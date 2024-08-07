Why are cops called 12? The real origins of the police nickname

The nickname 12 for police officers is popular because of its widespread use in pop culture and everyday slang, especially in the United States. While the exact origins of this term remain somewhat ambiguous, several theories offer explanations for its development. This article provides some insights into why cops are called 12.

Nicknames for law enforcement officers have been a popular norm for centuries. The names are usually given based on how society views cops but can also reflect cultural, historical, and linguistic influences. Reasons for why cops are called 12, 5-0, Bobby, or Barney are also heavily influenced by the period.

Why are cops called 12?

Why do people call the police the 12s? Etymology is not as easy as doing scientific deductions because some words spring up and gain popularity, but it is not easy to trace them back to how they started.

The word 12 is not an exception to this phenomenon, although several theories have been used to try and determine the origin of 12-slang for police. The top four popular explanations are as highlighted:

Police radio codes

One theory suggests that the term 12-police originates from the police radio code '10-12,' which means that civilians are present in the area where police are going. This code serves as a warning to officers, alerting them to be cautious and aware of bystanders.

The origin of the 10-12 code, along with the other ten codes, dates back to the late 1930s. These codes were developed by Charles 'Charlie' Hopper, the communications director for the Illinois State Police, to create a standardized and efficient way for officers to communicate over the radio. The ten codes were designed to shorten radio transmissions and ensure clarity.

TV show influence

Another theory trying to determine 12-police meaning and origin points to the classic TV show Adam-12, which aired from 1968 to 1975. The show follows the daily lives of two LAPD officers, Pete Malloy (played by Martin Milner) and Jim Reed (played by Kent McCord), as they patrol the streets of Los Angeles in their police cruiser, assigned the call sign '1-Adam-12'.

The Adam-12 series received critical acclaim for its authentic depiction of police procedures and jargon, partly because it was produced in partnership with the LAPD. The show's popularity in the late 1960s and the early 1970s is believed to have contributed to the use of 12 as a term for law enforcement officers.

Popular culture

The term 12 has also gained popularity through its use in rap music and hip-hop culture, where it is often used to refer to law enforcement. One of the most popular songs that helped bring the term to mainstream media is Migos' track, F-12, from their 2013 mixtape, Young Rich Ns (YRN).

Gucci Mane released a song called Intro: F 12 from his 2016 album, Woptober. Rapper 21 Savage's song Bank Account also references 12 in its lyrics. Other rappers who have used the phrase in their songs include Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Rich the Kid, and Vic Mensa.

Drug enforcement context

The origin of 12 has also been linked to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). During the 1980s, when the DEA was heavily involved in the war on drugs, 12 became associated with narcotics officers and local law enforcement involved in drug busts.

Why are cops called 5 0?

The slang 5-0 for police officers originates from the popular TV show Hawaii Five-O. This show, which aired from 1968 to 1980, was about a special police unit in Hawaii. Hawaii is the 50th state of the United States, hence the name 'Five-O'.

The show's popularity led to '5-0' becoming a widely recognized slang term for law enforcement officers. It is often used in pop culture and everyday language to refer to the police.

FAQs

Police nicknames have a multifaceted history, which often highlights the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Below are some of the frequently asked questions in relation to police slang;

What does 12 mean in the police code?

12 in police radio code 10-12 typically means 'standby' and that civilians are present in the area. Cops use the code to communicate that they need to pause or wait for further instructions.

Where does the term 12 for police come from?

The origin of 12 as a nickname for law enforcement officers is unclear. The term is often linked to the police radio code '10-12.' It gained popularity through its use in hip-hop and pop culture as a quick way to alert others about the presence of police officers.

Why are police called Barney?

The term Barney for cops is a reference to Barney Fife, a bumbling small-town deputy sheriff character from the classic 1960s sitcom The Andy Griffith Show. Barney Fife, played by Don Knotts, was known for his well-meaning but often inept attempts at law enforcement, which led to the term being used to describe police officers in a slightly funny way.

What do British people call police?

In the UK, cops are commonly referred to as Bobbies or Peelers. The nickname is a tribute to Sir Robert Peel, who established the Metropolitan Police Service in London in 1829.

The new police force was designed to be more accountable to the public and less militaristic than previous forms of law enforcement, which helped build trust with the community. The name Bobby has stuck around ever since.

What does cop slang for police mean?

The term cop traces its origins from the verb 'to cop', which means to seize. In the mid-19th century, people used to call policemen 'coppers', which was later shortened to 'cop'. The first recorded use of the term 'copper' in print to refer to police officers was in 1846. The term has since been adopted in everyday language.

The question 'Why do they call the police 12?' does not have a definite answer, as highlighted above. As language continues to evolve, so will the ways in which communities refer to those who protect and serve them.

