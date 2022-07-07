Soap opera actors put so much time and energy into their jobs, so one common notion is that they bag home huge paychecks. However, that is not the case, especially for newbies in the entertainment industry. So, how much soap opera stars make per episode in 2022?

Being a soap opera actor may seem monotonous, but for some, the commitment to one character is fulfilling, especially if the role is financially fulfilling. Soap opera salaries differ due to many factors, including geographical location, duration, and the character or role played by the thespian.

How much do soap opera stars make per episode?

A soap opera actor's salary sounds like a great package, especially if you have been in the industry for a long time. For instance, a leading actor's average episode pay is about $1,000. However, supporting actors are estimated to take home about $200 per episode. Interestingly, performers who have established themselves in this competitive entertainment industry make up to $5,000 per episode.

How many days a week do soap actors work?

The number of days an entertainer works in a week depends on the demand of the television show. Acting is not always a full-time job; for some, one could wait for days before they are called to set.

Established actors could have three or more days of work per week. For a newbie, a day or two in a week may be all they have in the show.

Do soap actors get paid per episode?

Yes, the entertainers get paid for each episode they make for most shows. However, taking home a solid paycheck takes time and high-notch experience, especially in Hollywood. For actors doing five lines or less, they earn about $450 to $500. For background thespians, their soap star salary rate is about $200 per episode.

Who is the richest soap opera star?

Susan Lucci is a renowned actress and darling to many fans. She is talented and perfectly fits in any role she appears in. Susan has been in the entertainment industry for so long and has made a mark. From 1970 to 2011, she portrayed Erica Kane in All My Children.

She is believed to have bagged home over $1 million in 1991. In 1999, Susan won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series after being nominated 21 times. Her net worth stands at $80 million.

How much does Victor Newman make per episode?

Megastar Eric Braeden, who has played the role of Victor Newman for over 40 years, has made a name for himself in the acting arena. Born in Germany, the film and television actor has featured in films and shows such as The Young and the Restless, The Rat Patrol, Colossus: The Forbin Project, and the Titanic. In 2020, he celebrated 40 years on The Young and the Restless show.

He is believed to earn about or up to $5,000 per episode. He has a net worth of about $25 million from his career as an actor and author. Eric has played the role of Victor so well and has been on the show since 1980.

The above guide answers the question of how much do soap opera stars make in 2022. It also proves that being a soap opera actor calls for passion, many hours of hard work, and zeal. It is no walk in the park, but it could pay off in the end.

