What is the average marine biologist's salary in the United States in 2022?

If you are passionate about the environment, pursuing a career in marine biology would be perfect for you. That is because you get to make a difference by studying organisms and ecosystems in the ocean and saltwater environments. But do marine biologists get paid well? Get to know the average marine biologist's salary in the U.S. in 2022 here.

Marine biologists have a good pay thanks to their significant role in enhancing the environment. Photo: SolStock

Source: Getty Images

If you plan on pursuing this course, you may be torn on if it is the right profession for you. Perhaps discovering marine biologists' salaries would offer more motivation to pursue the course. So, do marine biologists make a lot of money? Let us explore the average marine biologist's salary in the U.S. as of 2022.

What is the average marine biologist's salary?

Before we analyze the salaries of marine biologists in different states, it is only fair to do a quick overview of this profession. It is a research field where the involved scientists study the interactions of aquatic animals and plants with the coastal environments and atmosphere.

What do these biologists do on a daily basis?

Their main roles are to care for sick and injured aquatic animals, conduct research, and monitor daily aquatic life. Photo: Rainer von Brandis

Source: Getty Images

Their role is to research aquatic life and the ocean. Their roles range from caring for sick and injured aquatic creatures, conducting experiments, and monitoring daily aquatic life.

Who would employ these professionals?

After studying this course, you can find employment in different institutions, such as municipal government, federal, or provincial institutions. Additionally, you can be employed in research institutes, colleges, and universities.

What is a marine biologist's salary in the U.S.?

The annual average salary in the United States as of May 6, 2022 is $112,043, which is $54 an hour.

What are the top 5 best-paying related marine biology jobs in the U.S.?

The average salary is also influenced by their job title. One of the best paying jobs is Marine Data Science. Photo: Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

Several jobs related to this profession have been found to pay well. So, what is the highest paying one? Here are the well-paying job titles as of 2022 and their respective earnings:

Data Science

Monthly pay: $9,120

Annual salary: $109,437

Director Marine Biology

Monthly income: $9,058

Annual salary: $108,699

Marine Biology Government

Monthly income: $8,551

Annual salary: $102,617

Head of Marine Biologist

The average marine biologist's salary is also influenced by the job description. The Head of Marine Biologist earns well but lower than Marine Data Science jobs. Photo: AdShooter

Source: Getty Images

Monthly income: $8,147

Annual salary: $97,759

Systems Engineering

Monthly payment: $8,004

Annual salary: $96,048

In what state do marine biologists make the most money?

Besides the job title, the state where one works also influences the marine biology job salary. So, which state pays these professionals the most? Well, the answer changes yearly.

The top 10 highest paying states in 2022, as ranked by Zip Recruiter, are as shown below, plus the annual salary they provide:

Marine biologists in Washington State have been ranked as the highest-earning biologists in 2022 with a pay of $73,713. Photo: sturti

Source: Getty Images

Washington: $73, 713

Maryland: $72, 775

Nebraska: $71, 256

Virginia: $70, 332

New York: $70, 239

Delaware: $68, 128

New Hampshire: $67, 952

Oklahoma: $66, 228

California: $65, 984

Massachusetts: $65, 092

Where do marine biologists get paid the most?

The average marine biologist's salary in Santa Clara has been ranked to be the highest out of all cities, with a pay of $135,556 annually. Photo: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

Like the state, the city where these professionals bag the highest pay varies per year. Zip Recruiter recently ranked the top 10 highest paying cities for these jobs in 2022.

So, as of May 6, 2022, the most paid professionals come from Santa Clara. Below is the annual salary for these professionals in the 10 ranked cities:

Santa Clara: $135,556

San Francisco: $135,515

Fremont: $130,170

San Jose: $127,352

Alexandria: $126,412

Oakland: $125,973

Tanaina: $125,662

Wasilla: $125,661

Sunnyvale: $124,538

Santa Maria: $123,719

Will marine biology be in demand in the future?

The job outlook of marine biologists is expected to grow by 5% until 2030. So, it is safe to say that there is employment when you pursue this career. Photo: MaslennikovUppsala

Source: Getty Images

If you are interested in pursuing this career, you may ask about its job outlook. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals the employment rate for biologists is estimated to grow by 5% from 2018 to 2028.

The marine biology salary per hour has been estimated to grow per year. The U.S.'s annual average marine biologist's salary as of May 6, 2022, is $112,043.

