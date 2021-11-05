Chief Keef: net worth, age, children, parents, height, real name, profiles

Chief Keef is no new name in the music and entertainment industry. The popular American rapper, founder of Glo Gang, and music producer has achieved so much at a young age. As a result, Chief Keef's net worth has been on the rise.

Chief Keef performs as part of the Rock the Bells Tenth Anniversary at San Manuel Amphitheatre on September 7, 2013 in San Bernadino, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Chief Keef's net worth is estimated to be about $1 million. His wealth is linked to his successful career in the music industry. In 2012, he signed a 3-album contract with Interscope Records that was worth $6 million. In addition, his contract included an advance payment of about $440,000. How well do you know the rapper?

Chief Keef's profile summary and bio

Chief Keef's real name: Keith Farelle Cozart

Keith Farelle Cozart Year of birth: August 25, 1995

August 25, 1995 Chief Keef's age: 26 years as of 2021

26 years as of 2021 Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Career: Rapper, founder of Glo Gang, and music producer

Rapper, founder of Glo Gang, and music producer Chief Keef's height: 6ft

6ft Alma mater: Dyett High School

Dyett High School Instagram: @chieffkeeffsossa

@chieffkeeffsossa YouTube: ChiefKeefVEVO

ChiefKeefVEVO Twitter: @ChiefKeef

@ChiefKeef Net worth: $1 million

How old was Chief Keef in 2012?

The young American rapper was 17 years as of 2012 when he signed his 3-album contract with Interscope Records that was worth $6 million.

Early life

Chief Keef performs during "Berner Presents Hippie Hill" at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

The artist was born on August 25, 1995, in Chicago, Illinois. Chief Keef's parents are Alfonso Cozart and Lolita Carter. His mother was just 16 years old when she gave birth to him. He was, however, raised by his grandmother in Washington Park, Chicago. Keef enrolled at Dyett High School but dropped out before completing his high school diploma.

Career

He started posting his music videos on his YouTube channel before dropping out of school, catching people’s attention. In 2011, he released his debut mixtapes titled Bang and The Glory Road that were a hit.

In 2012, he released his third album titled Back from the Dead, which featured his lead song, I Don’t Like featuring Lil Reese. Other Chief Keef's albums are Finally Rich, Bang 3, Thot Breaker, Nobody, and Two Zero One Seven. Some of Chief Keen songs include:

I Don’t Like

Chief Keef's Love Sosa

Hate Bein’ Sober

Hold My Liquor feat Kanye West

Moolani

He has collaborated with big-hit artists in some of his songs, such as Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Master P, and 50 Cent.

Is Chief Keef married?

The musician is not yet married but has several kids with different women. Chief Keef's kids are four in number. Interestingly, he has been served with several requests for child support by the mother of his children.

At the same time, he has found himself on the wrong side of the law and has been involved in several controversies. For instance, he has been charged with drug dealing, DUI, probation violation, weapon possession charges, and disorderly conduct.

Chief Keef jailed

Rapper Chief Keef performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

At the age of 16, the rapper was charged with manufacturing and distributing heroin. He was sentenced to house arrest because of his age. He pointed a handgun at several police officers who went after him but missed shooting at him several times during the same year.

They soon arrested him and he was once again charged and sentenced to house arrest. Then, in 2013 and at 17 years, he was sentenced to two months in juvenile detention after being found guilty of violating a shooting range and discharging a weapon. He was also accused of allegedly paying an assassin to kill one of his rivals, Lil Jojo.

In the same year, he was charged by a promotion company for not showing up for a show in London after he was paid $75,000. He was found guilty of the charges and ordered to pay the company $230,000 in damages.

Where is Chief Keef now?

Around February 2021, the rapper revealed that he had been hospitalized via his Instagram stories. However, he did not disclose any other information regarding his health condition. Today, he currently resides in Los Angeles, away from the chaos and noise of big cities.

Chief Keef's net worth has become a topic of interest, especially after becoming successful at a young age. He continues to make headlines for his remarkable achievements in his career, such as signing with the major label Interscope. The future looks bright for him.

