Who is Ntuthuko Shoba? Everything we know about him so far

The saddening gruesome murder of Thsegofatso Pule that rocked South Africa in June 2020 has been causing sleepless nights regarding the safety of women in the country. Finally, justice is almost being served after a guilty judgement, although it is not enough to wipe away the tears of losing the lovely beautician forever. Her then-boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba, whose trial began in January 2022, was on 25th March 2022 found guilty of the chilling murder. Keep reading for more on the cold and calculated murderer.

Pule was a 28-year-old beautician from Soweto. Her lifeless body was discovered hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. Pule was 8 months pregnant and had several stab wounds. She had been missing for several days after leaving her home to visit Shoba, the father of her unborn child, in Florida.

Ntuthuko Shoba's profile summary and bio

Full name: Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba Year of birth: Around 1989

Around 1989 Age: 33 years in 2022

33 years in 2022 Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Girlfriend: Slain late Tshegofatso Pule, Rosetta Moatshe

Slain late Tshegofatso Pule, Rosetta Moatshe Children: None

None Parents: Not known

Not known Profession: Former JSE analyst

Former JSE analyst Criminal status: Guilty of murder

Ntuthuko Shoba's age and family

According to numerous publications, the accused murderer is 33 years old in 2022, although his exact date of birth is not known. He grew up with Pimville and was friends with Muzikayise Malephane since childhood. Little is known regarding Ntuthuko Shoba's family, who have remained silent in the ongoing case.

Ntuthuko Shoba's mother had earlier come under fire when the Sister's Keeper Movement accused her of asking the church to pray for his son. The activism group held a peaceful march in Meadowlands in early March 2022 and asked mothers to stop covering crimes committed by their children.

Ntuthuko Shoba's girlfriend

The accused killer was in a committed relationship with Rosetta Moatshe. Tshego Pule was his long-term lover whom they used to hook up occasionally. In February 2022, Shoba told the Johannesburg High Court that he and Pule had agreed to terminate the first pregnancy back in 2019. He added that she informed him of the second pregnancy when she was already 3 months pregnant.

Ntuthuko kept the news of Pule's pregnancy from Rosetta because he did not want to stress her. He informed the court that she had recently lost her mother to cancer. He further said that the slain beautician demanded more emotional availability from him and they had frequent disagreements.

Ntuthuko Shoba's job

The accused murderer was working at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in the IT division as an analyst. The Stock Exchange fired him soon after his arrest in early 2021 and promised to cooperate with authorities. Information regarding Ntuthuko Shoba's qualifications is not available, but he is a learned individual judging from his work position.

Ntuthuko Shoba's latest news

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found Shoba guilty of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was carrying his child at the time of her chilling death. Presiding Judge Stuart Wilson said all the facts show he is the mastermind who ordered Muzikayise Malephane to kill the beautician.

Ntuthuko was not found guilty of defeating the ends of justice. The case was postponed to 10th May 2022 for the sentencing to proceed.

Ntuthuko Shoba's case

Muzikayise Malephane was arrested and charged with Pule's murder two weeks after her death. He took a guilty plea and agreed to become a state witness. The court then sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

In January 2022, Malephane testified against Shoba at the Johannesburg High Court. He told the court that Shoba made several attempts to kill Pule because he did not want his alleged wife Rosetta to discover that he had fathered a child with someone else. He offered Malephane R70,000 to finish the job.

Ntuthuko had earlier pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and a count of defeating the ends of justice. However, witness accounts from over 10 witnesses, including killer-for-hire Malephane and detective work, proved him guilty.

Ntuthuko Shoba's guilty verdict has brought a sigh of relief to South Africa, which has experienced numerous cases of gender-based violence in recent years. The judgement was applauded by many, including Minister Bheki Cele and Themba Masango. They all want the man to receive a befitting sentence to bring comfort to Pule's family.

