The Ultimate Fighting Championship is one of the most profitable companies in 2022 as ranked by most investment metrics. Owing to this, fans have become curious to know how much people involved with the UFC make. So how much does the UFC referee make? Please get to know about the UFC referee salary here.

UFC referees have many tasks when officiating fights. They must watch out to prevent severe damages to a fighter and promote fair play.

Perhaps the first thing that comes to mind when you hear of UFC is the intense matches. The brutal knockouts can steal all your attention and focus. But have you ever stopped for a moment to think of the ref's role in these intense fights? If not, you are not alone. So how much are they paid? Find out the UFC referee salary in 2022 here.

List of UFC referee salaries in 2022

Several factors influence the salary of UFC judges and referees. These include their experience and the fights they have won. Additionally, they can earn more if they officiate many contests in a single night.

So, typically, a more experienced and famous ref working in high-profile fights earns more. Similarly, if they officiate more contests, they have a higher chance of making more.

A UFC referee's salary is influenced by their experience, the fights they are working, and the fights they officiate in a single night. Photo: Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire

For example, John McCarthy once bagged $1, 900 for officiating the match between Aldo and Conor McGregor. Additionally, in 2017, he earned $44, 500, an average of $500 per match, after officiating 89 Ultimate Fighting Championship and Bellator fights.

So how much do UFC refs make on average? Take a look at this breakdown of the salary in 2022:

MMA referee salary in 2022

An entry-level MMA ref makes $250 per fight, around $14, 500 annually. A professional one bags $2, 500 per fight with a $10, 000 bonus for PPV events. Annually, the figure rounds up to about $380, 000.

If they have 2 to 5 years of experience in MMA, they earn $1, 500 per match. A female MMA ref makes $1, 000 per fight with a $3, 500 bonus for PPV events. That is around $60, 000 yearly.

UFC ref salary in 2022

A pro ref makes $1, 000 to $2, 500 per match and $5, 000 to $10, 000 per pay-per-view. The figure may increase if they are officiating high profile matches. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

How much do UFC referees get paid? A rookie ref bags $400 minimum for a fight. However, some sources disclose that they could take home $250. Based on these figures, the estimate of an entry-level ref ranges from $14, 500 to $30, 000.

A professional ref makes $1, 000 to $2, 500 per match and around $5, 000 to $10, 000 per pay-per-view. That rounds up to $250, 000 to $350, 000 annually. A female ref makes $1, 000 per match and $3, 500 per pay-per-view.

So, their yearly earnings are estimated to be $60, 000. Kim Winslow is the highest-paid female UFC ref as per most sources, with her annual earnings amounting to $60, 000.

Boxing referees' salary

The salary of a boxing ref is influenced by factors such as their experience and the match they are officiating. Photo: Steve Marcus

Again, the salary of a boxing ref varies on factors like their experience and the match they are officiating. In the US, the average salary of a boxing referee is estimated to be $47, 332. However, some make figures between $43, 865 and $110, 062, with some pros making $243, 665.

It is worth noting that the states in which these refs officiate matches affect their income. The highest-paid are believed to hail from San Francisco, paying $71, 403.

Who is the highest-paid referee in the UFC?

Herb Dean is the highest-paid referee for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has won several awards, including the Fighters Only Magazine's World MMA Award for Referee of the Year from 2010 to 2014. He also won the award in 2019 and 2020. So how much does Herb Dean make per fight?

Herb Dean is the highest-paid UFC ref. His main card salary is $2, 500 and his high fight profile salary is $10, 000. Photo: @ufc.official.comm

His main card salary is $2, 500 while his high fight profile salary stands at $10, 000. But how much does Herb Dean from UFC get paid? Herb Dean's salary with the UFC is $500,000 annually. His net worth in 2022 stands at $2.5 million.

Who is the highest-paid boxing referee?

Most sources reveal it is Kenny Bayless. He is believed to have high pay, especially from officiating high profile fights. For instance, he bagged $10, 000 from the fight between Pacquiao and Mayweather Jr.

Several factors such as experience and the profile of the fights affect the UFC referee's salary in 2022. So, a professional ref with years of experience and officiating high-profile fights makes more than a rookie. The highest-paid UFC ref in 2022 is Herb Dean.

