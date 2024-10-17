Mortal Kombat games in order: Storyline and chronological guide

Mortal Kombat is a video game series known for its violent fighting scenes. Midway Games originally developed it in 1992 and has since produced many versions. We highlight the franchise's history and the Mortal Kombat games in order of their release.

Mortal Kombat games have visually stunning fighting scenes and multiple modes. The series also re-introduces several characters in a variety of ways. Photo: @MKMobileGame (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The Mortal Kombat series has come a long way, with each version having a new title and added gameplay. Some games are remakes or remasters of older ones, providing a different user experience.

Mortal Kombat games in order

There are 25 ‌Mortal Kombat versions, including main titles and spin-offs. The series features unique animated characters with different endings in each instalment.

What is the order of Mortal Kombat? Here is a list of Mortal Kombat games, from the oldest to the latest and their platforms. The initials MK stands for Mortal Kombat.

Version Year Platform Mortal Kombat 1992 Arcade MK II 1993 Arcade MK 3 1995 Arcade Ultimate MK 3 1995 Arcade MK Trilogy 1996 PlayStation 1, Nintendo 64, Sega Saturn MK 4 1997 Arcade MK Mythologies: Sub-Zero 1997 PS1, N64 MK Gold 1999 Dreamcast MK: Special Forces 2000 PSI MK Advance 2001 Game Boy Advance MK: Deadly Alliance 2002 PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube MK: Tournament Edition 2003 GBA MK: Deception 2004 PS2, Xbox, GC MK: Shaolin Monks 2005 PS2, Xbox MK: Armageddon 2006 PS2, Xbox MK: Unchained 2006 PSP Ultimate MK 2007 Nintendo DS Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe 2008 PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Mortal Kombat 2011 PS3, Xbox 360 MK Arcade Kollection 2011 PS3, Xbox 360 MK Mobile 2015 Mobile MK X 2015 PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC MK 11 2019 Switch, Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, PC MK: Onslaught 2023 Mobile MK 1 2023 PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

The game's co-creator, Ed Boon, reflected on its success while marking the 30th anniversary of the Mortal Kombat franchise. He said,

One of the things about Mortal Kombat that's amazing even to me is that it's still big. When we release a MK game, it still gets a lot of attention, it still gets a lot of excitement.

Mortal Kombat shaped the video gaming industry in the 1990s. Photo: @MKMobileGame

Source: Original

Some versions are classics and fan favourites, while others have mixed feelings. Mortal Kombat's characters and rivalry also change over time. Here are brief explanations of all MK games.

25. Mortal Kombat (1992)

Mortal Kombat's release date was in October 1992. The original version introduced the characters and had some of the most savage fighting scenes, which made it entertaining.

24. MK II (1992)

MK2 is an upgrade of the inaugural edition. It introduced better moves, iconic characters and a deeper storyline than the first.

23. MK3 (1995)

MK3 is known for key features like Kombat Kode and Animality. It also introduced new characters, multi-level playfields, and a "run" button to speed up battles.

22. Ultimate MK 3 (1995)

UMK3 is an upgrade of MK3 with a 2-on-2 mode. It also introduced the infamous "Brutality" finisher and new characters.

21. MK Trilogy (1996)

The version returned the arena and some characters from the first two editions. Trilogy also introduced the aggressor mechanic, temporarily granting aggressive players extra speed and damage.

20. MK Mythologies: Sub-Zero (1997)

The Sub-Zero spin-off is a prequel to the series and the first to adopt cinematic cutscenes. Some gamers found it unpleasant because of its outdated mechanics.

19. MK 4 (1997)

MK4 is the first version in the series to feature 3D graphics. Characters could also use weapons and objects to fight. It is the last game in the fighting series to be available on the arcade platform.

18. MK Gold (1999)

MK Gold is an updated version of 1997's MK 4 and the first game to appear on a sixth-generation platform. It featured five additional characters while retaining Mileena, Baraka, and Kitana.

17. MK: Special Forces (2000)

The MK version featured metal-armed Jax as the protagonist. Jax uses his hand-to-hand combat techniques, firearms, and explosives to battle Kano and the Dragon Clan and protect the Eye of Chitian.

16. MK Advance (2001)

This is a portable Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 version for the Game Boy Advance. The developers modified the game to suit a younger audience, but it lost its identity and popularity.

15. MK: Deadly Alliance (2002)

Deadly Alliance was the first main title in the series after MK4 in 1997 and the fifth main title. The MK game adopts three-dimensional space, and fighting styles customised to each character.

14. MK: Tournament Edition (2003)

The MK version is a port of Deadly Alliance, where each character has two fatalities. The Tournament Edition is the only game in the series, along with MK: Special Forces, that does not feature Sub-Zero as a playable character. It is also the first to adopt the 3D-style gameplay.

