Top 20 interesting facts about the Aztecs: empire, culture, civilisation

Facts about the Aztec civilisation extend beyond tattoo ideas and paintings on the wall. Before the arrival of the Spanish, Mexico City was the third largest in the world. Learn the facts about the Aztecs.

A Mexican dancer in Aztec costume during the commemoration of emperor Cuauhtemoc's 483rd anniversary in front of his statue in Mexico City. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt

The descendants of the Aztecs/Mexicas are called the Nahuas, the largest indigenous group in Mexico. Approximately one and a half million people speak Nahuatl, the official language of the Mexica.

Facts about the Aztec culture

For an estimated 200 years, they dominated regions of North America that are now known as Mexico City, and aspects of their heritage and culture are still being celebrated today. Below are 20 interesting facts about the Aztecs.

20. They did not call themselves the Aztecs

The Aztec people called themselves the Mexica. The term Aztec means "people of Aztlán", which is their ancestral home in northern Mexico.

19. The empire was a confederation

The Aztec Empire was a confederation of three city-states. It was the Triple Alliance between Tenochtitlan, Texcoco and Tlacopan and was established in 1427.

18. They are the founders of Tenochtitlan city

The Aztecs settled in Lake Texcoco in 1325 AD after seeing an eagle eating a snake while perched on a cactus. This was considered a sign from their god, Huitzilopochtli, and the illustration exists today on the Mexican national flag. The capital city, Tenochtitlan, is known as Mexico City today.

The national flag of Mexico with the illustration of an eagle perched on a cactus eating a snake in the centre. Photo: Richard Heathcote

17. What made Aztecs unique?

The sophisticated agricultural system they had helped feed their people. The Aztecs were skilled at building small artificial floating islands called Chinampas. It is reported that this form of Mesoamerican farming helped sustain their growing empire.

16. Believed in over 200 deities

The Aztecs or Mexicas believed in 200 deities divided into three groups who took care of certain aspects of the universe: fertility and agriculture, war and sacrifice, and sky and rain.

15. Practised human sacrifice

A common practice in the Mesoamerican religion was sacrificing humans to appease the gods during pandemics and droughts. Captured warriors from enemy camps were offered to the god of war, Huitzilopochtli, in a ritual atop the Great Temple.

The Mexica god of war, Huitzilopochtli (L) and the Great Temple (R). Photo: Chris Hellier and Historical Picture Archive (modified by author)

14. Practiced polygamy

The men were legally allowed to marry multiple wives, but only the first marriage was ceremonially marked. It was commonly believed that having a large family meant having more resources.

13. Education was compulsory

Children of all classes and genders were mandated to attend school, as education was seen as a tool for survival. Before their teenage years, kids were homeschooled. After that, they would enrol in school to be taught philosophy, nature, music, and trade.

Though education was integral, it was segregated by social class. Children from noble homes would be taught astronomy, history and philosophy, while lower-class children were trained in trade and warfare.

12. Traded in cocoa beans instead of money

Instead of using money, the Mexicas exchanged cocoa beans for other goods and higher-quality beans. They also used Quachtli, a finely woven cloth, as a currency.

Instead of money, cocoa beans were exchanged for goods. Photo: Lena Trindade

11. Complex legal system

They developed a legal system that is not all that different to the modern-day one. Judges and military courts were present, and citizens could appeal and appear before the Supreme Court.

10. Punishment for crimes was brutal

Punishment for crimes was carried out swiftly, publicly, and cruelly. Crimes, including homicide, robbery, witchcraft, and desertion or insubordination by soldiers, all resulted in death.

9. System of slavery

No one was born into slavery. Enslaved people were typically lower class. Slavery was a form of punishment or a way out of debt. Enslavers could even marry their slaves.

If a member of society owed someone money and had no means of paying it back, that person was either sentenced and enslaved, or they could volunteer to become enslaved until they worked off their debt.

8. Built the largest empires in Mesoamerica

At the height of its empire in the 16 century, the capital city, Tenochtitlan, had a population of over 200,000. It was the third-largest city in the world - only Paris and Constantinople (Istanbul) were more prominent.

7. Used two calendars

The Mexicas had a 365-day solar calendar and a 260-day ritual calendar. The solar calendar helped them know when to plant and pick crops. The ritual calendar was used to perform rituals for their gods and celebrate festivals. Furthermore, the calendars lined up every 52 years.

The Mexica sun calendar is on a large circular stone. Photo: Diego Cupolo

6. Maize was a staple

Maize was a staple in the Mexica diet. It was so important they had a god for it. Centeotl was the name of the god, which translates to Maize cob Lord.

5. The Emperor initially welcomed the Spanish

Moctezuma II was the ninth ruler of the Mexica when the Spanish conquistadors, led by Hernán Cortés, first arrived in 1519. The Mexica believed their god, Quetzalcoatl, was prophesied to return and would have light skin colour. This was the reason Cortés was received warmly.

4. Spanish Conquistadors took Moctezuma II captive

After two weeks as a guest, Hernán Cortés took Moctezuma II captive and ruled Tenochtitlan indirectly. The Spaniards had little respect for the locals and their beliefs. They attacked and killed thousands of unarmed Aztec nobles at the Festival of Toxcatl.

Hernán Cortés took Moctezuma II as a prisoner. Photo: Phas

3. The Aztecs revolted against the Spaniards

The Toxcatl massacre led to a revolt in the capital city, and Cuitláhuac, Moctezuma's brother, became the new leader. The Spaniards tried to use Moctezuma to calm the situation, but he was struck by a rock and killed.

Cortés and his men fled Tenochtitlan in the night, and the retreat became known as Noche Triste (Sad Night).

2. A European disease wiped out most of the population

The Spanish brought with them diseases that the Aztecs were not immune to. The smallpox outbreak swept through the indigenous people, killing 40% and 50% of the population, including their new leader, Cuitláhuac.

1. The Spanish conquered the Aztecs

The Spanish conquistadors allied with Texcoco forces and formed an impressive army that overthrew the Aztec empire in August 1521. Cortés built what is now known as Mexico City over the ruins of Tenochtitlan.

What is an important fact about the Aztecs?

Though they were not the first civilisation to discover the cocoa bean or to make chocolate, it became a widespread assumption due to the unprecedented importance they placed on it. It was believed that their god, Quetzalcoatl, shared the cocoa tree as a gift.

The chocolate drink was said to have medicinal properties, and the lower class would get a taste during festivities. Moctezuma II loved it the most, so it was in constant supply in his household.

The Aztecs were best known for their art, gods, places of worship, and agricultural system. Their empire was world-renowned until the Spanish conquered them. Parts of their culture are still celebrated by their descendants in Mexico City.

