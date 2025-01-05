Key moments in the Boksburg explosion: A complete timeline

The Boksburg tanker explosion on December 24, 2022, forever changed the lives of those involved, hindering the otherwise joyful spirit of Christmas for those impacted for the rest of their lives. What happened in Boksburg? This article discusses key moments in the Boksburg explosion and other information regarding the tragic incident.

The Boksburg explosion injured 14 and killed many more. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On the morning of December 24, 2022, South Africans living or working in the East Rand's Boksburg area were subjected to a terrifying ordeal when a fuel tanker ignited and exploded. With 14 injured and over a dozen dead, the explosion forever changed the lives of those present, with lingering consequences.

The Boksburg explosion survivors went on to discuss the horrors of that day, from those with severe burns who survived despite the odds to others who realised the dangers far too late. How did the Boksburg explosion happen?

The Boksburg explosion timeline

The following is the timeline of the key moments that took the scenario from dangerous to deadly in under an hour:

06h45: A tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) becomes wedged under a bridge in a residential area of Tambo Memorial Hospital and catches fire.

A tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) becomes in a residential area of Tambo Memorial Hospital and catches fire. 07h05: The same tanker explodes following the fire, exploding in a boiling liquid expanding vapour (BLEVE).

The same tanker explodes following the fire, (BLEVE). 07h30: The final explosion occurs, impacting buildings up to 400 meters away, causing an earthquake-like tremor as far as four kilometres beyond the explosion.

Who died in the Boksburg explosion?

Families involved in the tragic event went on to express their hurt and healing process via the media, with Audrey Vushendibaba telling TimesLIVE how she lost her husband Thomas, daughter Chiedza and son Nathaniel. The only survivor told the publication:

'It's never easy to lose one loved one. I lost three, and I'm the only one left. It's never eas,y but my family and church members are very supportive. Every time a song is sung, I think of them. My children were involved with praise and worship. If you want to survive, especially during this time, it's all about the conditioning of the mind.'

Five facts about the Boksburg explosion. Photo: Rising Sun Chatsworth (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Apart from the reported 14 injured, there were 41 fatalities from the devastating events. Although there is no complete list of the 41 who passed on, SA Trucker reported that the Boksburg explosion victims included the following 31 individuals:

Philani Welcome Mabika (1995-2022)

Lota Johannes Mulaudzi (1988-2022)

Jamel Rosetta Eales (2006-2022)

Koena Margaret Sekoba (1963-2022)

Sibongile Winnie Hobyane (1982-2022)

Matlakala Suzan Maxakaza (1967-2022)

Nompumelelo Audrey Shezi (1981-2022)

Moshimane Billyboy Mahoa (1979-2022)

Elize Michelle Geduld (1988-2022)

Gerhardus Willem Brits (1980-2022)

Thomas Vushendibaba (1967-2022)

Katleho Jacob Mokobobe (1992-2022)

Kgothatso Magopane (1981-2022)

Bore Evelyn Majatladi (1967-2022)

Sabastian Johann Brits (2009-2022)

Luckson Marufu (1982-2022)

DR 4124/2022 (Unidentified) N/A

Neo Rachel Mokonyane (2000-2022)

Thandeka Mbatha (N/A-2022)

Vutivi Mlatig (1987-2022)

Tlhoriso Mokabane (1993-2022)

Janeal Daniel Geduld (2003-2022)

Neo Mashaba (N/A-2022)

Matjatji Peggy Maila (1984-2022)

Flora Nema (1983-2022)

Nathaniel Tanyaradzwa Vushendibaba (2003-2022)

Patience Girl Nema (2017-2022)

Jearos Phiri (N/A-2022)

Regomotse Ndumiso Mashaba (1979-2022)

Nthabiseng Patricia Modisakeng (1982-2022)

Ivan De Lange (1997-2022)

Khensani Lovey Thobela (1979-2022)

Adrian Brian Brits (2010-2022)

Kgothatso Justinos Sepato (2004-2022)

The bridge along Hospital Street where the incident occured collapsed in the aftermath. Photo: Fani Mahuntsi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened to the Boksburg explosion driver?

The then 32-year-old driver was initially arrested while in hospital on charges of multiple counts of culpable homicide, reckless driving, negligence, and malicious damage to property. However, the charges were dropped the day he was set to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court due to insufficient evidence.

What caused the explosion in Boksburg?

According to various sources, the following factors ultimately played a role in the tragic scene's finale and the tragic deaths of pedestrians:

Immense heat: The fire that heated the tanker's shell caused the flammable LPG to boil.

The fire that heated the tanker's shell caused the flammable LPG to boil. Increase in pressure: The now-boiling LPG increased the pressure within the tanker, exceeding the shell's design pressure limits.

The now-boiling LPG increased the pressure within the tanker, exceeding the shell's design pressure limits. Thermal radiation: A viral Boksburg explosion video shows victims with burned and melted clothing following the final explosion, a sign of dangerous exposure to high levels of thermal radiation.

What was the most enormous explosion in South Africa?

The Boksburg tanker explosion caught attention nationwide but was not the most significant recorded in the country's history. The Braamfontein Explosion, which occurred in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on February 19, 1896, is widely regarded as the most significant and is classed as one of the most enormous non-nuclear explosions in history.

Several trucks of dynamite exploded after a collision with a shunting train. The explosion's force left a significant crater, destroying most nearby structures. Between 1,500 and 3,000 residents were left homeless, and between 80 and 100 people died, but the exact number remains unconfirmed.

Residents held a commemoration ceremony on December 28, 2022 for those who lost their lives in the explosion. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What can be learned from the Boksburg gas explosion?

The South African road safety campaign and information portal Arrive Alive conducted a case study on the incident, focusing on the transportation process of hazardous goods and the conduct of pedestrians on the day.

Pedestrians are urged to avoid approaching, watching, or filming a truck involved in an accident that is carrying highly flammable products, including propane, butane, or other liquid petroleum gases. These accidents are unpredictable and can result in a severe explosion within seconds, leaving little time to escape or hide. Instead, call emergency services from a safe distance.

The Boksburg explosion was a tragic event that changed the lives of many South Africans forever. Some organisations have attempted to educate the public on safety regarding trucks carrying hazardous substances to avoid such devastating losses in future.

