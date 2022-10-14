Snapchat is one of the world's most popular social media platforms, officially founded on 16 September 2011. It has since fast become one of the most-used forms of social media among device users today. The question of who owns Snapchat comes up, as many want to know who is raking in this popular app's colossal earnings. Here, we discuss who owns Snapchat as of 2022 and other useful facts about the platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The social media platform is one of the biggest in the world. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

As mentioned above, many want to know who the owner of Snapchat is and who made Snapchat originally, especially since so many tech giants like Google and Meta have been quickly snatching up various social platforms to add to their assets.

Although you may assume that one of these massive companies currently owns Snapchat, you may be surprised to know who is behind this image and video-based app. So, which one of these tech giants owns the platform if any?

Does Facebook own Snapchat?

First, did Facebook buy Snapchat? Despite many believing otherwise, Snapchat is not owned by Meta, the organisation previously known as Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Is Snapchat owned by China?

So, what country owns Snapchat? Another misconception is that China owns this platform, as the major successful social media app TikTok originated there. Snapchat was founded by Bobby Murphy, Evan Spiegel, and Reggie Brown, who are based in Santa Monica, California, making this an American-owned platform.

Co-founder Evan Spiegel is the company’s CEO. Photo: Eric Piermont

Source: Getty Images

Who is the biggest shareholder of Snapchat?

Knowing this, who owns Snapchat? According to CNN Business, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. has the largest individual share at an 8.56% stake value. Edgewood Management LLC follows this with 5.33%, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 5.26%.

Snapchat's parent company is called Snap Inc., and besides the previously-mentioned app, the parent company also owns other successful platforms like Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Did Google try to buy Snapchat?

According to multiple sources, Google tried to purchase the app in 2016, offering Snap a substantial amount of $30 billion for acquisition. The parent company ultimately turned down the offer.

What is the Snapchat owner's net worth?

The two founders are worth billions, with Evan Spiegel worth $3.4 billion and Bobby Murphy woth $3.1 billion. Unfortunately, Reggie Brown was removed from the company soon after it was founded despite apparently being the mastermind behind the concept.

He sued the company for $158 million, and the lawsuit was settled, with him receiving the full amount. He has kept a low profile since, and his exact net worth remains unconfirmed by him or his team.

For those wondering, CEO Evan Spiegel's wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, also has an impressive net worth. The owner of Snapchat's wife's net worth is estimated to be between $45 and $60 million.

The platform has millions of downloads worldwide. Photo: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

The Snapchat sign-up process

The process is fairly simple if you are keen to download the app for yourself. Here are simple, step-by-step instructions:

Download the app and select 'sign up' once you open it.

Enter your name and a username (remember that your username cannot be changed in future)

Create a strong, secure password that you can easily remember.

Add your most-used email address and your birthday.

Finally, verify your account.

Who owns TikTok?

For those curious, TikTok is owned by its parent company ByteDance, which the tech mogul Zhang Yiming founded.

Now that you know who owns Snapchat, keep your finger on the pulse through online sources to see which tech giant may potentially seize the popular app in the future.

READ ALSO: Who owns TikTok in 2022? Everything to know about the popular app

Briefly.co.za discussed who owns TikTok as of 2022, as this ever-growing popular app is one of the biggest social media platforms.

This article discusses the successful platform, including the current owners, what company it falls under and what country owns it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News