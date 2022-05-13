What is the average marine biologist's salary in the United States in 2022?
If you are passionate about the environment, pursuing a career in marine biology would be perfect for you. That is because you get to make a difference by studying organisms and ecosystems in the ocean and saltwater environments. But do marine biologists get paid well? Get to know the average marine biologist's salary in the U.S. in 2022 here.
If you plan on pursuing this course, you may be torn on if it is the right profession for you. Perhaps discovering marine biologists' salaries would offer more motivation to pursue the course. So, do marine biologists make a lot of money? Let us explore the average marine biologist's salary in the U.S. as of 2022.
What is the average marine biologist's salary?
Before we analyze the salaries of marine biologists in different states, it is only fair to do a quick overview of this profession. It is a research field where the involved scientists study the interactions of aquatic animals and plants with the coastal environments and atmosphere.
What do these biologists do on a daily basis?
Their role is to research aquatic life and the ocean. Their roles range from caring for sick and injured aquatic creatures, conducting experiments, and monitoring daily aquatic life.
Who would employ these professionals?
After studying this course, you can find employment in different institutions, such as municipal government, federal, or provincial institutions. Additionally, you can be employed in research institutes, colleges, and universities.
What is a marine biologist's salary in the U.S.?
The annual average salary in the United States as of May 6, 2022 is $112,043, which is $54 an hour.
What are the top 5 best-paying related marine biology jobs in the U.S.?
Several jobs related to this profession have been found to pay well. So, what is the highest paying one? Here are the well-paying job titles as of 2022 and their respective earnings:
- Data Science
Monthly pay: $9,120
Annual salary: $109,437
- Director Marine Biology
Monthly income: $9,058
Annual salary: $108,699
- Marine Biology Government
Monthly income: $8,551
Annual salary: $102,617
- Head of Marine Biologist
Monthly income: $8,147
Annual salary: $97,759
- Systems Engineering
Monthly payment: $8,004
Annual salary: $96,048
In what state do marine biologists make the most money?
Besides the job title, the state where one works also influences the marine biology job salary. So, which state pays these professionals the most? Well, the answer changes yearly.
The top 10 highest paying states in 2022, as ranked by Zip Recruiter, are as shown below, plus the annual salary they provide:
- Washington: $73, 713
- Maryland: $72, 775
- Nebraska: $71, 256
- Virginia: $70, 332
- New York: $70, 239
- Delaware: $68, 128
- New Hampshire: $67, 952
- Oklahoma: $66, 228
- California: $65, 984
- Massachusetts: $65, 092
Where do marine biologists get paid the most?
Like the state, the city where these professionals bag the highest pay varies per year. Zip Recruiter recently ranked the top 10 highest paying cities for these jobs in 2022.
So, as of May 6, 2022, the most paid professionals come from Santa Clara. Below is the annual salary for these professionals in the 10 ranked cities:
- Santa Clara: $135,556
- San Francisco: $135,515
- Fremont: $130,170
- San Jose: $127,352
- Alexandria: $126,412
- Oakland: $125,973
- Tanaina: $125,662
- Wasilla: $125,661
- Sunnyvale: $124,538
- Santa Maria: $123,719
Will marine biology be in demand in the future?
If you are interested in pursuing this career, you may ask about its job outlook. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals the employment rate for biologists is estimated to grow by 5% from 2018 to 2028.
The marine biology salary per hour has been estimated to grow per year. The U.S.'s annual average marine biologist's salary as of May 6, 2022, is $112,043.
