Salvador Ramos: Everything to know about the Uvalde school shooting suspect

May 25th 2022 was a horrifying day in Uvalde, Texas, as the 18-year-old Salvador Ramos took the lives of 19 innocent elementary school kids and two teachers. The teenager, who was described as a quiet and anti-social person under a chill demeanour, is a calculative monster. What prompted him to kill innocent children?

The saddening Uvalde mass shooting reveals a worrying trend that has troubled the United States in the past decade. On May 24th 2022, 18-year-old Payton Gendron shot and killed ten black people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket.

The most horrifying school shooting occurred in December 2012 when 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 20 kids and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. A similar incident occurred at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire.

Salvador Ramos' profiles summary and bio

Full name Salvador Ramos Date of birth May 2004 Date of death 25th May 2022 Age at death 18 years Cause of death Gunfire Place of birth North Dakota Nationality American Gender Male Education Uvalde High School Known for Uvalde mass shooter at Robb Elementary School

Salvador Ramos' age

The Uvalde shooter was born in May 2004 in North Dakota, where he was also raised before relocating to Texas. He had celebrated his 18th birthday a week before shooting elementary school kids. Those who knew him described him as an anti-social person who was bullied and had no friends.

Salvador Ramos’ personal life

Authorities confirmed that he had no prior criminal record and resided with his grandparents while studying at Uvalde High School. A former classmate revealed that he had stopped attending class regularly. He reportedly went on his shooting spree after having an argument with his grandma a day after his classmates graduated, and he did not.

Little is known regarding Salvador Ramos' parents. His neighbour, Ruben Flores, said the boy did not have a great relationship with his mother, and they argued a lot which prompted him to start living with his grandparents.

The shooter was also known for getting into physical fights with others. People used to make fun of his clothing and his financially unstable family. Salvador worked the day shift at a local Wendy's restaurant, and the manager confirmed that he was a quiet person but would sometimes get aggressive, especially towards female employees.

Salvador Ramos’ school shooting

Salvador opened fire and left 21 dead and several injured at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: @Brandon Bell

Source: Getty Images

The 18-year-old teenager shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, United States. About 17 people were wounded in the incident. He was at the facility for about one hour before the authorities arrived and killed him.

The authorities revealed that before the Uvalde cold-shooting, he had shot his grandmother and escaped in a truck. A neighbour heard the shots and called 911. His grandma was hospitalized and is now in critical condition.

The teenager had earlier communicated his plans via social media. He had posted photos of his assault rifles on his Instagram, which have since been taken down. He later revealed that he was going to shoot his grandmother and later sent updates after shooting her. Ramos also sent a Facebook message saying he was going to shoot an elementary school a few minutes before arriving at Robb Elementary.

Salvador Ramos' assault rifles

The authorities confirmed that the teenager had legally bought himself two AR platform rifles at a Uvalde federal firearms licensee on May 17th and May 20th. He also bought 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18th. The purchases were presents for his 18th birthday.

Salvador Ramos' heartless mass killing of innocent people is saddening and horrifying. The increasing number of mass shootings and suicide cases done by young people is a concerning issue that needs to be tackled. The problem can easily be blamed on lenient gun laws and mental health, but how is society failing in raising the next generation?

