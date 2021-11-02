What is Jack Black's net worth? One of the beloved American celebrities with millions of followers, Jack Black, has made enviable wealth over the years. He has different avenues of income and has been a favourite on the screens for decades. Find out about his wealth, wife, earlier life and much more!

Any time you see Jack Black in a movie, expect to laugh or enjoy the dramatic scenes. The multi-talented celebrity has played comic roles in various films and is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Here is everything there is to know about Jack Black.

Jack Black's profile summary

Jack Black's real name : Thomas Jacob Black

: Thomas Jacob Black Nicknames : Jack Black, J.B, Jables, Jablinski

: Jack Black, J.B, Jables, Jablinski Date of birth : August 28, 1969

: August 28, 1969 Place of birth : Santa Monica, California, USA

: Santa Monica, California, USA Jack Black's age : 52 years old as of 2021

: 52 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Jack Black's parents : Thomas William Black (father) and Judith Love Cohen (mother)

: Thomas William Black (father) and Judith Love Cohen (mother) Siblings : 3

: 3 Schools attended : Poseiden School, Crossroads School, UCLA

: Poseiden School, Crossroads School, UCLA Religion : Atheist

: Atheist Jack Black's height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m)

5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Weight : About 95 kilograms

: About 95 kilograms Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Instagram : @jackblack

: @jackblack YouTube : Jablinski Games

: Jablinski Games Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Tanya Haden

: Tanya Haden Children : 2

: 2 Occupation : Actor, presenter, screenwriter, film, record, and TV producer, comedian, singer, and writer

: Actor, presenter, screenwriter, film, record, and TV producer, comedian, singer, and writer Famous for : His comedic roles in various films

: His comedic roles in various films Jack Black's net worth: $50 million

Jack Black's biography

Jack grew up in Hermosa Beach, California. His father (British-German) and mother (Russian Jewish) were both satellite engineers. However, the parents divorced when Jack was 10 years old, so he moved to Culver City with his dad.

Jacob has 3 older half-siblings through his mother, i.e., scientist, engineer, and musician Neil Siegel, Howard Siegel, and Rachel Siegel. Howard died of AIDS in 1991 when he was 36 years old.

Raised Jewish, Black went to Hebrew school and through the bar mitzvah ritual. However, Thomas stopped practicing Judaism, but Jack continued because he frequently visited his mother.

Why does Jack Black call himself Jack?

Thomas opted to be identified with the shortened version of his middle name, Jacob, to avoid being called Thomas Jr. He also refers to himself as Jablinski.

Education

While in high school, at the age of 14, Black started using cocaine and joined the wrong group of people. He was transferred to Poseiden School in Los Angeles because he was not doing well in the conventional school system.

He then went to Crossroads school to study drama before joining the University of California, Los Angeles. However, he dropped out during his sophomore year to pursue his acting career.

Career

Jack began acting when he booked a commercial for the Pitfall! Activision video game in 1982. In 1987, he joined the Actors' Gang theater troupe mainly made up of UCLA students and appeared in several stage productions.

Jack Black's movies

What is Jack Black's biggest movie? Kung Fu Panda, based on the amount it grossed internationally. Jacob's early roles in adult acting were in TV series like Life Goes On (1989-1993), Golden Palace (1992-1993), The X-Files (1992-2002), and Mr. Show (1995 and 1996 ).

His breakthrough in Hollywood was in the 2000 film, High Fidelity where he played the comic role at John Cusack's record store. Black has been unstoppable ever since, appearing in films such as:

1992: Bob Roberts

1993: Airborne

1995: Waterworld

1996: Mars Attacks!

1998: Enemy of the State

2001: Shallow Hal

2003: School of Rock

2005: King Kong

2006: Nacho Libre

2009: Year One

2010: Gulliver's Travels

2011: Bernie

2015: Goosebumps

2008, 2011, and 2016: Kung Fu Panda

2017 and 2019: Jumanji

Jack Black's Bowser role in Nintendo's untitled Super Mario Bros movie is among his latest. The film will be released on 21 December, 2022, in the US. Bowser is the main antagonist of the series, working as a foreboding villain while being undeniably silly.

Jack Black's TV shows

From 1997 to 2000, Black was in the Tenacious D TV series that featured the fictional accounts of the real-life of Jack and Kyle. He hosted the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The singer has made guest appearances in:

2001: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

2004: Tom Goes to the Mayor- 1st episode

2009: The Office- post-Super Bowl episode

2010: iCarly- iStart a Fan War episode

2008: Spike Video Games Awards

2016: Years of Living Dangerously

Was Jack Black a real band?

Yes. Besides acting, the celebrity is a talented singer. In 1994, he co-founded Tenacious D Grammy award-winning mock-rock band with Kyle Gass. Black is the lead singer and guitarist. The group has released 4 albums:

2001: Tenacious D

2006: The Pick of Destiny

2010: Rize of the Phoenix

2018: Post-Apocalypto

Jack Black owns a film production firm, Electric Dynamite Productions, Inc, established in 2006. He has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, which he launched on December 21, 2018. He was given his star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2018.

Jack Black's wife

Black married his high schoolmate at Crossroads School, singer Tanya Haden, on March 14, 2006. Tanya is the daughter of jazz singer Charlie Haden. The two met after 15 years at a friend's birthday party, got engaged in January 2006, and wedded in Big Sur, California.

Tanya is not the only woman that Jacob has been with. Between 1996 and 2005, the actor dated actress Laura Kightlinger.

Jack Black's children

Jacob and Tanya have 2 children. The eldest is Samuel Jason, born in June 2006 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and the youngest is Thomas David, who was born on May 23, 2008. The children follow the Jewish religion.

Jack Black's net worth

How did Jack Black make his money? Jack is estimated to be $50 million rich, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is an amount accumulated from his various successful ventures in the entertainment industry.

What movie made Jack Black the most money?

The Kung Fu Panda franchise earned over $1.8 billion; therefore, Jacob made significant cash. The Jumanji franchise also made him a lot of money, with the actor making $5 million in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and $3 million for the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

Jack Black's net worth makes him a multi-millionaire who can comfortably live a luxurious life. He has had his challenges along the way, but his skill, hard work, and determination have made him an admirable public figure. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

