki has never done plastic surgery but wears a complete set of ultra-thin shells of porcelain to look her best. However, hers is a case of celebrity veneers gone wrong. Snooki's smile is off for someone her age.
The star got married to Jionni LaValle in 2014. Their children are Giovanna Marie, Lorenzo Dominic, and Angelo James. Some of her best shows are MTV's Jersey Shore and Snooki & Jwoww.
27. Tom Cruise
The actor fixed his stained and misaligned teeth through whitening and alignment procedures before adding a porcelain coating to them. As a result, he has much whiter and shinier teeth these days.
Cruise's ex-wives are actresses Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), Nicole Kidman (1990–2001), and Katie Holmes (2006–2012). He has a biological daughter with Holmes and adopted two children when he was married to Kidman.
28. Tulisa Contostavlos
The former X Factor judge spent £12,000 on new denticles as part of her makeover for the show. She only had a few problems when she was younger. However, fame made her realize her teeth were not perfectly aligned.
Tulisa is currently single. Her ex-boyfriends are Adam Bailey and DJ Ultra (2008 - 2010), Richard Rawson (2010 - 2012), Jack O'Connell (2012), Danny Simpson (2012 - 2013), Jody Latham (2012), Max George (2013), Costas Panayiotou (2014), and David Lucius King (2017 - 2018).
29. Zac Efron
Zac had gaps in between his uneven denticles. However, veneers and other dental procedures have given him a picture-perfect smile. He and co-actor Vanessa Hudgens from High School Musical were the best teen couple of their time.
Zachary David Alexander Efron has reinvented himself over the years by bringing out the best in every character he performs. Also, the actor has been dating Vanessa Valladares for over ten months now.
30. 50 Cent
Rapper 50 Cent was shot eight times, and two bullets landed in his face and mouth. As a result, the star got shrapnel in the tongue and lost one tooth. Also, he had a frontal gap that gave him a 'Bugs Bunny' smile.
50 Cent decided to close his diastema and whitened them. Although the rapper went for what suits him best, people claim his veneers make him appear buck-toothed, for they are overly white and quite large to fit in his mouth.
Celebrity veneers shape these stars’ smiles and can also resolve your oral woes. These porcelain coatings are customized to your preference. Do veneers ruin your teeth? They are designed to fit over your teeth and enhance their beauty but not to damage them.
