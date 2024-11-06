If you are a 90s kid, you probably played, watched, read, or heard about Yu-Gi-Oh. Today, it is most recognised as a trading card game (TCG), alongside the Pokémon TCG series, but it began as a manga series in 1996. Let us check out the top 30 most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh cards and their costs.

Konami debuted the trading card game in Japan in 1999 and North America in March 2002. On July 7, 2009, Guinness World Records recognised it as the world's best-selling trading card game, with over 22 billion cards sold globally.

Top 30 most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh cards and their prices

If you are a Yu-Gi-Oh collector or simply interested in rare cards, these top-tier selections feature some of the game's current most coveted gems. We have analyzed credible sources such as YuGiOh Prices, a website that offers real-time data on card values on all of the highest-priced Yu-Gi-Oh cards and Fanatics Collect. We ranked our list by value, outlining their distinct features, sets, and estimated worth.

30 Diablosis the Mind Hacker Championship 2017 $10,500 29 Red-Eyes Black Dragon (LOB 1st Edition) $10,600 28 German Pharaoh's Tour Prize Gold Sarcophagus $12,600 27 Dark Magician Girl (1st Edition) $13,200 26 Corrected Art Dark Paladin (1st Edition) $15,000 25 Morphing Jar (Tournament Pack Season 2) $15,000 24 Doomcaliber Knight (Shonen Jump Championship 2008) $15,300 23 Shrink (Shonen Jump Championship 2006) $16,660 22 Card of Sanctity (Kids WB Promo) $17,000 21 Chaos Emperor, the Dragon of Armageddon (2018 Championship) $18,000 20 Grandopolis, The Eternal City (2013-EN001) $24,625 19 Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Dark Duel Stories Promo) $25,100 18 The Seal of Orichalcos (UDE Event) $26,400 17 Perfectly Ultimate Great Moth (Dark Duel Stories Promo) $30,000 16 Cyber-Stein (Shonen Jump Championship 2004) $30,100 15 Cyber Dragon (MF03-EN009) $30,500 14 Minerva, The Exalted Lightsworn (2015 Prize Card) $34,800 13 Des Volstgalph (SJC-EN002) $40,316 12 Stardust Divinity (2010-EN001) $64,439 11 Crush Card Virus (SJCS-EN004) $70,580 10 Kaiser Eagle, The Heavens' Mandate (2019-EN001) $70,858 9 Legendary Dragon of White (2012-EN001) $72,186 8 Legendary Magician of Dark (2012-EN002) $75,999 7 Blue-Eyes White Dragon (LOB 1st Edition) $85,000 6 Dark Magician (LOB 1st Edition) $85,000 5 Tyr, The Vanquishing Warlord (WCPS-EN801) $198,888 4 Alternate Artwork Gemini Elf (T3-04) $254,791 3 Tyler the Great Warrior $311,211 2 Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon (T3-01) $400,000 1 Black Luster Soldier (Stainless Steel) $10,000,000

It is important to note the values listed for these cards are speculative and based on isolated sales, not standardized across the market. For example, PSA grades significantly affect these values, but it is not always clear if these values are for PSA 10, 9, or lower grades, which impacts collector perceptions.

30. Diablosis the Mind Hacker Championship 2017 | $10,500

This ultra-rare card remained a collector’s dream until it was re-released in the Brothers of Legend set in 2021. Not only is Diablosis rare, but it also disrupted the competitive scene.

This impact led to its ban in June 2023. According to Comics.com, which facilitated the sale of a PSA 10 copy for $10,500 in September 2022, only nine PSA 10 copies are known to exist.

29. Red-Eyes Black Dragon (LOB 1st Edition) | $10,600

Released on March 8, 2002, Red-Eyes Black Dragon is significant in Yu-Gi-Oh history. Released as one of ten Ultra Rares in the original Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon set, it was an instant classic and a prize find for collectors. In January 2021, a PSA 10 Gem Mint copy fetched around $10,600.

28. German Pharaoh's Tour Prize Gold Sarcophagus | $12,600

The Gold Sarcophagus card was awarded to the top finisher in Germany's 2007 Pharaoh's Tour. Its Ultra-Rare status and the fact that it's the only German-language copy to surface on the market contributed to its high value. In June 2022, a PSA 8-graded version sold for $12,600, attracting collectors with its scarcity and unique language appeal.

27. Dark Magician Girl (1st Edition) | $13,200

The Dark Magician Girl was first printed in the 2003 North American set Magician's Force. In November 2020, a gem mint first edition sold for $9,100 on eBay, with a subsequent sale reaching $13,200 on the PWCC marketplace in July 2022.

26. Corrected Art Dark Paladin (1st Edition) | $15,000

Originally, the English 1st Edition Dark Paladin from the 2003 Magician's Force set mistakenly used artwork intended for a future boxed set. Recognising the error, Upper Deck, the English distributor of Yu-Gi-Oh! at the time, offering fans a chance to swap their misprinted copies for ones with the corrected art.

