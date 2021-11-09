Kenya Moore first made headlines when she became the second African-American woman in history to be crowned Miss USA. She now wears many titles, including model, actress, producer, and mother, and is best known for her role in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dancing with the Stars.

Kenya Moore joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012, regularly showcasing her luxury home during the episodes.

Divorce proceedings between Kenya Moore and Marc Daly have become official, as the paperwork was filed in May 2021. Sadly, it looks like the break may be turning ugly; read on with Briefly.co.za for more insights into the story.

Kenya Moore earned her title as Miss USA in 1993, where she was the second-ever recorded African American to take home the crown.

Kenya Moore's biography

This beautiful star resulted from a teenage pregnancy, born to Patricia Moore and Ronald Grant in Detroit, Michigan. Sadly, Kenya Moore's mother, 16 at the time, abandoned her baby after just three days of motherhood. Fortunately for Kenya, her grandmother, Doris Grant, stepped in to raise her.

After graduating from Cass Technical High School, she went on to study psychology and communication at Wayne State University.

At 14 years old, she started her modelling career with the Ebony Fashion Fair cosmetic collection. In 1992 she made the cover of 'Ebony Man,' and the following year, after being declared Miss Michigan, she made history as the second African-American woman to win the title of Miss USA. The stunning model made it to the top 6 of Miss Universe before leaping acting.

Kenya Moore says that her mother has never spoken to her and pretends that she does not exist, even if they are in the same room.

Kenya Moore's movies and TV shows

This highly celebrated model began her television debut alongside Will Smith in May of 1994 when she appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She has gained further recognition by joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012 and has guest-starred in other popular series such as The Steve Harvey Show, Girlfriends and Saints & Sinners, as well as recurring roles in the following:

Kenya Moore's TV series and reality shows:

Dancing with the Stars

Family Reunion

Worst Cooks in America

The Apprentice USA

The Real

Watch What Happens

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Girlfriends

The Parent 'Hood

In the House

"Horror Night" was Kenya Moore's last chance to perform on "Dancing with the Stars," as she and partner, Brandon Armstrong, were voted off that night, 25 October 2021.

This talented beauty turned heads when she appeared in the erotic thriller Trois, making $1.3 million.

You can find the former Miss USA in the following movies:

Sharknado 4

Dolls of Voodoo

The Confidant

Trapped

I Know Who Killed Me

Cloud 9

Brothers in Arms

Resurrection

Deliver Us from Eva

No Turning Back

Trois

Senseless

Waiting to Exhale

Kenya Moore's hair care

No, it is not a weave, Kenya Moore's natural hair is her pride and glory, and in 2017, she released a range of products tailored to African-American hair.

The range of products consists of 95% natural ingredients and claims to enhance hair growth after a single use. You can purchase her products on kenyamoorehair.com.

After four years of marriage, Marc Daly and Kenya Moore first separated in 2019 but only officially filed for divorce in 2021. Photo by Paras Griffin

The Daly Family

On 10 June 2017, our favourite TV personality married the restaurateur, Marc Daly, at a ceremony held in the Caribbeans. In 2018, the couple started their family through in-vitro fertilisation with the birth of their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

Kenya Moore's age at the time was 47 years old, and the pregnancy was not easy, as preeclampsia symptoms caused complications. Brooklyn was expected to arrive in late December but made a grand entrance via an emergency cesarean on 4 November 2018.

The origin of Kenya Moore's name for their baby is significant because Brooklyn was where she met Marc; and Doris, after her late granny.

Did Kenya Moore's husband leave her?

Sadly, in September 2019, this couple announced that they were no longer an item, and, after several attempts to rekindle their romance, divorce procedures began in May 2021. Moore stated that she wants full custody of their daughter, while Marc is willing to share custody but wants Kenya to pay for his legal fees.

The newest member to the Real Housewives of Atlanta family, 'LoToya Forever' seems to be more than friends with the gorgeous Kenya Moore.

Who does Kenya Moore have a crush on?

Things got steamy on the set of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 as sparks flew between Miss USA and a new cast member, LaToya (Howard) Forever. The two exchanged flirty remarks, nude pics and sultry banter on air, but fans speculate that producers constructed this unlikely romance purely to boost ratings; we will have to keep watching to see.

Kenya Moore's net worth

When this article was written, the Real Housewife's star had an estimated net worth of $800,000. Kenya Moore's house was purchased in 2015 for $500,000 and has since made extensive renovations on the property, including a pool installation.

Kenya Moore is proud of her ethnicity as she celebrates her natural hair in favour of a weave.

Kenya Moore found fame through her stellar good looks but has shown that she is also quite business savvy and is not afraid to put in the work. She emphasises that "Black is beautiful" with her luscious, natural locks and her Miss USA title, of course. Motherhood is treating her well so far, as chasing after a toddler helps keep the star in great shape.

