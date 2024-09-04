The meaning behind the Stanley Cup logo: How the brand went viral

The Stanley Cup has become a popular utensil, boasting practicality and aesthetic appeal. It has become increasingly popular and frequently seen in mainstream media. Why is the Stanley Cup so famous, and what is its logo? Here, we discuss the meaning behind the Stanley Cup logo and other exciting information about the company.

Although the company has been around for over a century, the Stanley mug craze began in 2019 when it became viral through a shopping-focused Instagram account, The Buy Guide. Since then, it has become a household name, loved by celebrities and the general public.

Any brand's logo defines its image, and the Stanley Cup logo is no different. What animal is on the Stanley Cup? Read on for details on what animal is the brand's logo, the Stanley Cup logo’s origins, and more lesser-known facts.

What does the Stanley Cup logo mean?

The Stanley Cup logo history begins with a bear wearing a crown and lightning bolts around his head, which the company states is a nod to the bottle's inventor, William Stanley, Jr. The original Stanley logo has its folklore surrounding it, with various customers claiming a bear had 'suddenly appeared' while the cup was nearby.

Although these claims were never confirmed, they made for endearing stories behind the concept of their products. The Stanley brand focuses on the importance of these exciting folklore tales and how they take on a new life when retold.

These constantly evolving tales are part of the brand's allure through its close links with folklore and mystery. The company also discusses using its products around a campfire, strolling in the woods, or exploring a vast ranch, highlighting its usage for nature lovers on the go.

Stanley's logo revamp and Quencher's success

Their website highlighted that a new look and logo had been introduced in 2019: the beloved classic mythical bear logo brought back to life. The company affectionately nicknamed the iconic logo 'Stan'.

Individuals had mixed reviews on why the company became popular following Stanley Quencher's major commercial success. Amanda Mull of The Atlantic said:

'Sometimes a cup is just a cup in the right place at the right time.'

However, The New Yorker reported on the company's paid partnership with The Buy Guide. This Utah-based affiliate marketing site increased its popularity with local Mormon moms and, soon, the rest of the USA and the world.

Terence Reilly, Stanley's president, has also been credited for the item and brand's success, stating during an interview with a Harvard Business Review podcast that:

'We were the seventy-million-dollar sleepy little brand known for the hammertone green bottle.'

Terence further elaborated in the same interview:

'We firmly believe that we will become one of the leading life-style brands in the world over the next few years.'

Why is the Stanley logo a bear?

Why is Stanley's logo a bear with wings? The Stanley Cup logo design draws significant inspiration from the brand's customers, who are usually outdoor lovers passionate about animals and nature. The above-mentioned campfire-type stories have inspired the Stanley Cup logo, symbolising mystery, strength, bravery, and adventure.

What does the symbol on the bottom of a Stanley Cup mean?

As a customer, you may notice that the bottom of some of these cups has a unique symbol showcasing three green arrows rotating in a triangle shape. This symbol is part of Stanley's commitment to the earth and sustainability. They state that by the end of 2025, Stanley's stainless steel items will be created from recycled materials.

Why is Stanley called Stanley?

The Stanley Cup story began in 1913, when founder William Stanley Jr., the inspiration behind the brand's name, invented the first all-steel insulated vacuum bottle. The brand was moderately successful but reached new heights following the invention of the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup was only created in 2016 and was not marketed as one of the brand's primary focuses. However, those behind the Instagram page The Buy Guide saw its potential and showcased its benefits online, to rave reviews.

The cup has a helpful handle and fits snugly into most car cup holders. It is perfect for seasoned and first-time drivers who want minimal distractions and limited external stresses. The item keeps warm drinks hot for five to seven hours.

It can also keep drinks cool for nine to eleven hours. The product's capability, practicality, and aesthetic appeal, as evidenced by its different colours, make it a popular choice.

Where can you buy a Stanley Cup?

The brand does not have a physical branch in South Africa. However, you can find the products through the brand's South African online store or retailers, including Outdoor Warehouse, Makro, Bash, and Sportsman's Warehouse.

You can purchase Stanley Cup logo stickers on websites, including Amazon South Africa and Shein, for enthusiastic fans who cannot get enough of the brand's memorabilia. The Stanley Cup's Quencher brand is the most popular, with a built-in straw and a user-friendly shape that fits most car cup holders.

If you are keen on the brand's items as a gift to someone for a special birthday surprise or a treat to yourself, the following Stanley Cup Quencher options are relevant for South Africa as of 2024, with prices sourced from Outdoor Warehouse:

Type Price Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate 1.18L Plum R1,299.00 Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate 1.18L Cream Tonal R1,299.00 Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate 1.18L Shale R1,299.00 Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate 1.18L Black Tonal R1,299.00 Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate 1.18L Lilac (coming soon) R1,299.00 Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate 1.18L Ash (coming soon) R1,299.00 Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate 1.18L Blue Spruce (coming soon) R1,299.00 Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate 1.18L Pink Parade (coming soon) R1,299.00

The meaning behind the Stanley Cup logo showcases a brand in touch with its customers and their roots, creating a symbol for all adventure-seekers who rely on the brand's durable items for outdoor use. Stanley has created a line of long-lasting, practical, and aesthetically appealing items that exhilarate the brand's heights.

