Why do nipples get hard? Here is everything you need to know

Why do nipples get hard? This is a common occurrence often triggered by weather or sexual arousal. Scientists have tried to explain this, and there are some suggestions that this has to do with the same reactions that cause your body's hair to stand up, among other possible explanations. This article goes into detail to try and explain why the teats behave so.

The whole issue of nipples getting hard can happen out of nowhere. This is regardless of whether you are at a grocery store in a public place, or in private. But you do not have to worry, as random nipple hardness is expected from time to time. The big question is, why do nipples get hard? Read more in this article to find out!

Why do girls' nipples get hard?

Research has it that nipples have thousands of nerve endings, making them more sensitive than other body parts. The nerves in the nipple usually react when triggered either physically or psychologically. These may involve a change in temperatures, an arousing thought, or something simple as the fabric of your clothes rubbing against your skin, making the teats erect.

Why do my nipples hurt when they get hard? When someone experiences hard, painful teats, their first concern is whether there is a health problem. But the good thing is that nipple pain is rarely a symptom of severe disease. Nevertheless, the hardness may be triggered by an underlying health issue. You, therefore, need to learn the signs so that you know when to see a doctor.

So, what does it mean when your nipples get hard? This article explains different reasons for such hardness.

1. Allergic reactions

Sometimes body products may cause an allergic reaction. These products include soaps, lotions, creams, shower gels, among others. You may also experience a rash, chapping, itching, or redness in an allergic reaction. To avoid such occurrences, you need to observe the following:

Know what works best for your skin. Thus, before using any product, check its ingredients.

In a new product, apply only to a small portion of the skin and test the waters for any allergic reaction.

2. Ovulation

Ovulation occurs when the ovary releases a mature egg in the fallopian tube for fertilization. Nevertheless, women experience symptoms differently. Breast tenderness is one of the signs and can lead to teats hardness. This occurs due to a surge in estrogen levels.

3. Pregnancy

People notice erect teats as an early indicator of pregnancy. After that, breasts become more prominent, and areolas become prominent and darker. Hormonal fluctuation is at its peak when a woman is pregnant.

4. Exercise and sports

Sports or any rigorous exercise may cause nipple friction and pain. This often happens for women who exercise without a sports bra or poorly fitting ones. This also happens to surfers and long-distance runners who do not wear rash guards. This friction can also cause dryness, soreness, irritation, and bleeding.

5. Sexual activity

Whenever someone is sexually triggered, this can lead to hardness. This mostly happens in cases of intense and forceful friction during sexual activity. It has been said that some women can reach orgasm through nipple stimulation.

Why do nipples get hard when they are touched? Arousal is one of the reasons as the sensations you feel report to the same part of the brain that also gets signals from your genitals.

6. Breastfeeding

By default, they get harder during breastfeeding. This makes it easier for a baby to breastfeed. In addition, during breastfeeding, mechanical stimulation of the nipple from the baby causes the body to release oxytocin. This hormone acts on the milk glands to contract and push the milk out to the baby.

7. Menopause or perimenopause

Menopause is where ovulation stops and usually happens around the age of 50. This results in ovaries' reduced estrogen production, which causes hormonal imbalance. In return, teats may become erect due to reproductive hormone secretion changes.

8. Nipple piercing

A nipple piercing does not mean that your nipples will be hard all the time, but it can make them more noticeable, as they are more sensitive, making them become hard more easily. Piercings are beautiful when done right. However, they do come with some risks, such as bacterial infection. Such bacteria may lead to mastitis. Thus, if you want it done, seek advice from an expert.

9. Cold weather

Nerves in the nipples are very sensitive to cold weather. This may cause them to get erect and hard when the temperature drops in the winter season. Whenever they behave so due to cold weather, you can wear warm clothes, drink hot liquids like coffee, tea, hot chocolate etc.

Cold weather is one of the most common causes of nipple erection. That is because a drop in temperature triggers the nerve cells. This is the same one that causes goosebumps. Hot weather does not cause the same reaction.

10. Breast abscess

Breast abscess occurs when a crack or piercing mainly causes a buildup of pus. Abscesses usually form in the breast when mastitis is left untreated. Other signs of an abscess to look out for include fever, tender and painful breasts, nausea, headache, among others. In case of such symptoms, see your doctor.

Why do nipples get hard? The above info has everything you would love to know. For those shy of having the protrusion, wearing a sweater or jacket is the best way to go. Every human has nipples, and they all get hard at some point. There is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