However, many players missed this offer or chose to keep the misprinted version, making the corrected edition exceedingly rare. Today, a gem mint graded copy of the corrected art sold for up to $15,000 on Fanatics Collect in May 2021.

25. Morphing Jar (Tournament Pack Season 2) | $15,000

In early 2021, a PSA 10 graded gem mint condition of this card fetched just under $15,000, adding it to the ranks of the most valuable in circulation. While its effect is not tournament-legal today, Morphing Jar remains a classic piece, although perhaps not as iconic as the beloved Pot of Greed in Yu-Gi-Oh lore.

24. Doomcaliber Knight (Shonen Jump Championship 2008) | $15,300

This ultra-rare Doomcaliber Knight card was awarded exclusively to the 2008 Shonen Jump Championship winners. It has just 68 copies in existence. The last known sale in March 2021 saw a PSA 7 near-mint copy auctioned for $15,300.

23. Shrink (Shonen Jump Championship 2006) | $16,660

It was originally awarded only to champions at the 2006 Shonen Jump Championship. In 2007, a more accessible version was released in the Strike of Neos: Special Edition set, followed by multiple reprints in starter and structure decks. Although most copies are affordable, the sought-after SJC-EN003 variant maintains a high price, with recent sales reaching up to $16,660.

22. Card of Sanctity (Kids WB Promo) | $17,000

The Card of Sanctity, a promo card released in 2004, became a coveted item after a recent sale for $17,000 on Goldin in 2024. It was distributed by Kids WB as part of a promotional sweepstakes associated with the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, specifically noted in the episode "Back to Battle City Part 3."

21. Chaos Emperor, the Dragon of Armageddon (2018 Championship) | $18,000

Chaos Emperor, the Dragon of Armageddon, was awarded as a prize at the 2018 Yu-Gi-Oh Championship Series. It holds a significant place in the game due to its powerful effects and rarity. In November 2021, a PSA Mint 9-rated copy of this ultra-rare first-place winner's card fetched an impressive $18,000 at Heritage Auctions​.

20. Grandopolis, The Eternal City (2013-EN001) | $24,625

Grandopolis, The Eternal City is a distinguished Xyz Monster Prize Card, notable for being the last of its kind awarded at the prestigious 2013 Yu-Gi-Oh World Championships. This exclusivity has greatly enhanced its desirability among collectors and players alike.

Currently, it is valued at approximately $24,625, making it one of the most valuable cards in the game.

19. Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Dark Duel Stories Promo) | $25,100

Released in 2002, it was part of a promotion for the Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Duel Stories video game, which was packaged with two sets of cards. One set included icons like Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Exodia, and Dark Magician, while the other featured Acid Trap Hole, Seiyaryu, and Salamandra.

A PSA 10 gem mint condition copy of this fetched an impressive $25,100 at auction in February 2021. Despite being a nostalgic piece, it is no longer relevant in tournament play.

18. The Seal of Orichalcos (UDE Event) | $26,400

The Seal of Orichalcos was introduced in the fourth season of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime in 2005. It had no official paper counterpart until Upper Deck Entertainment created a custom version for their Duel the Master events.

Reports suggest that only 15 copies were ever printed, making it one of the rarest in the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game (TCG). Its rarity was highlighted when a graded copy sold for $26,400 at Heritage Auctions in 2017 after collector Anthony Nguyen revealed his acquisition in a YouTube video.

17. Perfectly Ultimate Great Moth (Dark Duel Stories Promo) | $30,000

The Perfectly Ultimate Great Moth was released as a promotional card alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Duel Stories Game Boy cartridge in 2002. In August 2021, a PSA 10 gem mint condition copy was auctioned for nearly $30,000 on eBay.

16. Cyber-Stein (Shonen Jump Championship 2004) | $30,100

The Cyber-Stein card was awarded as a prize at the Shonen Jump Championships between 2004 and 2005. It had only 18 original copies produced.

Although two additional copies were printed for tournaments in 2008, and 126 copies were created for a promotional event in 2009, the original version remains extremely rare​. A PSA 10 gem mint condition copy of the original Cyber-Stein sold at auction for $30,100 in October 2020.

15. Cyber Dragon (MF03-EN009) | $30,500

The Cyber Dragon MF03-009 was produced in partnership with Mattel in 2006. A Reddit user known as loserchris found several MF03 series cards in his closet, including the coveted Cyber Dragon, which he sold for an impressive $30,500 on the YGOrganization Discord.​

14. Minerva, The Exalted Lightsworn (2015 Prize Card) | $34,800

It was awarded during the 2015 Yu-Gi-Oh World Championship Series. In November 2021, a card graded at 9.5 sold for an impressive $34,800 through Heritage Auctions. Following that, in March 2022, another copy with a 9.0 condition fetched $31,200​.

13. Des Volstgalph (SJC-EN002) | $40,316

Des Volstgalph is notable for its exclusivity as the prize for the second Shonen Jump Championships held in 2005. It gained additional recognition by being featured in a single anime episode, where Yugi used it in battle.

