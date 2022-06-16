Since Bradley starred in Thelma & Louise as a cowboy hitchhiker, he has remained in the spotlight. Although he has been featured in other films before then, his legendary actions caught most fans' attention. Besides, considering how tall he is, many have been wondering and looking forward to knowing Brad Pitt's height.

Brad Pitt poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Source: Getty Images

Since Bradley Pitt started acting, he has been recognised for his exceptionally professional acting and producing skills. As a result, he has received several accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, Academy Award, and Primetime Emmy Award.

Profile summary

Full name William Bradley Pitt Nickname Brad the Pitt-Bull Gender Male Date of birth 18th December 1963 Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality America Ethnicity White Religion Spirituality Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Body measurements in inches 43-33-15 Body measurements in centimetres 109-84-38 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Jane Etta Father William Alvin Pitt Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-partners Jeniffer Aniston (2000 to 2005) and Angelina Jolie (2014 to 2019) Children 6 University University of Missouri Profession Actor, movie producer and director, entrepreneur Net worth $300 million

Who is Bradley Pitt?

Bradley Pitt is an American actor and film producer. He was born on 18th December 1963 to William Alvin Pitt and Jane Etta in Shawnee, Oklahoma. His father was the proprietor of a trucking company, while his mother worked as a school counsellor. Shortly after his birth, his parents relocated to Springfield, Missouri, together with his siblings: Douglas Mitchell and Julie Neal.

Pitt went to the Kickapoo High School before being admitted to the University of Missouri in 1982, where he studied journalism with a focus on advertising. As a high school student, he partook in swimming, golf, and tennis. He was also in the Key and Forensics clubs.

Preparation for the 93rd Oscars at Union Station Los Angeles.

Source: Getty Images

Nevertheless, while in the university, his passion for acting became more pronounced. So, shortly before he finished, he decided to explore it. Eventually, he left the university a few weeks before graduation and moved to Los Angeles, where he was trained in acting while working odd jobs.

Is Brad Pitt actually short?

It is not exactly known whether he is tall or short. Nevertheless, most people consider him slightly above men's average height, which is 5 feet and 9 inches. If the body mass index is anything to go by, Brad Pitt's height and weight ratio appears to be in order.

How tall is Brad Pitt?

And what does he weigh now? The successful actor is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 78 kilograms.

Most people would not have worried about his height, but when he was named Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 and 2000, critics felt he was not tall enough to be considered for that title. Nevertheless, it would be hearsay to disparage the aura possessed by Brad Pitt in his prime. The man climbed to the top of the movie industry with his energetic and skilful acting on movie sets.

What is Brad Pitt's height and weight?

Brad Pitt's height and weight discussion is inconclusive because while some claim that he is almost 6 feet tall, others posit that he is 6 feet tall. One of the reasons for this disparity is that the actor has sometimes given an outstanding posture about himself. In fact, in his prime, the actor reportedly could not be caught slouching.

However, he was sometimes noticed wearing shoes that made him appear taller than his colleagues. Brad Pitt barefoot would be about an inch below 6 feet tall, according to some sources online who put his height at 5 feet and 11 inches.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio taller than Brad?

It is almost impossible to tell who is taller between the two. Although Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly 6 feet, Brad's exact height is uncertain. Nevertheless, according to the Celebrity.FM, considering their heights in the movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where they acted together, Leonardo Dicaprio is a small inch taller than Brad.

Brad Pitt as Dr Anthony Fauci during the Fauci Cold Open.

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt's shoe size

Brad wears a size nine, according to Celebrity Inside's website, and this seems a bit smaller for a man of his height. However, according to Healthline, the average shoe size who are between 5' 10" to 6' 2" tall is 11 to 12.5.

Brad Pitt's height may be a subject of disparity, but one sure thing is that the actor has reached an enviable height in the movie industry. His net worth is at least $300 million, and from the look of things, he is not looking to hang up his shoes anytime soon.

