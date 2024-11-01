Top 11 rarest LEGO minifigures only big collectors can find

The LEGO minifigures are one of the brand's most identifiable symbols, with thousands of different varieties released over the years. Out of all those distinct variants, some of the rarest LEGO minifigures are always sought, and their prices keep skyrocketing.

For many years, LEGO minifigures have captivated the imaginations of both youngsters and collectors. However, it is not enough for the most serious collectors to simply collect any of them; they must also find the most valuable and rare LEGO minifigures.

Top 11 rarest LEGO minifigures

These LEGO gems are offered during special promotions, exclusive events, or unique sets, making them extraordinarily rare, highly sought after, and, in some circumstances, extremely valuable. We compiled a list of the top 11 rarest LEGO minifigures, ranked by price, using data from credible sources like Graphic Policy and Brick Economy.

Rank Minifigure Production year 11 Star Wars Gold Chrome-Plated C-3PO 2007 10 Nuremberg Toy Fair 2005 Exclusive Star Wars Darth Vader 2005 9 Classic Suit Miles Morales PlayStation 5 Exclusive 2020 8 Star Wars Boba Fett (Cloud City Playset) 2003 7 San Diego Comic Con 2013 The Hobbit Azog 2013 6 San Diego Comic Con 2013 Black Suit Superman 2013 5 San Diego Comic Con 2013 Spider-Woman 2013 4 Han Solo/Indiana Jones Transformation Chamber 2008 3 Mr. Gold 2013 2 Marvel Super Heroes Iron Man and Captain America 2012 Exclusive Preview Set 2012 1 San Diego Comic Con 2013 Spider-Man 2013

11. Star Wars Gold Chrome-Plated C-3PO | $2,500

LEGO 4521221 Gold Chrome Plated C-3PO was a Star Wars promotional kit with one minifig produced in 2007. This is the Star Wars 30th Anniversary Edition C-3PO, which was randomly distributed in a few specially marked LEGO Star Wars sets in 2007.

Only 10,000 were produced and randomly included in LEGO Star Wars sets commemorating the 30th anniversary. The current value of a new/sealed Gold Chrome Plated C-3PO is believed to be over $2,500, with an average annual growth of 7.6%.

10. Nuremberg Toy Fair 2005 Exclusive Star Wars Darth Vader | $2,532

Lego Toy Fair 2005 Darth Vader was a two-piece Star Wars set with a single minifig produced in 2005. The Darth Vader minifig was distributed to VIP attendees at the Nürnberg Toy Fair in 2005. Darth Vader comes with a lightsaber that lights up.

Being one of the most expensive LEGO minifigures, a fresh and factory-sealed Toy Fair 2005 Darth Vader is currently valued at approximately $2,532. Depending on the set's condition, the currently used price range for Toy Fair 2005 Darth Vader is between $2,061 and $2,339.

9. Classic Suit Miles Morales PlayStation 5 Exclusive | $2,534

LEGO Classic Suit Miles Morales was a three-piece Marvel Super Heroes set with one minifig released in 2020. It was produced to honour the PlayStation 5 game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It was originally intended to be a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, but owing to Covid, it was changed to be utilised as part of the PlayStation sweepstakes.

As part of the campaign, if you finished the main plot of Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 and earned the End Game Trophy, you were eligible to win one of 1650 units. A fresh and factory-sealed Classic Suit Miles Morales is currently valued at around $2,534.

8. Star Wars Boba Fett (Cloud City Playset) | $2,638

The LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett minifig was first released in 2003 in the set 10123 Cloud City and is now estimated to be worth around $2,638 with an annual growth rate of approximately 9.8%.

This Cloud City edition has quickly become a favourite among collectors and fans because of its depiction of one of the most well-known and iconic figures in Star Wars history.

7. San Diego Comic Con 2013 The Hobbit Azog | $2,901

LEGO San Diego Comic-Con 2013 Azog Minifigure was a promotional kit for The Hobbit. The minifigure was produced in 2013, and it had a limited production number of 100 units. It was a giveaway at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con and was distributed to random attendees.

According to Brick Economy, the current worth of a new/sealed San Diego Comic-Con 2013 Azog Minifigure is predicted to be over $2,901, with an average annual rise of 8.4%, which is expected to level off at around 6.3% soon. The set MISB/NISB is typically priced between $2,393 and $5,128 on secondary markets.

6. San Diego Comic Con 2013 Black Suit Superman | $6,205

The black suit Superman minifigure was another limited-edition release at San Diego Comic-Con in 2013, aimed to commemorate the DC superhero's debut in "The Death of Superman" comic arc. Two hundred of these were given away as raffle prizes.

