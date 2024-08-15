Sarah J. Maas ACOTAR book 6: Release date, plot, latest updates

A Court of Thorns and Roses, best known simply as ACOTAR, is a fantasy romance novel series by a celebrated American author, Sarah J. Maas. The ACOTAR series is a fictional tale about a magical land traversed by protagonist Feyre Archeron. What do we know about Sarah J. Maas' ACOTAR book 6?

A Court of Thorns and Roses follows protagonist Feyre Archeron's journey through the faerie lands of Prythian and its surprising twists and turns. The first novel in the series was released in May 2015, and the series has been a commercial success since.

Sarah J. Maas has released other novels since ACOTAR book 5, titled A Court of Silver Flames, was released in 2021. This created an extra buzz about a potential Sarah J. Maas ACTOR book 6. Here, we detail the possible release date and other available information regarding the sixth instalment and the fictitious stories included in the series.

Sarah J. Maas ACTOR book 6 details

A Court of Thorns and Roses book 6, also known as the ACTOR series book 6 or ACOTAR book 6, has created much buzz since the release of ACOTAR book 5 in 2021. Sarah J. Maas has teased some information regarding the novel, but what do we know about when we can expect it, and what is the potential plot?

Is Sarah J. Maas releasing a book in 2024?

Before we discuss potential book 6 in the ACOTAR series, what novels have the celebrated author released? Bloomsburg Publishing highlighted that Sarah J. Maas's third instalment in her Crescent City series, House of Flame and Shadow, would be published on January 30, 2024.

The 848-page novel sees Bryce Quinlan wanting to return to Midgard, her home planet, after being stranded in a strange new world. With no way home and nobody to trust, she must use her wits to return home to her loved ones.

Meanwhile, Hunt Athalar finds himself in Asteri's dungeons again after a few brief months of experiencing everything he ever wanted. With no freedom or idea of Bryce's fate, Hunt is confided both mentally and physically. Will the duo meet again and assist each other in obtaining their happy endings?

Is there going to be another book after A Court of Silver Flames?

A Court of Silver Flames, also known as ACOTAR book 5, is the fifth instalment in the ACOTAR universe. It has its own storylines that detail various characters.

Released in 2021, the 784-page novel follows ACOTAR Feyre's fiery sister, Nesta Archeron. Forced into the Cauldron and becoming High Fae against her will, Nesta struggles to accept her new reality and all she lost in the war with Hybern. The book follows her internal struggles and difficulties as High Fae, along with her now-ally, Cassian, the battle-scarred warrior, by her side through it all.

Considering it was so popular, will there be another novel after the A Court of Silver Flames series? The author did not mention a further novel in the A Court of Silver Flames saga but did hint at the next ACOTAR book.

Will ACOTAR have a book 6?

Sarah J. Maas’s announcement in May 2024 shows that the ACOTAR series is unfinished. According to 9metres, the author said that the next ACOTAR book would be the franchise's sixth instalment. The name of ACTOR Book 6 has not been confirmed, and details of the sixth novel are minimal at the time of writing in 2024.

When does the next ACOTAR book come out?

ACOTAR book 6’s anticipation has fans dying to know when the sixth instalment will be released. The release date will be sometime in 2025, but Sarah J. Maas has not confirmed a specific date.

ACOTAR book 6 leak

According to a TikTok made by the DTFae Podcast on March 31, 2024, there was an ACOTAR book 6 cover leak. The video shows two individuals, one of whom is fantasy author Sarah J. Maas, discussing the potential focus of the next novel, which was claimed to be focused on the character Tamlin.

As the video progresses, the hosts show the 'leaked' cover, an intentionally poorly edited story cover. They end the video by stating the leak claim is an early April Fool's joke. As of August 2024, no leak may indicate who will be the focus of the sixth novel or what the cover may be.

How many books are planned for ACOTAR?

How many books will be in the ACOTAR series? Sarah J. Maas has not given a definitive number of how many separate novels fans can expect in the insightful book series. All that is known is the future sixth novel in the works, but since the series has a seemingly endless supply of storylines in the universe, more stories may be expected in future.

What is the highest-rated ACOTAR book?

Which ACOTAR novel is the best varies depending on the reader's preferences. However, according to Screen Rant, A Court Of Mist & Fury (2016) takes the top spot. Besides a well-formed storyline, the second novel became incredibly popular online, boosting the series into superstardom.

The same article mentions that A Court of Silver Flames (2021) is ranked second, followed by A Court of Wings & Ruin (2017). A Court of Thorns & Roses (2015) is ranked fourth, with A Court of Frost & Starlight (2018) ranked fifth.

Where can you purchase the ACOTAR books?

For those keen to start immersing themselves in the alluring fantasy world of ACOTAR books, you can find them at any significant local bookstore. These stores include Readers Warehouse and Exclusive Books. Takealot also offers the series as a full collection.

The Sarah J. Maas ACOTAR book 6 is scarce, with only a release year given to fans early anticipating the next novel in the highly successful fantasy series. Despite no title or synopsis of the plot, Sarah's previous highly successful ACOTAR novels give fans an idea of what to expect regarding possible future storylines and a guaranteed engaging storyline.

