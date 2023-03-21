Heat press machines in South Africa: What are the prices in 2023?

The blooming printing business has granted people the chance to express themselves through printing graphic material on clothing and other services. The better the quality of the machine, the better the quality of your end product. Investing in good quality equipment is critical, and this list of heat press machines in South Africa in 2023 is essential.

A heat press machine applies graphic effects on various materials and laminating processes. It works by performing high-quality pressing of cold peel, hot peel, laser, iron-on inkjet, sublimation transfers and colour copier transfers. Depending on your business, this list of heat press machines in South Africa highlights the cost you will incur to acquire one.

Prices of heat press machines in South Africa

Heat transfer machines provide better resolution than screen prints. However, they are less cost-efficient for a larger project. Meanwhile, before settling on a heat press machine, you ought to put the following factors into consideration:

The complexity of the design

The colour

Your intended durability

The type of fabric

The size of your order

What is the best type of heat press machine?

Your intended use determines the type of machine you should purchase. Outlined below are the different types and the role they serve.

1. Flat heat press machines

This class suits clothing pieces such as T-shirts and jackets. They are also known to work on flat materials.

2. Cap heat press machines

As the name suggests, cap heat press machines are used to print on caps. They can also print on face masks.

3. Mug heat press machines

This category is used to print on mugs.

4. Plate heat press machines

This kind is used to print on decorative plates and other small materials.

5. 5-In-1 heat transfer press machine

This type of machine transfers colours and characters of sublimating and dissolving ink to ceramics, fabric, glassware and cotton seed fibres.

How much does the average heat press cost?

As highlighted above, this gadget comes in different sizes and functionality. Averagely, the price ranges between R1,490 and R10,000.

Heat press machine prices in South Africa

Model Price PL-Mug digital press machine R1,495 PL-Cap heat press R2,875 PL-Heat press machine R R3,329.25 PL-Heat press machine (23*30) R3,444.25 PL-Heat press machine (38*38) R4,824.25 PL-Heat press machine (5 in 1 set) R5,175 PL-5 in 1 Mug digital heat press machine R6,900

Tabulated above is the cost of different gadgets. Depending on the intended use, this table shows how much you should spare for your purchase.

Which heating press is the best?

The many designs in the market might make the selection process intimidating even though they perform the same function. As a result, these are the factors you need to bear in mind when shopping for the gadget:

1. The size

Being specific about your intended clientele is essential in determining the size of machine to use. Small presses measure between 9" by 12" to 12" to 14". A small heat press machine will work best for baby clothes.

2. The type of heat press

There are two main types of heat presses, the swing away and the clamshell. Clamshells have platens that lift straight up to open completely. Machines with swing-away platens lift straight up and are best suited for shirts and T-shirts.

3. The features

Air Automatic heat presses use compressed air and require little effort to manage. However, they can be a little expensive, especially for a startup. Instead of the costly air automatic model, consider a high-end automatic press.

4. Digital or analogue

Digital heat presses are best preferred because of their temperature and time settings accuracy. Meanwhile, the analogue version requires you to read from a small gauge.

5. Your product line

The platens of heat press machines vary depending on their size. Therefore, your intended use significantly influences the type of machine to purchase.

Is a heat press business profitable?

Yes, you can utilise a cheap heat press machine in the following ventures:

1. Run a T-shirt business

A T-shirt printing business is one of the basic ventures you could consider if you have the machine. If you want your business to stand out, create unique graphic designs, print them on T-shirts, and sell them as customised pieces.

2. Sell phone cases

Phone cases are another genius business opportunity you could tap into. Everyone loves a unique phone case, so customising your pieces is critical to helping you penetrate the market. It is less capital intensive since the cost of the gadget is less.

3. Run a gift shop

If you are open-minded about the scope of your business, consider running a gift shop that deals with custom-made items. However, the capital required for this venture is slightly higher since you will need more than one machine.

Do heat presses use a lot of electricity?

The best mini heat press in South Africa does not consume too much power. Nonetheless, if you are cautious about your electricity consumption, the power rating should dictate the model of the machine.

Is a heat press better than an iron?

A heat press gives better quality results than an iron box. Graphic material printed on a T-shirt using a heat press lasts longer than doing it using an iron box.

Highlighted above are highlights about the heat press machines' prices in South Africa and 2023. If you want to venture into the printing business, consider using these details as a guide.

