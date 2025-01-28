Amirah Watson's story: What happened and where is she now?

For those who have seen Missing: Dead or Alive? on Netflix, the predominant question is whether or not it is based on real-life events. The series is based on real cases of missing people, and Amirah Watson was one of them. The young girl's story was aired in the second episode of the series. Netflix has received petitions to take down the episode, leaving many interested in what happened.

Amirah Watson and her mother Tynesha Brooks. Photo: @RCSD on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Missing: Dead or Alive? is a true crime documentary series that discusses the investigation of missing people by the Richland County (South Carolina) Sheriff's Department. According to the series, Amirah Watson made the headlines after her mother abducted her in 2020. She was part of the 4.8 per cent of children under family abduction in 2020, as reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Profile summary

Full name Amirah Watson Gender Female Date of birth 5 June 2009 Age 15 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth North Carolina, United States Current residence South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tynesha Brooks Father Mansoor Watson

Amirah Watson's background information

She was born in North Carolina to Mansoor Watson and Tynesha Brooks, who also hail from North Carolina. Amirah Watson's age in Janaury 2025 is 15, born on 5 June 2009. She was 10 years old when she went missing in 2020. Amirah is of American nationality and has African-American ancestry.

Amirah's parents divorced when she was nine. Her father got primary custody to keep her, so she lived with him and her stepmother, Sheena Watson. Fugitives published that the court also granted Tynesha visitation rights, but it was withdrawn initially after she violated the law by abducting her daughter for some days.

What happened to Amirah Watson?

On 31 January 2020, 10-year-old Amirah Watson disappeared after a visit with her mother, Tynesha, in Dillon County, South Carolina. Amirah Watson's father, Mansoor, had arranged the visit as part of their child custody agreement.

Tynesha was supposed to return Amirah to her father on 2 February 2020 but failed, and her father began to worry. He sent multiple texts and made phone calls, but Tynesha did not respond. According to WMBF News, Amirah's father, Mansoor Watson, said:

I sent out multiple text messages, multiple phone calls, waited an hour, and then I called the Dillon Police Department. I haven't received a text message saying that she's okay.

Amirah Watson's father drove to Tynesha's house in Richland County, South Carolina, but found it empty. He reported her disappearance to the police, who launched an investigation.

Facts about Amirah Watson. Photo: @RCSD on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Search for Amirah Watson

In a post published by WIS TV, police issued a warrant for Tynesha's arrest. This was based on charges of not adhering to the custody order of bringing Amirah back to her father within 72 hours. As the search for Amirah continued, Tynesha's sister, Jackie McKee, told police that Tynesha may be in Atlanta at a relative's house.

Jackie also alleged that Mansoor had physically abused her sister Tynesha before they got divorced, but Mansoor denied the accusation. Mansoor publicly pleaded with Tynesha to return Amirah, stating that he had no intention of pressing charges or keeping Tynesha away from their daughter's life.

Was Amirah Watson ever found?

As WIS TV published, after a desperate search lasting over a month, she was finally found safe. Authorities tracked her down to a relative's house in Atlanta, Georgia. On 19 March 2020, law enforcement agencies surrounded the property and rescued Amirah Watson, who was found with her mother. Tynesha was taken into custody to face charges at Dillon County.

According to a release from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, several authorities assisted them in tracking and solving Amirah Watson's missing case. These authorities include the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals South East Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Notice of Amirah Watson missing. Photo: @MissingPersonsCasesNetwork on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Where is Amirah Watson now?

According to the Netflix series Missing: Dead or Alive, Amirah lives with her father and stepmother, Sheena, in South Carolina. In the series, she says her dad was her hero after she was rescued in Atlanta. After the incident, the family has chosen to maintain a low profile, keeping their personal lives out of the public eye.

Amirah Watson's story is about a kid caught between divorced parents' custody battle. Although her mother kidnapped her, many still believe her mother had a good reason for her action, while others feel she crossed the line.

