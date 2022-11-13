What happened to Cassandra Feuerstein and Michael Hart?

Cassandra Feuerstein topped headlines for suing the Skokie Police Department. Her arrest in 2013 triggered the case. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. However, the events after her arrest would later turn the tables for Michael Hart. The case topped headlines, especially with its ruling.

An assault case aggravated Cassandra Feuerstein's fame. However, the silver lining in the situation is that justice was served, and she was compensated for the pain she endured under Michael Hart. The aftermath of the case changed their lives.

Cassandra Feuerstein's profile summary and bio

Full name Cassandra Feuerstein Age 51 years Year of birth 1971 Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Lawyer Torreya Hamilton

Cassandra Feuerstein's age

She was born in 1971. Details about her date of birth or where she was born are unavailable. She is fifty-one years old as of 2022.

Cassandra Feuerstein's nationality

Cassandra was born in the United States of America. She is an American national.

Cassandra Feuerstein's ethnicity

Cassandra has white skin; hence, she belongs to the White ethnic group. Details about her childhood and parents are not publicly available.

Education

Feuerstein attended elementary school and high school in Chicago. She later proceeded to one of the universities in the USA. However, she is yet to reveal details about her academic qualifications. Nonetheless, she holds a bachelor's degree.

Cassandra Feuerstein's career

Apart from the arrest, details about Feuerstein's career are not publicly available. Nonetheless, before the incident that led to her arrest and eventually thrust her to fame, she was driving in Chicago.

Cassandra Feuerstein's charges

In October 2013, Cassandra topped the headlines after filing a suit against the Skokie Police Department. She alleged that the police used excessive force during her arrest at the beginning of that year. She was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was placed in a holding cell. She alleged that the assault happened in the holding cell.

Cassandra Feuerstein's arrest

According to a report by NBC Chicago, Cassandra exited the cell after asking to call her husband and children. The department also released a surveillance tape showing Feuerstein falling head-first into a cement bench as officers returned her to the holding cell.

The video also captured a police officer tending Cassandra's wounds immediately after the fall.

Cassandra Feuerstein's injuries

Cassandra was forty-two years old at the time of the incident that necessitated her arrest and later her imprisonment. According to a source that confirmed the incident, Feuerstein sustained a shattered orbital bone. As a result, she opted to press charges.

According to another source, Cassandra had a giant scrape. Her enamel was unfastened during the arrest, and she had to undergo reconstructive surgery since she was brutally injured. She also had a titanium plate in her cheek to attempt to fix her face, which was somewhat awkward due to the incident.

Cassandra Feuerstein's sentence

Feuerstein pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against her. Therefore, she was sentenced to one year of supervision.

Michael Hart

According to the details of the charges, Michael Hart is the officer who threw Cassandra into the cell. He pushed her, making her suffer a forward fall and, eventually, a head collision with a sturdy chair. Because of the damage and Feuerstein's injuries, Judge Matt Coghlan ruled that Michael Hart serves two years probation with no jail term.

Later, Michael Hart resigned from the Skokie Police Department. He had worked at the station for 19 years.

Cassandra Feuerstein's lawyer

Cassandra Feuerstein's lawyer is Torreya Hamilton. Hamilton helped her access the surveillance video of Cassandra Feuerstein's arrest two years after the incident. After reviewing the footage, Hamilton and Cassandra sued the Skokie Police Department for breach of civil rights. The outcome of the case would eventually change her life for the better.

Cassandra Feuerstein's wins

About two years after the video's release, the case ended after Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman and Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez found Michael Hart guilty of the charges. He was found guilty of official misconduct and aggravated battery. As a result, the court ordered Skokie to pay Cassandra $875,000.

Cassandra Feuerstein's net worth

Details about her net worth are obscure. Nonetheless, after the case's ruling, she walked out $875,000 richer.

Where is Cassandra Feuerstein in 2022?

You might have asked yourself, Cassandra Feuerstein, where is she now? There is little to take home about her whereabouts. After the incident and the court ruling in 2015, Feuerstein went under the radar. There are no verifiable details about her whereabouts.

This case about Cassandra Feuerstein and Michael Hart is one of the rare incidents where the tables turn, and the offender becomes the one who is offended. Even though Feuerstein sustained injuries during the process, it is impressive to note that justice was served.

