Tell-tale signs of a spiritual husband or wife: All you need to know

Spiritual marriages are a common occurrence but are rarely talked about. They affect all people, regardless of race, religion or culture. It happens when a spirit in a human form has a romantic association with a human spirit in their dreams. This article highlights the signs that spiritual husbands or wives exhibit.

Having spiritual spouses has led to the failure of numerous marriages. However, not everyone believes in the existence of spiritual marriages and instead treat them as superstitions. Several religions, especially Christianity, take the issue seriously and often have such teachings.

What does it mean to be spiritually married?

The concept of spiritual marriage is similar to what happens in physical marriage. It is a union between a man and a woman, but one party, the man or the woman, is a spiritual being. Intimacy happens in a dream.

Signs you have a spirit spouse

Many people do not know that they have a spiritual husband or wife. Below are some of the obvious signs, as revealed by spiritual experts.

Having romantic dreams

As a physical relationship involves love and romance, so is a spiritual marriage. When an unreal spouse exists, the victims experience dreams that seem real. They can go on dates and walks and have romantic experiences together. Most of the time, the dreams are often surreal. At times the illusional spouse can appear in the form and physical appearance of the victim’s real-life spouse or partner. The victim will wake up feeling as if they had the experience in real life..

Waking up aroused

Feelings are involved. It is one physical body versus another intangible body. As much as it happens in the subconscious, the mind and the victim’s whole body are involved. When victims have a romantic dream with a spiritual spouse, they often wake up with the urge.

Body aches

A person battling a spiritual spouse will often wake up feeling worn out. Since the dreams seem so real, the mind will often register the activities in the dream as physical activities. The body responds to all the activities in the dream, for instance, running or walking. It feels like the activities are taking place in real life.

Waking up feeling refreshed

There is often a feeling of satisfaction and gratification. This happens mostly when the victim dreams of being inti*ate with the unreal spouse. The natural feeling of satisfaction that comes with being inti*ate in real life with one’s partner is the same feeling experienced in this case.

Loss of desire to get actual intimacy

The body is taken captive by the unworldly husband or wife. When this happens, the desire to be inti*ate with their real-life partners decreases if the victim is in an actual marriage. The loss of interest ultimately leads to marital issues.

Mood swings and frustrations

A person sometimes wakes up feeling frustrated and angry. This is because maybe their feelings were aroused and their desires not met in the end. Given that the victims are often not in control of what is happening, they swing with the flow and bring their disappointments into their actual lives.

Feeling Void

There is often a feeling of loneliness and void, especially when there is a lack of intimacy with the unreal spouse. Take, for instance, the person having an unreal spouse who has not had contact with them for some time.

Sexual Immorality

Sometimes, having an unworldly husband or wife leads to a high desire to be with multiple partners.

Avoiding getting into a relationship

Unworldly partners tend to bind their victims. This makes them stagnate in life, especially when it comes to finding themselves a physical partner. The victim feels naturally satisfied hence no attraction to a physical human.

Reversed body behaviour

Most married people battling unreal husbands and wives have reversed body reactions. They tend to feel more satisfied and safer with their spiritual partners than with real-life partners.

How do you deal with a spiritual husband or wife?

It is essential to get help when you are a victim. Talk to your religious leader because they are best suited to guide you on the best path to deliverance. Constant prayer is also important.

What is a spiritual spouse in the Bible?

The Bible does not categorically mention spiritual spouses in isolation. However, about marriage, Genesis 2:24 says; Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. The Bible institutionalizes marriage as physical, the coming together of physical bodies.

The topic of spiritual marriage is a vast and somehow scary field that needs extensive understanding. The above signs of a spiritual wife or husband will help those with such experiences seek help.

