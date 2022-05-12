People have become increasingly dependent on delivery services, with the online marketplace expanding daily. Where once, you would occasionally see a brown box on your doorstep, it has now become almost routine. Everything is now available online, from leisure shopping to everyday groceries. Due to its convenience, package delivery services such as UPS have become an essential part of people's shopping experience. But, how much is a UPS driver's salary?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

UPS motorist's pay is not constant but rather depends on several factors. Photo: @USers

Source: Twitter

UPS motorist's salary is not constant but rather depends on several factors. Luckily for the motorist, the growth of online shopping has provided an opportunity to expand delivery companies and the subsequent need to hire more motorists.

UPS driver's salary in 2022

How much does a UPS driver make? The amount varies from one motorist to the other, depending on the driver's mode of transportation. For instance, a package delivery UPS motorist can make around $53,000 a year, while a freight truck motorist can make $50,000.

On average, the total UPS driver's salary in a year can range from $38,000 to $89,000. The motorist's salary varies depending on the work experience and responsibilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Salary comparison in states and cities

While the amount each motorist bags is dependent on the mode of transport, experience and responsibilities, different states and cities offer different amounts to motorists. Here are the highlights of these differences:

Comparison in states

Massachusetts - $46,121

Hawaii - $45,461

Connecticut - $45,000

Wisconsin - $44,303

Tennessee - $44,015

Washington - $43,858

Minnesota - $43,845

Rhode Island - $43,749

Ohio - $43,693

New York - $43,488

Alaska - $43,040

North Dakota - $43,023

Utah - $42,792

Nevada - $42,701

Louisiana - $42,520

New Mexico - $42,141

New Hampshire - $41,980

Maryland - $41,863

South Dakota - $41,767

While the amount each motorist bags is dependent on the mode of transport, experience and responsibilities, different states and cities offer different amounts to motorists. Photo: @USers

Source: Twitter

Iowa - $41,412

Oregon - $41,228

Nebraska - $41,133

Kansas - $40,769

Virginia - $40,593

Kentucky - $40,535

California - $39,687

Vermont - $39,484

South Carolina - $39,456

Colorado - $39,398

Delaware - $39,143

Wyoming - $38,990

Oklahoma - $38,229

Mississippi - $38,209

West Virginia - $37,802

Pennsylvania - $37,619

New Jersey - $37,509

Idaho - $37,181

Montana - $37,100

Arkansas - $37,072

Maine - $36,973

Michigan - $36,953

Illinois - $36,871

Arizona - $36,718

Indiana - $36,483

Missouri - $36,083

Texas - $35,912

Georgia - $35,422

Alabama - $34,593

North Carolina - $33,622

Florida - $33,385

Comparison in cities

Richmond, CA - $68,700

Stamford, CT - $66,896

Bellevue, WA - $66,745

Lakes, AK - $64,404

San Francisco, CA - $64,388

Palmdale, CA - $63,696

Santa Clara, CA - $63,454

Hartford, CT - $63,329

Pasadena, CA - $63,098

Glendale, CA - $62,727

Overtime and work experience

Like most careers, work experience is a valuable contributor to an increase in one's payment. Photo: @USers

Source: Twitter

How much do UPS drivers make for overtime? The salary for overtime is $45 an hour. The motorist is supposed to work for eight hours a day. However, most of them choose to work for 11 to 12 hours daily and get paid for overtime.

Does a UPS driver's salary vary depending on work experience? Yes, it does. Like most careers, work experience is a valuable contributor to an increase in one's payment. Depending on work experience, the workers make the following:

Entry-level - Around $19 per hour

4-5 years of experience - Around $22 per hour

Ten years of experience - $25 per hour

20 years of experience - $35 per hour

However, UPS drivers' benefits are similar for entry-level and experienced workers. They are all entitled to:

Bonuses

Paid vacation and leave

Overtime payment

Health insurance

Retirement plans

Frequently asked questions

How much is the UPS tractor trailer driver's salary? On average, tractor-trailers make $29.96 per hour. How much do UPS drivers make? The lowest-paid drivers make $38,000 annually, while the highest-paid drivers make around $89,000. How much is the UPS CDL driver's salary? The average pay for a CDL motorist is $49,296 per year in the United States. How much do UPS drivers make in the US? On average, a motorist makes around $62,733 per year in the United States. What is the starting pay for a UPS driver? The starting payment for a motorist depends on various factors, but most drivers make around $19 per hour. What is the top pay for UPS drivers? The top pay for motorists in the United States is $101,194 per year. What is a UPS truck driver's salary? The average truck motorist’s hourly pay in the United States is approximately $23.29.

A UPS driver's salary depends on several factors, such as the mode of transport, work experience, duties and responsibilities. However, due to the growth of online industries and increased dependency on receiving goods at the comfort of your home, each motorist still gets to take home decent pay every year.

READ ALSO: Underwater welder salary in the USA 2022: What can you make in a year?

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about underwater welder salary in the USA 2022. In the 21st century, it is quite challenging to get a well-paying job with minimal education requirements. Luckily, underwater welding is a great choice with great returns.

With the understanding of an underwater welder's pay, it is fair to conclude that it is one of the most prestigious jobs in the world. However, it is also considered one of the riskiest. Therefore, before you decide to become one, it is wise to consider the cons and pros.

Source: Briefly News