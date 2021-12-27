So many changes have recently engulfed The Women’s National Basketball Association. WNBA commenced operation in 1996 and today is home to several talented and professional women players. So, how much is the WNBA salary and who is the highest WNBA player?

Despite a difference in pay between WNBA and NBA players, the female players are striving to rise in the game. This is after a new collective bargaining agreement was signed in January 2020 that called for an increase in their pay. So, what is the highest WNBA salary?

What is the average WNBA salary?

To answer the query of how much WNBA players make, this article will shed light on the average salary of a WNBA player. The average WNBA salary is estimated to be about $221 450. This is what most professional earn, including Liz Cambage, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, DeWanna Bonner, Sue Bird, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Who is the highest WNBA player?

The WNBA player salary recently increased, so the highest paid players are bound to surprise you. However, there is still a huge salary gap between NBA and Women's National Basketball Association team players. The highest WNBA players are those with super maximum contracts. Here is a glimpse.

1. Diana Taurasi - $221, 450

Ms Taurasi plays for the Phoenix Mercury and is regarded as a legend. She has been in this career for 16 years, and she is still turning heads. She has broken several records and won various accolades, including being a 3-time WNBA champion.

2. Sue Bird - $221, 450

Sue previously played for Seattle Storm until 2020, when she resigned and entered into a supermax contract. She has bagged four Women's National Basketball Association titles throughout her career. At 40 years of age, she is still dazzling her fans worldwide with her skilful moves.

3. Elena Delle Donne- $221, 450

Elena plays for Washington Mystics. She has been consistent in the league for about seven years. However, in the 2020 season, she failed to participate in the games due to her struggle with Lyme disease.

In 2015, she was named the MVP as she has an average of 23.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds. She also earns from endorsement deals with Octagon, DuPont, and Nike.

4. Brittney Griner - $221, 450

Britney plays for the Phoenix Mercury. The beauty is talented in dunking, which has made her remain valuable in the WNBA. She has been named a 6-time WNBA All-Star and a championship.

5. Skylar Diggins-Smith - $221,450

The star plays for the Phoenix Mercury and has been named twice in the All-WNBA First Team and twice to the Second Team. In addition, she has bagged some huge endorsement deals with brands such as Roc Nation, Nike, and Sprint.

6. DeWanna Bonner - $221,450

Ms Bonner plays for the Phoenix Mercury and has made a name for herself since 2009. She has been chosen in the All-Star team three times and claimed two championships while playing for the Phoenix Mercury. She also competes overseas; she recently played for Russia’s Dynamo Kursk.

7. Liz Cambage - $221,450

Liz is a renowned Women's National Basketball Association player for the Las Vegas Aces. She is the current record-holder in the WNBA with a whopping 53 points to her name. She played in China in 2012 and engaged in overseas matches where she showcased her talents for the Australian Southside Flyers.

8. Courtney Vandersloot - $200,000

Courtney plays for Chicago Sky. One of her achievements during her career was being the first player to score 300 assists in one season. She also bagged the Peak Performer Award four times.

What is Candace Parker salary?

The WNBA star is believed to take home a salary of about $119,500. She has made a name for herself and has been named twice as the league MVP. The athlete also won a championship in 2013 with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Candace has also scooped lucrative endorsement deals worth 3 million dollars. For instance, she has signed contracts with Beats by Dre, Adidas, and Gatorade.

In 2020, during her 13th season, she was awarded the much-desired 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. This came with a bonus of $5,150 and $10,300 from being named to the 2020 All-WNBA First team.

With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement passed in 2020, players are now lucky to enjoy a 53 per cent increase in their WNBA salary. However, WNBA professional members will enjoy much more benefits over the years.

