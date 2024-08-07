What are life roles and responsibilities? Meaning and examples

Certain societal expectations are placed upon you if you wish to be a productive, valuable member of society. What are the primary responsibilities of life? This article discusses a general set of life roles and responsibilities and specific expectations regarding roles and responsibilities at certain ages.

Life roles are the expected responsibilities placed upon an individual. Photo: Kevin Dodge and d3sign (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Life roles can be best explained as the various roles, positions, or responsibilities people may take on while coping with life's complexities and societal expectations. Life roles are also defined as a broad spectrum of functions and identities.

Different life roles are assigned to you at various stages of your life. These roles and expectations also increase depending on how many people may rely on you and in what capacity. What are life roles you can expect as an adult?

What are some life roles and responsibilities?

One of Nelson Mandela's most famous quotes: 'Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to what they do,' reminds us that personal, professional, familial, and social roles are imperative. What are your roles and responsibilities?

Personal roles

An essential role in life is how you care for yourself, which may impact others. Making responsible choices helps you show up as the best possible version of yourself while potentially encouraging others to do the same. Avoiding toxic patterns and potentially harmful activities for your mental and physical well-being is one of the top roles you have as an individual.

Familial roles

Familial roles include those of a mother, father, wife, husband, sibling, aunt, uncle, or child. If you have dependents, you are expected to keep them safe and secure, which includes financial security, emotional stability, and physical safety. As a child, you are expected to respect your authority figures while fulfilling duties, including school or any related chores.

Professional roles

As an individual in the working world, you are expected to conduct yourself professionally at all times. This includes everything from how you dress and personal grooming to engaging with others in a welcoming, experienced, and friendly way.

Societal roles

Societal expectations are how you are expected to carry yourself adequately in society. Standard societal responsibilities include working and volunteering as a productive member of society. You are also likely to treat others with basic human respect.

The prominent roles in life depend on your age. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Life roles examples

Life roles and responsibilities change depending on what aspect of life you are dealing with, from personal to professional. Here are some examples of life roles and responsibilities examples based on the categories mentioned above, according to Journaled Life:

Personal life roles

Personal roles are titles you may take on in a personal capacity that define you as an individual. These include potential interests and hobbies, including:

Friend

Learner

Blogger

Athlete

Familial life role

An individual's familial life roles are mostly through biology. However, one may choose how close they may be to their family, and you can choose your family too. Here are some typical familial roles:

Mother

Stepfather

Sibling

Child

Professional life roles

The roles you take on professionally reflect your working life and the roles it entails. It may be any of the following:

Employee

Business owner

Entrepreneur

Investor

Societal life roles

Societal roles are those you take on that impact your community and the individuals who live there. Here are some examples of social roles you may take on at some point:

Mentor

Activist

Volunteer

Leisure user

Roles and responsibilities based on age

Life roles and responsibilities differ at different ages. Life roles placed upon a child or student drastically differ from those expected from a parent or employer. What are life roles at different ages?

For an adolescent, roles include being a dedicated student and respectful child. Photo: Troy Aossey

Source: Getty Images

Life roles and responsibilities for children

Children generally have fewer responsibilities than adults, as they cannot perform many roles individually and safely due to age. However, Learning for Life and Work reports the following general roles for kids:

Listening to rules and instructions given by authority figures.

Behaving appropriately in relevant situations.

Being kind and considerate through their manners.

Taking part in any chores or duties around the home.

Attending school and other educational classes daily/when necessary.

When they feel their needs are not met or mistreated, they communicate with authority figures.

Being kind.

Life roles and responsibilities for adults

Since adults are far more capable of fulfilling various roles and responsibilities, they have significantly more placed upon them than children. Here are the most common life roles, responsibilities, and skills for adults, according to Psych Central:

Maintaining a functioning household through various chores.

Earning an income to support yourself or your family.

Effectively managing finances to be money-savvy.

Being kind and respectful towards others.

Developing conflict resolution skills.

Reasons why life roles and responsibilities in the family may change during adolescence

Life roles and responsibilities for students fall somewhere between the expectations placed upon children (chores and school) and those regarding adults (conflict resolution and potential money-saving methods where relevant.

These aspects change as an individual grows from a child into an adult because they become more capable of taking on more responsibilities. The University of Rochester Medical Center also mentions that adolescents want more independence and emotional distance between themselves and their parents when they age.

Life roles and responsibilities are expected from individuals at varying stages, with different expectations based on age. Knowing what responsibilities are expected of you helps you become a better partner, employee, family member, and friend.