12. Stardust Divinity (2010-EN001) | $64,439

Introduced to the Yu-Gi-Oh game in 2008, Stardust Divinity made its debut in the 2010 World Championships. It has gained substantial value over time, reaching an impressive price of $64,439.

11. Crush Card Virus (SJCS-EN004) | $70,580

Originally a key card used by Seto Kaiba in the anime, Crush Card Virus became highly sought after due to its limited availability. It was produced specifically for Shonen Jump Championship winners in 2007.

It is one of the rarest Trap Cards in the game. The original SJC prize edition is immensely valuable to collectors and players alike, commanding a market price of approximately $70,580.

Kaiser Eagle, The Heavens' Mandate was awarded during the final World Championship in 2019. A PSA 10 gem mint edition appeared in 2021, amplifying interest and reinforcing its premium price of approximately $70,858.

9. Legendary Dragon of White (2012-EN001) | $72,186

It was originally released in the 2012 World Championship Series alongside its counterpart, Dark Magician. After being sold for a modest $12 in 2015, this card's value skyrocketed, reaching an estimated $72,186 by the end of 2021.

8. Legendary Magician of Dark (2012-EN002) | $75,999

Legendary Magician of Dark stands out as the most prized Xyz Monster, featuring a memorable design that celebrates the iconic magician. Although initially difficult to find in the market, this card started circulating around 2020, reaching a remarkable estimated value of $75,999.

7. Dark Magician (LOB 1st Edition) | $85,000

In June 2021, a PSA 10 gem mint condition copy of this card was sold for $85,000. This particular version is the Arkana variant, featuring a unique crimson-hued artwork introduced in the anime as a counterpart to Yugi's own Dark Magician. It was awarded as a prize card in the 2007 Shonen Jump Championships.

6. Blue-Eyes White Dragon (LOB 1st Edition) | $85,000

In October 2020, a LOB 1st Edition Blue-Eyes White Dragon in PSA 10 condition sold at auction for $85,000. An additional high-profile auction in June 2021 saw dramatic bidding on a rare Chinese version with a 20th-anniversary card frame, reportedly halted after reaching $13.4 million due to overwhelming interest from collectors.

5. Tyr, The Vanquishing Warlord (WCPS-EN801) | $198,888

Awarded during the 2008 World Championship, its uniqueness and value make it an elite item in the realm of collectable card games. Valuations have placed the card at around $198,888.

4. Alternate Artwork Gemini Elf (T3-04) | $254,791

Known for its 1900 ATK, it was a meta-defining card upon its original release in 1999, briefly overtaking other level-four monsters. This version was uniquely awarded the fourth-place prize at the 2001 Asian Championships.

On May 8, 2024, Vintage Card Japan announced the private sale of this Gemini Elf card for 40 million yen, equating to approximately $254,791. This price places it among the highest-valued Yu-Gi-Oh cards ever sold.

3. Tyler The Great Warrior | $311,211

Tyler the Great Warrior is a truly unique piece of Yu-Gi-Oh history, existing as the only of its kind. In 2005, 14-year-old Tyler Gressle, who was fighting a rare liver cancer, collaborated with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to design this one-of-a-kind card.

After keeping the card for 18 years, Tyler decided to part with it in 2023. The auction attracted worldwide attention, ending with a record-breaking final bid of $311,211, which officially makes it one of the rarest and most valuable Yu-Gi-Oh! ever sold.

2. Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon (T3-01) | $400,000

This exceptionally rare Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon was awarded to the winner of the Yu-Gi-Oh Asian Championship in 2001. According to The Verge, it surfaced at Card Shop Spiral in Japan, where it was listed for over $400,000.

1. Black Luster Soldier (Stainless Steel) | $10,000,000

The Black Luster Soldier made history as the most expensive trading card ever, valued at an astonishing $10 million. This exclusive edition was awarded to the winner of the inaugural Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters 1 tournament.

It is printed on stainless steel, setting it apart not only within the Yu-Gi-Oh universe, but across all trading card games. In a 2013 report by Kotaku, the card's owner allegedly listed it for sale with a staggering asking price of $10 million.

Frequently asked questions

To wrap up this exploration of rare and valuable Yu-Gi-Oh cards, it is essential to consider the finer details collectors often seek. Some frequently asked questions delve deeper into values, rarity, and the market for these iconic collectables.

What is the rarest Yu-Gi-Oh card ever made? The rarest ever made is the Black Luster Soldier (Stainless Steel).

The rarest ever made is the Black Luster Soldier (Stainless Steel). What is the most powerful Yu-Gi-Oh card? In terms of sheer strength and game impact, Exodia the Forbidden One is the most powerful.

In terms of sheer strength and game impact, Exodia the Forbidden One is the most powerful. Who has the most wins in Yu-Gi-Oh? According to the website, the current record for the most YCS (Yu-Gi-Oh Championship Series) wins by an individual player is jointly held by Chris LeBlanc and Jesse Kotton.

These most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh cards stand as icons, blending rarity, nostalgia, and power that make them highly desirable for any collector. Whether you are a player, fan, or serious collector, these gems represent the pinnacle of the game's legacy.

