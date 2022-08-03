South Africa Telkom Thola More service: Everything you need to know in 2022

Telkom, South Africa's leading telecommunication company, has launched a new tariff, Telkom Thola More. The new plan intends to improve the telecommunication company's efficiency and quality of service. Part of its strategy is bettering customer benefits while giving them value for their money. You might want to keep yourself updated on how much you stand to benefit as a user.

Telkom Thola More is a new service that will replace SIM-SONKE, the company's voice-focused service. The new service targets data and SMS and calling benefits upon recharging. Even though SIM-SONKE was a reliable tariff, the telecommunication company replaced it with Thola More which caters to more needs. Go through these details to find out more about what you stand to enjoy by subscribing to the package and how to change a tariff on Telkom.

What is Telkom Thola More?

It is a prepaid tariff plan that replaced SIM-SONKE. It focuses on ensuring customers enjoy additional benefits like SMSs, data bundles and voice call minutes upon recharging their accounts.

What is the difference between Telkom More and Telkom Thola More?

Unlike Telkom More, Thola More customers enjoy more deals on data, SMSs and minutes for Telkom-Telkom calls at a more affordable rate. Telkom More is the default plan that any new customer or subscriber is subscribed to after getting a MegaTel Prepaid SIM card. It gives them double the airtime value they load to their SIM card for every recharge of R5 and more. The extra airtime awarded could be utilized for data, SMSs or calls.

What is Telkom More and SIM SONKE?

Telkom More and SIM-SONKE are the network's tariffs. Telkom More is the network's default plan, while SIM-SONKE was a voice-based tariff. SIM-SONKE was replaced with Thola More, a more wholesome package. They offer free airtime to their subscribers. However, you can only access it if you load R5 or more worth of airtime.

Besides the differences and similarities, the tariffs have common goals; to ensure you control your spending, give you value for what you pay for, allow access to mega bundles and make the recharging process simple.

Benefits

How does Telkom Thola More work?

This new tariff offers more benefits than the existing packages. The benefits of subscribing to this tariff include network minutes, data and SMSs for every airtime recharge of R5 or more. The amount and value of the free benefits depend on the amount of recharge.

However, it is essential to note that cumulative recharges adding to R5 or more do not qualify to earn the Telkom Thola More benefits. Additionally, bundle purchases do not qualify for additional benefits; only airtime benefits qualify.

Data bundles

Recharge amount Free data validity Free-all net data R5 - R9.99 3 days 20 MB R10 - R14.00 3 days 40 MB R15 - R19.99 3 days 60 MB R20 - R24.99 3 days 80 MB R25 - R49.99 3 days 100 MB R50 - R99.99 7 days 200 MB R100 - R199.99 7 days 400 MB R200 - R499.99 7 days 500 MB R500> 7 days 1 GB

How do I buy data on Telkom Thola More?

You could purchase data bundles by dialling *180# and following the prompts, depending on how much you wish to spend on the Telkom Thola More data bundles. Data is one of the benefits a customer enjoys from subscribing to the tariff. Tabulated above are details of how much free data you will receive for your airtime reload.

Minutes

Recharge amount Free-on-Net minutes validity Free-on-Net minutes R5 - R9.99 3 days 5 R10 - R14.00 3 days 10 R15 - R19.99 3 days 15 R20 - R24.99 3 days 20 R25 - R49.99 3 days 25 R50 - R99.99 7 days 50 R100 - R199.99 7 days 100 R200 - R499.99 7 days 200 R500> 7 days 500

Loading your SIM card with more than R5 worth of airtime grants you access to Free-on-Net Telkom Thola More minutes. The table above highlights how the minutes will be awarded depending on how much airtime you load to your SIM card:

Free SMSs

Recharge amount Free-on-Net SMSs validity Free-on-Net SMSs R5 - R9.99 3 days 5 R10 - R14.00 3 days 10 R15 - R19.99 3 days 15 R20 - R24.99 3 days 20 R25 - R49.99 3 days 25 R50 - R99.99 7 days 50 R100 - R199.99 7 days 100 R200 - R499.99 7 days 200 R500> 7 days 500

Free SMSs are part of the benefits any Thola More subscriber enjoys. This table gives an overview of how much your recharge amount benefits you. Unutilized benefits are only valid within the stipulated validity time. Failing to use them within the assigned them renders them invalid.

Out-of-bundle rates

Which Telkom tariff gives free airtime when you recharge? The Telkom More and SIM-SONKE tariffs reward you with free airtime. However, you should have loaded at least R5 or more to enjoy this offer.

The following out-of-bundle rates apply to the Thola More tariff:

• Data – R0.30/MB

• Off-net voice – R0.69/ minute

• On-net voice – R0.30/ minute

• SMS/MMS – R0.50/ message

How do I activate my Telkom Thola?

If you were a SIM-SONKE tariff subscriber, you will automatically be upgraded to the new Thola More tariff. You do not have to worry about your accumulated paid-for product bundles. They will be carried forward during the Telkom Thola More activation process.

How do I get Telkom Thola More?

If you are a new Telkom prepaid user, you will automatically be subscribed to the Telkom More tariff. However, if you wish to change your tariff, dial *180# or call 180 and follow the voice prompts.

Telkom Thola More terms and conditions

The introduction of Thola More is the company's data-led strategy. It is a response to every customer's specific needs, which change over time. The tariff is also a step in the right direction as the company works towards improving its service.

The replaced offering was outdated, especially in the current market conditions. The telecommunications company has factored in how much data is becoming a priority in customers' lives. Minutes are also becoming more convenient, especially for those who prefer long phone calls. The Telkom Thola More tariff caters to all these needs without subjecting subscribers to extra charges.

