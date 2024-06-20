The National Football League (NFL) is a professional American football league with 32 teams, divided equally between the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference. Being an NFL referee is as prestigious as being a player, coach or manager. These professionals are crucial, as a slight mistake could ruin a team's season. Discover NFL referee salary.

Being a ref demands quick decision-making, extensive knowledge of the rules, and the ability to remain composed under intense pressure. Photo: @londoneye (modified by author)

Referees play a crucial role in every game. They are responsible for enforcing the rules and maintaining the order of the game. The NFL referee salaries per game are determined by their experience accumulated over the years.

NFL referee salary: how much do NFL refs make in 2024?

Although the official figures for referees' salaries are not revealed, the average salary for NFL referees is $205,000 annually. However, more experienced officials make more, unlike the junior and entry refs. In addition to salaries, these officials usually get around $18,000 annually deposited into their pension fund.

How much do NFL referees get paid per game?

On top of their base salary, refs also get paid a fixed amount per game. Considering the average NFL ref salary is $205,000, and there are 17 rounds per regular season, they make around $12,000 per game. However, not every ref will adjudicate every round.

How much do referees make at the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is one of history's most significant sporting events and the most critical game for a team. It is also one of the most challenging games to officiate and comes with immense pressure for the officiating team. As such, refs make more for officiating the Super Bowl than any other game.

Referees get a special bonus for the Super Bowl game on top of their regular salary. They earn an average of $30,000 to $50,000 for officiating a Super Bowl game.

Refs make more for officiating the Super Bowl than any other game. Photo: SDI Productions

Who is the highest-paid NFL referee?

The highest-paid NFL referee salary in history was for Walt Anderson. By the end of his career in 2019, Walt was reportedly earning $250,000 with a $185,000 base salary. Brad Allen and Craig Wrolstad follow him.

How to become an NFL referee

Earning a referee spot in the National Football League takes time and experience. This job demands quick decision-making and the ability to remain composed under intense pressure.

One needs a bachelor's degree from a sport-related field, like sports science or sports management. Additionally, you need at least ten years of officiating experience, five of which must be in college games.

Refs must also gain other certifications and be physically fit to excel in their roles. Previous experience as a football player or coach is advantageous, as it seems to prepare them better for the role. With those basic requirements, one can apply to be an NFL ref.

A Caucasian referee points as he blows his whistle. He is calling a penalty or foul during a sporting event. Photo: SDI Productions

How many hours do NFL refs work?

These professionals work around 20 to 30 hours per week, which includes meetings, reporting, travel and officiating games. During the offseason, they work on their skills and mentor their team members.

Who is the highest-paid female NFL referee?

Sarah Thomas is the highest-paid female NFL referee. The native of Mississippi is the only female NFL referee. Her officiating career began in 2007 as a high school football referee. In February 2021, she became the first female to work a Super Bowl.

Is an NFL referee a full-time job?

All NFL refs and officials are part-time employees. However, the league had already started transitioning its refs to full-time league employees until the program was shelved during the 2019 CBA discussions. Nevertheless, they are essentially full-time workers during the season.

How much do NFL refs make during the Playoffs?

NFL referees earn a bonus during playoffs on top of their salaries, substantially boosting their annual income. The bonus usually varies between $1500 to $5000 per playoff game.

Refs are crucial, as a slight mistake could ruin a team's season. Photo: SDI Productions

What sport has the highest-paid referees?

National Basketball Association (NBA) referees are among the highest in professional sports. Their package includes a base salary, playoff bonuses, and additional perks such as health benefits and travel allowances. The average NBA referee salary is anywhere from $100,000 to $550,000 for a season of 82 games total.

Above is everything about NFL referee salary scales. These officials ensure that games are fair and safe and follow the rules. Their decisions impact individual games and can influence entire seasons.