Today's worth for a new/sealed San Diego Comic-Con 2013 Black Suit Superman is predicted to be around $6,205, with an average annual rise of 8.5%, which is expected to level off at around 4.7% soon. The set MISB/NISB is often priced between $5,707 and $8,002 on secondary markets.

5. San Diego Comic Con 2013 Spider-Woman | $7,097

This was the first and only LEGO Spider-Woman figure released. It was given away to raffle winners at San Diego Comic-Con 2013, and about 350 Spider-Woman minifigures were raffled off.

The current value of a fresh and sealed San Diego Comic-Con 2013 Spider-Woman Minifigure is projected to be around $7,097, with an average annual rise of about 13.0%. The current used prices for the San Diego Comic-Con 2013 Spider-Woman Minifigure range from $5,778 to $6,556, depending on the set's condition.

4. Han Solo/Indiana Jones Transformation Chamber | $9,378

LEGO Han Solo Indiana Jones Transformation Chamber was a 56-piece exclusive promotional set featuring two minifigures launched in 2008. This special promotional set was distributed to participants at the 2008 New York Toy Fair collectors party. The quantity was limited to 100 sets.

According to Brick Economy, the current worth of a fresh and sealed Han Solo Indiana Jones Transformation Chamber is $9,378, with an average annual rise of approximately 8%. Depending on the condition, a used set may sell for between $7,636 and $8,663 on the open market.

3. Mr. Gold | $9,574

Mr Gold was launched in 2013 to commemorate Series 10 of the Minifigure series range. It is entirely gold chrome, with the exception of his white hands. Only 5,000 were created, and they were given alongside other Series 10 figures.

Is Mr. Gold the rarest minifigure? It is regarded as one of the most valuable LEGO minifigures due to its sparkling look and global pursuit. A fresh, factory-sealed Mr. Gold is currently valued at approximately $9,574.

2. Marvel Super Heroes Iron Man and Captain America 2012 Exclusive Preview Set | $10,263

This unique set, released in 2012 as a preview of the Marvel Super Heroes series, included Iron Man and Captain America. According to Graphic Policy, it was only available to select visitors at the New York Toy Fair in 2012.

Only 125 of these sets were produced, which resulted in tremendous demand and an impressive resale price. The current value of a fresh and sealed Iron Man & Captain America 2012 Collectors Preview is estimated to be around $10,263, with a current average annual rise of approximately 35.4%.

1. San Diego Comic Con 2013 Spider-Man | $17,329

At the top of the list is the San Diego Comic-Con 2013 Spider-Man Minifigure. Attendees of the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con received a special Spider-Man minifig (part of LEGO's Marvel Super Heroes range).

Purchasing a ticket to the convention was hardly a guarantee of getting one; only 350 were made, and fans had to win a raffle. Brick Economy estimates its packaging value at approximately $17,329. One of the packages recently sold on eBay for $4789.

Frequently asked questions

These mini figures are more than just toys—they represent a combination of history, rarity, and value that few LEGO fans can resist. Below are some questions to dive deeper into the world of these collectables:

What is the rarest LEGO minifigure ever made? The San Diego Comic Con 2013 Spider-Man is currently the rarest LEGO minifigure, with only 350 ever produced.

The San Diego Comic Con 2013 Spider-Man is currently the rarest LEGO minifigure, with only 350 ever produced. What is the rarest LEGO piece of all time? The 14-karat solid gold LEGO brick, awarded to select employees in the early eighties, is considered the rarest LEGO piece. When it surfaced in a Goodwill auction, as Scripps News states, the mask fetched $18,101, surpassing many of LEGO's most coveted minifigures in value.

The 14-karat solid gold LEGO brick, awarded to select employees in the early eighties, is considered the rarest LEGO piece. When it surfaced in a Goodwill auction, as Scripps News states, the mask fetched $18,101, surpassing many of LEGO's most coveted minifigures in value. How many Mr. Gold's are left? Since only 5,000 Mr. Gold minifigures were produced, it's unknown exactly how many remain, as many are now in private collections.

Since only 5,000 Mr. Gold minifigures were produced, it's unknown exactly how many remain, as many are now in private collections. Is Mr. Gold the rarest minifigure? While very rare, Mr. Gold is not the absolute rarest; it ranks third on the list due to its limited quantity and unique design.

This collection of the rarest characters is the pinnacle of LEGO collecting, and only the most dedicated fans have been able to get them. For those who can locate one of these jewels, each Minifigure symbolises a piece of LEGO history as well as an investment that may appreciate in value as demand for these renowned collectables grows.

