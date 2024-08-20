Who has the biggest forehead in the world? Facts and photos

Records exist for nearly everything, sparking debates on the most unusual topics. The human body is full of fascinating extremes, and one bizarre question that often arises is, "Who has the biggest forehead in the world?" With forepart lengths varying widely, it is a testament to human diversity.

According to anthropometric studies, the average forepart occupies about 25-30% of the facial area. Situated on the upper face, it lies below the hairline and above the brows. Bound by the frontal bone and hairline, the forehead's size and shape vary widely, making huge ones fascinating and worthy of record-breaking attention.

Who has the biggest forehead in the world?

As Daily Mail reported, Mrityunjay Das reportedly has the largest head in the world, measuring approximately 96 cm, positioning him as the one with the biggest forehead. However, this claim is subjective and not officially titled the Guinness World Record for the biggest forehead.

What is considered a big forehead?

A big forepart typically appears more prominent than the rest of the face. A forepart height over 2.8 inches (7 cm) and width over 6 inches (15 cm) is considered large for men.

For women, a big forepart is a height over 2.6 inches (6.5 cm) and a width beyond 5.8 inches (14.7 cm). The forepart-to-face ratio and overall facial proportions also determine a big forehead.

How do you tell if you have a big forehead?

To tell if you have a big forepart, you can place your fingers horizontally across the area, though finger sizes vary. Foreheads come in different sizes—some are large, others are small.

According to Hey Halo, the average forepart size for women is 2.3 inches (5.8 cm), while for men, it is 2.4 inches (6.1 cm). Comparing your measurements to these averages can help determine if your forepart is larger than typical.

How to measure forehead with fingers

Measuring your forehead with your fingers is a simple, informal method:

Position your hand: Place your index finger at the centre of your hairline, just above your eyebrows. Extend your middle finger: Keep it straight and parallel to your index finger. Measure the width: Place your middle finger on the edge of your hairline and count how many fingers fit between the two points.

Small: 2-3 fingers wide

Medium: 3-4 fingers wide

Large: 4-5 fingers wide

Extra Large: 5 fingers wide or more

If your forepart measures five fingers across, it may be larger than average, indicating a slightly receding hairline. However, this also depends on your face's overall proportions.

What is considered a small forehead?

A small forepart is generally considered to be narrower than the average sizes, which are 2.4 inches (6.1 cm) for men and 2.3 inches (5.8 cm) for women. Typically, a small forepart measures less than these dimensions and is narrower than four fingers.

Who has the smallest forehead in the world?

As published on the Guinness World Records, the person often cited as having the smallest forepart is Jyoti Kishanji Amge, the world's shortest woman. She stands 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.7 in) tall. However, she does not officially hold a record for the smallest forehead, and no official record exists for this specific attribute.

When were big foreheads attractive?

Big foreparts have been considered attractive across various cultures and eras. According to Refinery29, during the Renaissance (15th-16th centuries), a high forepart was a sign of intelligence, nobility, and beauty.

This is evident in portraits by Leonardo da Vinci and Botticelli and figures like Elizabeth I. In some African cultures, such as Mangbetu, a broad forepart signifies wisdom and spiritual power.

Today, celebrities like Rihanna, Emilia Clarke, Tyra Banks, Angelina Jolie, and Zoe Saldana embrace their prominent foreheads, which are linked to attractiveness and potentially increased brain capacity, according to research from Edinburgh University.

Is six fingers a big forehead?

A forepart that measures six fingers wide can be considered large. The average male forepart width is typically between 4.4 to 6.4 inches, while for women, it's between 4.4 to 5.8 inches. A six-finger width likely exceeds the average, making it relatively larger.

Frequently asked questions

The world's biggest forehead is just one of many curious questions about human extremes. Here are some others answered:

Is five fingers a big forehead? A forepart measuring five fingers wide is generally considered larger than average.

A forepart measuring five fingers wide is generally considered larger than average. What is a normal forehead size? The average forepart size is 2 to 2.8 inches (5 to 7 cm) for men and 2.3 to 2.4 inches (5.8 to 6 cm) for women.

The average forepart size is 2 to 2.8 inches (5 to 7 cm) for men and 2.3 to 2.4 inches (5.8 to 6 cm) for women. Does having a prominent forehead mean a high IQ? Research suggests a broad forepart might correlate with above-average intelligence, though this is debated.

Research suggests a broad forepart might correlate with above-average intelligence, though this is debated. What kind of forehead is attractive? A rounded or circular hairline is often seen as beautiful, creating a balanced and symmetrical facial appearance.

A rounded or circular hairline is often seen as beautiful, creating a balanced and symmetrical facial appearance. Which forehead shape is best for females? An oval-shaped forepart is often considered the most attractive for women, as it balances facial features.

An oval-shaped forepart is often considered the most attractive for women, as it balances facial features. Who has the biggest head in the world? Due to hydrocephalus, Mrityunjay Das holds the record for the largest head.

Due to hydrocephalus, Mrityunjay Das holds the record for the largest head. Does a big forehead mean the person is smart? It does not necessarily, but a broad forepart is often associated with intelligence and skill in Chinese face reading.

It does not necessarily, but a broad forepart is often associated with intelligence and skill in Chinese face reading. Who has the longest forehead in the world? Mrityunjay Das holds the record, though it has yet to be officially recognised.

The question of who has the biggest forehead in the world sparks deep curiosity, highlighting a fascination with human extremes. Although Mrityunjay Da's name is often mentioned as having the largest forehead because he has the largest head, this claim has yet to be officially confirmed.

