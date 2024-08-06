Why Schnauzers are considered the worst dogs: Top reasons

Schnauzers are dog breeds that originated in Germany from the 14th to 16th centuries. There are three breeds: the Standard, the Giant, and the Miniature. These dogs have distinct personalities and qualities that may appeal to some owners, while others might find them unappealing. Explore some of the reasons why some say Schnauzers are the worst dogs.

A schnauzer sits on a grassy field (L). A miniature schnauzer lies on the grass (R). Photo: AnnaGudmundsdottir, Elen11 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Schnauzer, formerly called the Wirehaired Pinscher, is a unique dog breed. The dog's name translates to 'whiskered snout', identifying the breed's harsh coat, bristly whiskers, and beard. Schnauzers are among the most popular breeds in the United States. However, they often receive an unwarranted reputation due to their energetic demeanour and rigorous grooming needs.

Reasons why Schnauzers are considered the worst dogs

With their distinctive bearded faces and wiry coats, Schnauzers may seem like an appealing pet choice at first glance. However, beneath their charming appearance lies a breed that may not be the best fit for every household.

1. Schnauzers are energetic and aggressive

Schnauzers are known to be aggressive towards other animals, making them a risky choice for households with other pets. These dog breeds are also energetic and love to play with their people and other dogs. They require regular exercise and mental stimulation to prevent boredom and potential behavioural issues.

2. They are very stubborn and tend to bark excessively

Schnauzers are strong-willed and independent and can be quite stubborn, making training a challenge. Photo: romaset

Source: Getty Images

Schnauzers are strong-willed and independent. They can be quite stubborn, making training a challenge, especially for first-time dog owners. Their intelligence means they learn quickly, but their wilfulness can lead them to test boundaries and resist commands, requiring consistent and firm training.

Why are Schnauzers so barky? Schnauzers are also notorious for their loud and frequent barking. They are naturally alert and territorial, often barking at anything that moves or makes a sound.

3. Schnauzers bite

Although Giant Schnauzers are known to be guard dogs, biting is not considered normal and acceptable behaviour. Why do Schnauzers bite so much? Giant Schnauzer puppies tend to bite when they engage in play, fear, pain or excitement.

Biting can also signify boredom or a way to seek attention, especially in younger Schnauzers who need more stimulation and boundaries.

4. They have an overly protective instinct

According to V.O.G DOG, Schnauzers have a strong protective instinct that makes them effective watchdogs and guardians. However, this can sometimes be overwhelming for owners unprepared to manage it effectively. Originally bred as guard dogs, they naturally tend to be wary of strangers and can be highly territorial.

They are often quick to alert their owners to perceived threats, which can sometimes lead to excessive barking or aggressive behaviour if they are not adequately trained and socialised.

5. Schnauzers need regular exercising

Schnauzers need physical and mental stimulation to prevent boredom and undesirable behaviours. Photo: Glasshouse Images

Source: Getty Images

Whether you have a Miniature, Standard, or Giant Schnauzer, ensuring enough activity is crucial for their overall well-being. They need physical and mental stimulation to prevent boredom and undesirable behaviours. Daily walks, playtime, and interactive activities are essential to meet their exercise needs.

According to Petplan, adult Schnauzers require 30 to 60 minutes of daily exercise. Miniature Schnauzer puppies should get 20 to 30 minutes of active play several times daily while ageing Schnauzers should get short walks and playtime to avoid fatigue.

6. Schnauzers are expensive to groom

Schnauzers can be expensive to groom due to their unique coat, which requires regular maintenance. Their wiry, double-layered fur needs frequent brushing to prevent matting and regular trims to maintain its characteristic look.

As per The Breeder Index, professional grooming is often recommended every 4 to 6 weeks, especially for those who prefer the traditional Schnauzer cut. Additionally, their facial hair, including the beard and eyebrows, needs special attention to keep it clean and tidy.

These grooming requirements can add up in cost and time, making Schnauzers a more high-maintenance breed compared to others.

7. The breed is prone to specific health issues

Schnauzers are prone to specific health issues, which can vary depending on Schnauzer’s size. Photo: Napoletana

Source: Getty Images

Schnauzers are prone to specific health issues, which can vary depending on their size—Miniature, Standard, or Giant Schnauzer. Common Schnauzer’s health problems include:

Pancreatitis

Bladder stones

Hip dysplasia

Eye problems like cataracts

These health concerns can lead to frequent vet visits and high medical costs, which can be burdensome for owners.

8. Territorial behaviour

Schnauzers are naturally protective and can become overly territorial. This trait can manifest as aggression toward visitors or other animals entering their space. While this makes them good watchdogs, it can be problematic if they become too aggressive or possessive.

9. Training Schnauzers requires patience

Training Schnauzers indeed requires patience. Schnauzers' high energy, intelligence, sensitivity, stubbornness, and natural prey instinct can make them lose focus quickly during training. They are also playful and dislike teasing. Patience helps you navigate their stubborn moments and build a strong bond.

10. Schnauzers are destructive when bored

If left without enough exercise, playtime, or interactive activities, Schnauzers may resort to destructive behaviours. Photo: Steve Clancy Photography

Source: Getty Images

If left without enough exercise, playtime, or interactive activities, Schnauzers may resort to destructive behaviours such as chewing and destroying property, digging for adventure, or excessive barking to release their pent-up energy and frustration.

This tendency is especially pronounced in younger Schnauzers or those left alone for extended periods without adequate enrichment​.

11. They have a strong prey drive

Schnauzers have a strong instinct to chase various animals, such as squirrels, cats, or even small dogs. This prey drive can make walks challenging, as they may lunge or try to run after anything that catches their eye. Owners must be vigilant and have reasonable control over their Schnauzer in these situations.

Why do people dislike Schnauzers?

What is bad about schnauzers? According to Schnauzer Paws, people sometimes dislike Schnauzers due to their high grooming needs and tendency to be stubborn or overly protective, making them challenging for inexperienced owners to manage.

Are miniature schnauzers known for biting?

Miniature Schnauzers may bite due to fear, pain, excitement, or lack of training. Training, socialisation, and positive reinforcement can help prevent biting, especially if started at a young age.

What is a Schnauzer’s lifespan?

The average lifespan of the breed is between 10 and 15 years. According to AZ Animals, the average lifespan of the Miniature and Standard Schnauzer is around 12 to 15 years. Giant breeds tend to live around 10 to 12 years.

Do Schnauzers shed?

Standard schnauzers shed very little because of their wiry topcoat and softer undercoat. However, they require extra grooming. The inner coat will mat if it is not brushed regularly.

What are the disadvantages of a schnauzer?

Some of the most common disadvantages of the breed include their overly protective instinct, propensity to bark, grooming requirements, health concerns, stubbornness, and suspiciousness.

Schnauzers are known as the worst dogs due to their stubborn nature, high energy levels, and tendency to bark excessively. They can also be territorial and aggressive towards other animals and unfamiliar people. These are some reasons, according to some pet owners, why Schnauzers are the worst dogs.

