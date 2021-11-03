Goldie Hawn's net worth, age, daughter, partner, movies, profiles

Goldie Hawn has been a source of entertainment since the late 60s. She is an actress famously known for her role in Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In and is a recipient of the Academy Award. With her career spanning over four decades, Goldie Hawn's net worth has grown significantly.

Goldie Hawn at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Dan MacMedan

So, who is Goldie Hawn? Where is she from? Does she have any children? Read on for more details.

Goldie Hawn's profiles

Full name: Goldie Jeanne Hawn

Goldie Jeanne Hawn Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21st of November 1945

21st of November 1945 Place of birth: Washington DC, United States of America

Washington DC, United States of America Goldie Hawn's age: 76 years (As of 2021)

76 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 5 feet 5 inches (168 centimetres)

5 feet 5 inches (168 centimetres) Weight: 58 kilograms (127 pounds)

58 kilograms (127 pounds) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Father: Edward Rutledge

Edward Rutledge Mother: Laura

Laura Siblings: Patti, Edward Junior

Patti, Edward Junior Marital status: Dating

Dating Spouse: Kurt Russel

Kurt Russel Goldie Hawn's children: Kate Huson, Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell

Kate Huson, Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell School: Montgomery Blair High School

Montgomery Blair High School Occupation: Actress

Actress Net worth: $90 million

$90 million Twitter: @ goldiehawn

goldiehawn Instagram: @ goldiehawn

goldiehawn Facebook: @goldiehawn

Goldie Hawn's biography

American actress Goldie at the Snatched premier. Photo: Getty Images

She was born on the 21st of November 1945 in Washington DC, United States of America. Her mother, Laura, was a jewellery shop and dance school owner. Her dad, Edward Rutledge, was a band musician who played at major events in Washington. She has one sister called Patricia. Unfortunately, their brother Edward Junior died before Patti was born.

Goldie grew up in a Jewish family. While her father was of German and English ancestry, her mother was the daughter of Jewish immigrants from Hungary. She went to Montgomery Blair High School.

What is Goldie Hawn's real name?

Her full name is Goldie Jeanne Hawn. Goldie Hawn's parents named her after her mother's aunt.

Career

Before she got into acting, Hawn was a professional dancer. She made her professional dancing debut in Can-Can production at the Texas Pavillion of the New York's World Fair. Her dancing career spanned through the 60s.

Acting

Her acting career started in the late 1960s after she appeared in the American sitcom Good Morning World. Her next role was in Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In, where she appeared as a dumb blonde. It was from this role that she had a breakthrough in her career.

Goldie Hawn's movies and TV shows

These are some of the films the American actress has made appearances in.

Overboard

Death Becomes Her

The First Wives Club

The Christmas Chronicles

Snatched

Bird on a Wire

Housesitter

The Banger Sisters

Seems Like Old Times

The Out-of-Towners

The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox

There's a Girl in My Soup

Something To Talk About

Awards

These are some of the awards the actress has received.

Goldie has won several awards in her career. They include:

Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 1970

The Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture in 1970

David di Donatello Special Award in 1970

People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress in 1981

Glamour Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005

Personal life and marriage

Goldie Hawn (L) and Kurt Russell attend Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two" Drive-In Event at The Grove on November 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

The American actress has been married twice. Her first marriage was with Gus Trikonis, an American actor, dancer and director. Trikonis and Golfi, who shared the same birthday, got married on the 16th of May, 1969, in Hawaii.

They later separated in 1973, and Hawn dated Ted Grosman, a Swedish actor. She finally filed for a divorce in 1975 after she became engaged to Bill Hudson, a musician. The divorce from Trikonis was finalized in June 1976, and she got married to Hudson in July the same year.

The two had two children together, Oliver Hudson, born on the 7th of September 1976. Goldie Hawn's daughter, Kate, born on the 19th of April, 1979, is an actress, author and fashion entrepreneur.

She became well-known for her role in the film Almost Famous (2000), for which she received a Golden Globe nomination and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Goldie divorced Hudson in 1982.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel

After her divorce from Bill Hudson, she got romantically involved with Kurt Russel on Valentine's Day in 1983. The pair met while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, the 76-year-old actress disclosed her first impression about Kurt.

' I thought he was adorable, but he was much too young.'

Are Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn still together?

Although the two have not been married yet, they have been together for 38 years. When asked why they had not yet married, Hawn answered,

Because we have done just perfectly without marrying, I already feel devoted and isn't that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, caring and loving, then we're fine.

Do Goldie Hawn and Kurt have a child together?

The couple has one child, Wyatt Hawn Russell, born in 1986. He is an American actor and former hockey player.

The Hawn Foundation

The Overboard actress founded The Hawn Foundation in 2003. The organization focuses on transforming children's lives by providing vital social and emotional learning programs.

What is Goldie Hawn doing now?

Goldie is still an actress, although she does not appear in films as much anymore. She has a residence in Los Angeles with her long-term partner Kurt Russell, as well as a family home in Aspen, where they have spent the bulk of the pandemic.

Goldie Hawn's net worth is a manifestation of her hard work as an actress. She has created a massive fanbase who wish to see more of her work.

