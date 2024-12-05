A tiger with Down syndrome? The real story of Kenny the white tiger

Like many other fascinating stories, the tale of the tiger with Down syndrome made its way into the social media arena, sparking a conversation about animal genetics. Due to his unique physical looks, Kenny, popularly known as the tiger with Down syndrome, became an unlikely ambassador of animal breeding ethics.

Kenny is an example of the problems with white tigers and captive breeding. Photo: @People's Daily, China on Facebook (modified by author)

Can a tiger with Down syndrome exist? This question has puzzled many following the viral 2000 story of Kenny, a white tiger at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Kenny's case reflected the perils of human intervention in wildlife genetics.

The real story of Kenny, the white tiger with Down syndrome

Kenny was a unique and misunderstood animal often referred to as "the tiger with Down syndrome" due to his distinctive facial features. However, Kenny did not have Down syndrome. His broad face, short snout, and misaligned teeth resulted from genetic defects caused by inbreeding, not Down syndrome.

What happened to the deformed tiger?

Kenny was born in 1998 at a tiger breeding facility in Bentonville, Arkansas. His parents (Loretta and Conway) were siblings. After two years of living in filth, the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge rescued Kenny, his parents, and his sibling, Willie. Willie was born orange but with severely crossed eyes.

Kenny's pictures went viral as the "Ugliest tiger in the world," with people mistaking his abnormal looks for Down's syndrome. However, this was not the case since Kenny's condition was caused by inbreeding.

In an interview with The Dodo, PR representative for the Florida sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, Susan Bass, said that inbreeding leads to a host of health issues for most white tigers, including Kenny. She said,

They don't live as long [as other tigers] ... they have kidney problems, they have spine issues.

Kenny was often misidentified as having Down syndrome due to his unique physical looks. Photo: @Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on Facebook (modified by author)

Kenny the tiger's death

Kenny, the tiger, passed on in 2008 aged 10. Kenny's health was severely compromised by melanoma, a severe type of skin cancer that develops in melanin-producing cells, the pigments that give skin its colour.

What happened to the white tiger at the Fort Worth Zoo?

The white tiger named Neela at the Fort Worth Zoo was euthanized on August 8, 2018, at 18. As she aged, Neela showed signs of deteriorating health, including muscle loss and kidney function issues.

Despite ongoing treatments, her condition worsened, and her quality of life declined. After a period of declining health, the zoo made the difficult decision to end her suffering.

Do white tigers have Down syndrome?

White tigers do not have Down syndrome but have a genetic mutation known as leucism, which results from a recessive gene caused by inbreeding. Leucism causes a lack of orange pigmentation in the fur. However, Down syndrome is characterized by a third copy of chromosome 21, which does not apply to tigers as they possess a different chromosomal structure (19 chromosomes) than humans.

Kenny the tiger became popular on the internet as “the tiger with Down syndrome. Photo: @Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on Facebook (modified by author)

Can animals have Down syndrome?

Although animals, including mammals, can exhibit symptoms resembling some aspects of Down syndrome, they do not experience the condition like humans. Down syndrome is caused by a genetic abnormality where there is an extra copy of chromosome 21 in humans.

Most animals, including dogs, cats, and other species, do not have a chromosome 21 equivalent. As a result, they cannot develop Down syndrome as humans.

Are there any cats with Down syndrome?

Like most non-human animals, cats do not develop Down syndrome like humans. However, cats may be born with congenital disabilities or developmental delays, and some of these conditions might include neurological or physical symptoms that could be mistaken for Down syndrome.

For instance, some cats have Feline Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), a condition caused by damage or underdevelopment of the brain's cerebellum. This condition shows symptoms like impaired motor skills and difficulty walking, which might be confused with cognitive delays seen in Down syndrome.

Kenny's appearance is actually due to years of abuse and white tiger inbreeding practices. Photo: @Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on Facebook (modified by author)

Can big cats have Down syndrome?

Big cats cannot have Down syndrome because the chromosomal mutation that causes it is unique to humans. However, some big cats can have genetic or developmental conditions that may lead to physical or cognitive abnormalities resembling specific symptoms associated with Down syndrome. These may include deformed facial features, crossed eyes, or difficulty with motor control, but these issues are generally the result of inbreeding or other genetic disorders, not trisomy 21.

Are there albino tigers?

White tigers are a rare colour variation of the Bengal or Siberian tiger, caused by a genetic mutation called leucism. Albinism causes a complete absence of melanin, resulting in a white animal with pink eyes. Some people confuse such appearance as an albino tiger with Down syndrome.

The story of Kenny, the so-called "tiger with Down syndrome," is as fascinating as it is misunderstood. Despite widespread claims, Kenny's condition was not Down syndrome but a result of unethical inbreeding practices.