13. MK: Deception (2004)

Deception is the direct sequel to Deadly Alliance and a standout entry in the series. It comprises features such as chess and puzzle games with new characters.

12. MK: Shaolin Monks (2005)

Liu Kang teams up with Kung Lao to fight Shang Tsung in MK: Shaolin Monks and stop him from capturing Earthrealm. The Shaolin Monks title has a unique feature where characters can team up or fight each other.

11. MK: Armageddon (2006)

Armageddon features 62 Characters, 64 arenas, and maximum fatalities, making it the largest MK game and one of the biggest rosters in the history of fighting games. Its unique feature allows you to create your hero.

10. MK: Unchained (2006)

Unchained is a port of Armageddon but includes four new characters. The game also incorporated the Endurance Mode feature, which allows you to fight many enemies.

9. Ultimate MK (2007)

It is an update of the 1995 version, combining aspects of Deception, Armageddon, and Shaolin Monks. Ultimate MK is considered among the best-done ports in the series.

8. MK VS DC Universe (2008)

The version fused Mortal Kombat and DC Universe characters to produce a unique game. Heroes and villains work together to stop Dark Khan. The 2008 game was Midway's last before selling the franchise to Warner Bros.

7. Mortal Kombat (2011)

MK returned in 2011 with a 2D realm game, the first developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. It is the title for the 9th fighting game in the series. One of its exciting features is the X-ray attack, a powerful move that can cause more damage to the opponent.

6. MK: Arcade Kollection (2011)

The version has unique features like online play, leaderboards, achievements and trophies. It is an update of the first three editions of the series. Younger fans can also enjoy the experience of the 90s.

5. MK Mobile (2015)

NetherRealm Studios brought the game to iOS and Android users, providing a conducive mobile gaming experience with a card-battler mechanic. It is the first mobile version of the fighting series.

4. MK X (2015)

MKX came out at the same time as the mobile version. Some consider it the best version in the series and one of the best virtual games available. The game introduced two new unique fatalities: Qualities and Faction Kills.

3. MK 11 (2019)

MK11 failed to meet most expectations, with slower-paced fights than some previous versions. It has three endings, which change established characters. So, what comes after Mortal Kombat 11?

2. MK: Onslaught (2023)

Onslaught allows you to form a team of Mortal Kombat characters and equip them with the best weapons and armour. It also has advanced features for mobile experience.

1. MK 1 (2023)

The game welcomes a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities. It reboots the series while introducing the regulars and fan favourites, making it easier for new users to understand and rivalling Walt Disney's combat characters.

Frequently asked questions

Visitors queue for the Mortal Kombat 1 game at the NetherRealm Studios booth in Cologne, western Germany, on 23 August 2023. Photo: Ina Fassbender

Source: Getty Images

Since its inception in 1992, the MK series has remained one of the fans' favourites in online gaming. Here are some frequently asked questions about the franchise.

Why is it called Mortal Kombat ? The name reportedly came from the game's co-creator, Ed Boon, and pinball designer Steve Ritchie. Steve suggested 'Mortal Combat,' but due to copyright issues, Ed Boon proposed 'Mortal Kombat.'

The name reportedly came from the game's co-creator, Ed Boon, and pinball designer Steve Ritchie. Steve suggested 'Mortal Combat,' but due to copyright issues, Ed Boon proposed 'Mortal Kombat.' How many Mortal Kombat games are there? There are 25 versions, including 11 main titles and 14 spin-offs and add-ons.

There are 25 versions, including 11 main titles and 14 spin-offs and add-ons. Is Mortal Kombat 1 better than 11? Game Rant rates MK1 higher than MK11 because of its improved visuals, inspiring designs and lighting. However, it lacks the quality of life in MK11 and other versions.

Game Rant rates MK1 higher than MK11 because of its improved visuals, inspiring designs and lighting. However, it lacks the quality of life in MK11 and other versions. What is Mortal Kombat 9 called? It is also known as Mortal Kombat (2011), the ninth main instalment of the franchise.

It is also known as Mortal Kombat (2011), the ninth main instalment of the franchise. Who is the hardest to beat in Mortal Kombat? Kintaro, Kronika, and Shao Kahn are among the hardest to defeat in the franchise.

Before you play any version, it is important to understand Mortal Kombat games in order and their features. The series offers much depending on your preference, whether you want a mobile experience or other platforms.

READ ALSO: How to watch Dragon Ball in order: From series to spin-offs and movies

Briefly.co.za explained how to watch Dragon Ball seamlessly without missing any episode. Each Dragon Ball episode builds upon the last, introducing beloved characters and epic battles that define the franchise. Read to understand how the correct viewing sequence enhances your experience.

Source: Briefly News