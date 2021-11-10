Julian Assange's net worth, age, children, spouse, awards, books, movies

The price of speaking the truth and challenging high ranking political powers and principalities is high. However, Julian Assange's net worth is nowhere near the cost of positive and negative media attention that spans over a decade.

Julian Assange's net worth could have been much more than what he currently has if he had not been under political persecution for more than half of his professional life. Nevertheless, the Australian-born writer and journalist is dedicated to making information available to members of the public.

Julian Assange's profiles

Birth name: Julian Paul Hawkins

Julian Paul Hawkins Name change: Julian Paul Assange

Julian Paul Assange Date of birth: 3rd of July, 1971

3rd of July, 1971 Age : 50 years old as of 2021

: 50 years old as of 2021 Profession : Hacker, journalist, programmer, spokesperson, and author

: Hacker, journalist, programmer, spokesperson, and author Famous for: Co-founding Wikileaks and getting into trouble for releasing sensitive information about the ineptitude of governments around the world, especially the USA

Co-founding Wikileaks and getting into trouble for releasing sensitive information about the ineptitude of governments around the world, especially the USA Birthplace/hometown : Townsville, Queensland, Australia

: Townsville, Queensland, Australia Nationality : Australian

: Australian Current residence : HM, Belmarsh Prison, United Kingdom.

: HM, Belmarsh Prison, United Kingdom. Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Height : 6 feet and 2 inches

: 6 feet and 2 inches Weight : 72 kilograms

: 72 kilograms Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Hair colour: Initially brown, but now grey

Initially brown, but now grey Parents : Christine Ann Hawkins and John Shipton

: Christine Ann Hawkins and John Shipton Siblings : Gabriel Shipton (half brother)

: Gabriel Shipton (half brother) Marital status : Engaged

: Engaged Previous dating: Married to Teresa until around 1989

Married to Teresa until around 1989 Spouse : Stella Moris, formerly known as Sara Gonzalez Devant

: Stella Moris, formerly known as Sara Gonzalez Devant Children : Daniel, Gabriel, and Max Assange

: Daniel, Gabriel, and Max Assange Education : Goolmangar Primary School in New South Wales, Townsville State High School in Queensland, Central Queensland University, and the University of Melbourne

: Goolmangar Primary School in New South Wales, Townsville State High School in Queensland, Central Queensland University, and the University of Melbourne Net worth: $300,000

Who is Julian Assange?

The controversial Australian was born on the 3rd of July, 1971, in Townsville, Australia. So, how old is Julian Assange now? At the time of writing, Julian Assange's age is 50 years. His parents, Christine Ann Hawkins and John Shipton divorced before he was delivered.

Nevertheless, Julian’s mother married actor Brent Assange a year after his birth. Eventually, he added Assange to his name.

What did Julian Assange do?

Julian became an active hacker in 1987. Four years later, he was nabbed by the Australian Federal Police for trying to gain illegal access to the data of a large telecommunications corporation known as Nortel.

Julian accepted that he was guilty in 1996 and was subsequently requested to pay a fine. However, he was released afterwards because he was a first time offender.

The ethical hacker started Wikileaks in 2006 with the help of some associates. He was on the corporation’s board of advisers while doubling as the chief editor.

Wikileaks released numerous shocking emails, including Sarah Plain and Hilary Clinton in 2008 and 2015, respectively, among a host of other implicating revelations.

In 2010, Julian and Wikileaks got into trouble after releasing hundreds of thousands of sensitive diplomatic materials belonging to the United States of America. The data released included a video of how the United States Army killed civilians, including two journalists from Reuter, while shooting from a helicopter.

The video was the beginning of Wiki Julian Assange's legal battle with the United States. The US government wanted him extradited from the UK, but the writer fled to Ecuador’s embassy in London and sought refuge there between 2012 and 2019.

Where is Julian Assange now?

He is currently in prison in Belmarsh, London. This became his fate after the Ecuador government took away his asylum right in 2019 and handed him over to the British Police that he had been hiding from for close to a decade.

Wife and children

The Australian might have spent over ten years in various sorts of partial and complete incarceration, but he is also a husband and a father. In his early years, Julian Assange's wife was known simply as Teresa, but the two divorced after their first child, Daniel was born.

Many years later, during his legal troubles, the controversial actor fell in love with one of his lawyers, Stella Moris. Although they are only engaged and yet to be married, Julian Assange's children with his new heartthrob are already two. Gabriel and Max were born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Julian Assange's latest news

A judge stopped a request for the former Wikileaks editor in Chief to be extradited to the United States. This decision was made on the ground that doing so could put his life at severe risk because of his deteriorating mental and physical health.

But then, what is the meaning of Assange? Unfortunately, there is no exact meaning to it. However, Julian’s investigative works might be why his name is associated with a movement for the freedom of journalism.

How much is Julian Assange worth?

The Australian investigative journalist Julian Assange's net worth is $300,000, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website. This fortune is thanks to some revenue from some of Julian Assange's books, such as When Google Met Wikileaks.

Julian Assange's movie associations as a screenwriter, movie director, and producer also contribute to his net worth. Some of Julian Assange's movies include:

Collateral Murder

Mediastan

The Engineer

Risk

Julian Assange's awards are numerous and prove that he is revered within and outside the sector of journalism. Some of his awards include The Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism and The Economist’s New Media Award in 2011 and 2008, respectively. But despite these, Julian Assange's net worth has remained nothing to write home about.

