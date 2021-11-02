Ash Kaashh: age, boyfriend, height, merch, profiles, is she dead?

Ash Kaashh has become a household name on various social media platforms. She is a social media influencer, TikToker and Instagram model. Additionally, she is a businesswoman, having her own nail business, Haven Sent Nails.

Heaven Sent Nails CEO, Ashaley.

Source: Instagram

Ash became famous on Instagram for her fashion posts. Although her official Instagram account has been closed, her fan page on TikTok has over 107 thousand followers and 1.7 million views.

Ash Kaashh's profiles

Name: Ashaley

Ashaley Nickname: Heaven Sent

Heaven Sent Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9th of January, 1998

9th of January, 1998 Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Ash Kaashh's age: 23 (As of 2021)

23 (As of 2021) Ash Kaashh's zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Ash Kaashh's height: 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres)

5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) Weight: 55 Kilograms (121 pounds)

55 Kilograms (121 pounds) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green and brown

Green and brown Occupation: Social media influencer, Instagram model, TikToker, entrepreneur

Social media influencer, Instagram model, TikToker, entrepreneur Net worth: 300K-500k USD

300K-500k USD Instagram: @ash.kaassh

@ash.kaassh TikTok: @ashkaashh, @Ashaley.nucole

@ashkaashh, @Ashaley.nucole Twitter: @ash_kaashh

Ash Kaashh's bio

She was born on the 9th of January, 1998 and hailed from Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be known. As of 2021, she is 23 years old, and her star sign is Aquarius.

Career

Instagram sensation, Ashaley.

Source: Instagram

She started her Instagram account in 2018, and she has since gained a massive following instantly. She became a social media sensation for her pretty face and stunning body. She is also known for her rare eyes, whereby one is brown, and the other is green.

On TikTok, she is known for making lp sync videos, gaining over 1.7 million followers with a total of 14.9 likes. In addition, more than 547 thousand accounts follow her on Twitter.

Ash Kaashh's merch

As her popularity grew, she started her nail merchandise called Heaven Sent Nails, an online shop that sells nails for ladies. She is also the CEO of Fatal attraction Collections.

Relationships and personal life

Who is Ash Kaashh's boyfriend? Unfortunately, the famous social media influencer has not disclosed her dating life to the public.

Physical measurements

Ashaley taking a selfie.

Source: Instagram

The famous TikToker is known for her gorgeous face and her figure-8 body. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches which is about 1.65 metres and weighs 55 kilograms or 121 pounds. Her eyes are unique since one is brown, and the other is green, while her hair is brown.

How much is Ash Kaashh's net worth?

Heaven Sent has made a fortune from her various business ventures and her career as a social media star. Her net worth is estimated to be between $300 and $500 thousand.

Ash Kaashh's death

In early 2021, Twitter started buzzing with the news that Ashley was dead. However, it was a social media hoax going around.

Stories about her death started because of a picture that had been circulating the internet. The photo showed that her Instagram account had been memorialized. The image further noted:

Remembering Ashley

The post seemed legit since it showed Ahaley's official Instagram account in the background. However, her account functioned as usual. Ashaley has never talked about the matter.

Ash Kaashh has created a massive fanbase for herself on social media through which she has made a successful career. She is, therefore, an inspiration to all the upcoming influencers who want to follow in her footsteps.

