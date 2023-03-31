Monthly boilermaker salary at Transnet in South Africa (2023)

Boilermaker jobs in South Africa account for a significant fraction of the country's employment rate, especially in the mining industry. The job entails fabricating boilers and other massive containers to hold liquids or gases. The career also involves repairing and maintaining these systems. So, what is the monthly boilermaker salary at Transnet in South Africa in 2023?

A welder making boilers for a combustion engine. Photo: @Alfred T. Palmer

Source: Getty Images

Besides focusing on how much boilermakers earn working for Transnet, these details unpack details about the career and salary scales. It also compares the salary rates with companies in the same field.

What is a boilermaker's salary per month in South Africa?

Jobs in this field require prospectus candidates to have a high school diploma or an equivalent qualification. They also need workers to be 18 years or older. According to research from different sources, the average boilermaker salary in South Africa in 2023 is R17,680 gross per month or R102 per hour. The highest salaries can exceed R34,666.

The salary is 25% lower than the average South African average salary.

How much does a Boilermaker earn at a mine in South Africa?

Experience level Percentage pay increase or decrease Entry level -31% Mid career -7% Average salary R102/hour Experienced +36% Late career +47%

A boilermaker's salary in South Africa depends on one's career level. For instance, in boilermaker apprenticeship positions, semi-skilled and boilermaker assistants fetch less than experienced boilermakers working in the mines. Boilermaker foremen earn the highest salaries.

As the table above highlights, the salary scale increases as one's experience increases.

How much does a qualified Boilermaker earn in South Africa?

An entry-level boilermaker with less than three years of experience earns an hourly gross salary of R70. A mid-career boilermaker with 4 to 9 years of working experience earns a gross income of R95 per hour. An experienced boilermaker with 10 to 20 years of experience earns an average of R139 per hour. An artisan boilermaker with over 20 years of experience earns R150 or more per hour.

An artisan at work. Photo: @JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER

Source: Getty Images

How much does a semi-skilled boilermaker earn in South Africa?

According to entries on job posting sites, as of March 2023, the position fetches an average of R20,283 per month.

How much does a Boilermaker earn per month in Rands?

Job Monthly salary Percentage difference Sasol R20,160 +14% Mining R19,800 +12% Eskom R17,150 -3% Transnet R14,670 -17% Semiskilled R9,720 -45%

Using R17,680 as the average boilermaker salary in South Africa, the table above compares the same job position in different corporations. Sasol offers the best deal.

How much does Transnet pay in South Africa?

Transnet is the largest and most fundamental part of the freight logistics chain in the South African economic ecosystem. It operates as the custodian of pipelines, and its objective is to ensure the country has a globally competitive freight system to enable sustainable growth.

Averagely, boilermakers at Transnet earn R14,670 per month.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions shed more light on the career and what to expect from anyone considering it. Make sure to check them if you are considering this career path.

Are boilermakers in demand in South Africa?

Toolmakers, millwrights and boilermakers are among the most-in-demand skill and trades in the country. These findings are according to the Department of Higher Education and Training in collaboration with the Swiss-South African Cooperation Initiative.

An artisan working on a furnace. Photo: @Faisal Khan

Source: Getty Images

How many years does it take to become a boilermaker in South Africa?

The course takes between 80 weeks and four years. The final examination is a compulsory test by the Department of Labour, and successful students qualify to become artisans.

Where can I study to become a boilermaker in South Africa?

These are the institutions that are highly recommended for students interested in pursuing courses in this field:

Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology

Crane Training Center

Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training Centre

Does a boilermaker need a college degree in South Africa?

No, it is not mandatory. The most common major for boilermaker welders is a high school certificate or a diploma degree.

Apart from unpacking details about boilermaker salaries at Transnet, these details highlight how many competitors compensate employees in the same position. If you have been contemplating pursuing a career in the same field, you are in a better place to decide.

DISCLAIMER: Please note that all salary figures are approximations based on third party submissions to Indeed. These figures are given to the Indeed users for generalised comparison only. Minimum wage may differ by jurisdiction, and you should consult the employer for actual salary figures.

READ ALSO: Top 16 teaching colleges in Durban 2023: where can you study teaching?

Briefly.co.za published informative details about the top 16 teaching colleges in Durban. Teaching is one of the most lucrative education. If you want to pursue this career, consider reviewing the information in this article.

The increase in demand in the field has fueled the cropping up of teaching colleges in Durban. This list provides the options to consider during your research.

Source: Briefly News