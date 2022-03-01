Russia invading Ukraine: Here is everything we know so far about the war

Russia launched a series of devastating attacks on Ukraine. Its forces have so far bombed city centres, prompting a mass exodus of refugees. As the numbers of fatalities rise, these details about Russia invading Ukraine unpack what has been happening in the past five days.

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022. The attack marked the climax of the rivalry between the two countries. Russia invading Ukraine is being termed the largest conventional warfare attack in Europe since World War II.

2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine

The invasion, its motive and end-goal might not be as straightforward. Deciphering the ordeal might require you to understand the two countries' history. So, shall we unpack the details in bits?

Where is Ukraine?

Ukraine is the second-largest country in Europe. It borders Russia to the northeast and east, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to the west, Moldova and Romania to the south and Belarus to the North. It also has a coastline across the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Did Russia own Ukraine?

As of the mid-17th Century, Ukraine was gradually absorbed into the Russian Empire. By the late 18th Century, it was entirely absorbed into Russia. The empire considered Ukrainians ethnically Russians and referred to them as Little Russians.

Did the Soviet Union invade Ukraine?

On 7th January 1919, the Bolsheviks invaded Ukraine. The Directorate declared war once again against Russia on 16th January after several preliminary ultimatums to the Russian SFSR to withdraw their troops. The war ended in June that year. During this period, the Soviet forces were advancing across north-eastern Ukraine.

When did Ukraine break away from Russia?

When did Ukraine separate from Russia? Ukraine declared itself an independent country on 24th August 1991. This official declaration was made when the communist Supreme Soviet or parliament of Ukraine announced that the government would no longer follow the USSR laws. The country would instead adopt the Ukrainian SSR laws.

This move declared the country's independence from the Soviet Union.

In 1922, Russia and Ukraine were two of the founding members and signatories of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. The Soviet Union treaty was terminated in December 1991.

When did Ukraine stop being part of Russia?

In 1922, Ukraine and Russia were two of the founding members of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and were the signatories of the treaty that terminated the union in December 1991. The end of the Russian Empire also ended the ban on the Ukrainian language.

What part of Ukraine did Russia invade?

What parts of Ukraine did Russia invade? In 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. This event happened after the aftermath of the Revolution of Dignity. It is part of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

What is the issue between Ukraine and Russia?

The 2019 amendments that were made to the Constitution of Ukraine involved the irreversibility of the country's strategic course towards the EU and NATO membership. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, condemned the post-enlargement of NATO, alleging it was a threat to his country's security. He also pushed for Ukraine to be stopped from joining the military alliance. President Putin also questioned its sovereignty.

As of November 2021, Russia was deploying massive troops close to Ukraine's borders. Vladimir Putin denied his troops were going to attack.

On what day did Russia invade Ukraine?

The first day of the attack was on 24th February 2022. The invasion forced Ukraine to cut its diplomatic ties with Russia.

On 21st February 2022, Russia made the bold move to recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk as states controlled by pro-Russian forces in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. On 22nd February 2022, the Russian's Federation Council unanimously officially permitted Putin to use military force outside the country's borders. The government sent its troops into the breakaway territories.

When did Russia invade Ukraine in 2022?

On what day did Russia invade Ukraine? On 24th February 2022, during a pre-dawn TV address, Putin declared that his country did not feel "safe, develop and exist". He alleged that the constant threat from modern Ukraine was causing the situation.

At around 05:00 EET, Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation in the eastern parts of Ukraine. After the order, missiles began hitting military headquarters and airports. The missile hits were followed by tanks and troops storming into the country from Russia, Belarus and Crimea.

Currently, the warplanes have bombed Ukraine's major cities.

Why does Russia want Ukraine?

Despite the scores of lives lost and casualties, Russia refuses to refer to the ordeal as a war or invasion. Many of its leaders have justified the phenomenon as false and irrational.

Its leader has alleged that his goal is to protect Ukrainians from being subjected to bullying and genocide and for the country's de-Nazification and demilitarization. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has denied the allegations, referencing the country as a vibrant democracy despite being led by a Jewish president.

President Vladimir Putin has severally accused Ukraine of being taken over by extremists ever since Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian president, was ousted in 2014. Russia fought back by seizing the southern region of Crimea. The move resulted in a rebellion in the east. Russia backed separatists who fought Ukrainians in a war that claimed approximately 14,000 people.

Russia has also resisted Ukraine's move towards the European Union and NATO, the West's defensive military alliance. Putin accused NATO of threatening his country's historical future.

Russia war

During the invasion, Ukraine's borders with Belarus and Russia were attacked. Putin's government stands accused of shattering the peace in Europe, and what happens next could interfere with the continent's security structure.

Ukraine declares war on Russia

Two hours into the invasion, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the attack by enacting martial law. Martial law involves the temporary submission of military authority for civilian rule, usually invoked during a war. When enforced, the military commander has unlimited authority to make and enforce laws.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy issuing martial law meant that his country had severed diplomatic ties with Russia and had ordered general mobilization.

Negotiations

On Monday, 28th February 2022, both countries' negotiations ended without results. Delegations from both parties identified several priority topics and outlined possible solutions to the crisis. They opted to return to their capitals for consultations before implementing the logical solutions suggested during the talks. The negotiations were held in Belarus.

The ordeal has received international condemnation and sanctions imposed on Russia. The sanctions might have financial implications on the country's 2022 financial crisis. However, Western states have supported Ukraine with firearms. Nonetheless, these details about Russia invading Ukraine fill you in on what has been happening.

