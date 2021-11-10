Soulja Boy: net worth, age, relationship, family, scam, full name, profiles
Who is Soulja Boy? Born DeAndre Cortez Way, he is a celebrated American rapper and record producer. The musician is a pioneer in the music industry and helped revolutionize the culture of his hip hop and rap. This article has more about Soulja Boy's net worth, age, family, and much more.
How old is Soulja Boy? The celebrated singer was born on July 28, 1990. He is 31 years old as of writing this article. Besides singing, he is also a record producer, actor, streamer, and entrepreneur.
Through his success in the music industry, fans have been curious to know about Soulja Boy's net worth, family, profiles, career, songs, Soulja Boy's meme, and much more. This article has a detailed bio about the American celebrity.
Profiles
- Given Name: DeAndre Cortez Way
- Aliases: Soulja Boy
- Date of Birth: July 28, 1990
- Soulja Boy's age: 31 in 2021
- Hometown: Batesville, Mississippi
- Country of Origin: United States of America
- Label: SODMG Entertainment / Collipark Music / Interscope Records
- Ad-Lib: Soulja! / Yah!
- Net worth: $30 Million
- Source of Wealth: Professional Rapper
- Gender: Male
- Star sign: Leo
- Genre: Hip hop music, Snap music, Pop music, Pop-rap, Trap music
- Instruments: Voice
Early life
What is Soulja Boy's real name? He was born DeAndre Cortez Way in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Together with his parents, they moved to Atlanta when he was six years of age. While there, he developed an interest in music, and he decided to embark on a musical career.
Thanks to his supportive dad, who identified his talent in music and provided him with a recording studio in Batesville, Mississippi, at only 14 years of age the artist built an empire.
Family life
Who are Soulja Boy's siblings? He has two siblings. Unfortunately, he lost his younger brother, Deion Jenkins, in 2011, in a car accident.
Soulja Boy's wife
Who is Soulja Boy in a relationship with? He has dated many women, including British Williams, Rubi Rose, and India Love. However, he has been engaged to Rosa Acosta and Nia Riley. His longest relationship was with Nia that spanned a decade. However, they broke off again in 2019. There are no known details about Soulja Boy's kids at this time.
Music career
In 2005, Way started using the internet to his advantage. First, he would post some of his music on sites like YouTube, MySpace, and SoundClick. Then, in March 2007, he recorded Crank That and released his first independent album Unsigned and Still Major.
In October 2007, his major-label debut album, Souljaboytellem.com, was released. It ranked number four on both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
Is Soulja Boy a one-hit-wonder?
Touted as a one-hit-wonder boy, he silenced his critics with his third single, Turn My Swag On.
Following the expiry of his record deal with Interscope Records, he signed a contract with Cash Money Records in 2012. In March 2013, he released the EP All Black. Over the years, he has continuously released great music that has ranked in the US and globally.
What happened with Soulja Boy?
In April 2013, he took to Facebook to issue several death threats to rapper Chief Keef. When confronted about the issue, he claimed his social media accounts were hacked, and he had not sent any of those messages. The two later resolved their differences.
Soulja Boy's songs
- Crank That (Soulja Boy)
- We Made It Freestyle
- Itty Bitty Piggy
- Kiss Me Thru the Phone
- She make it clap
- Rick & Morty
- Trigger Finger
- Yasss Bish
- Snapbacks & Tattoos
- Pretty Boy Swag
- Get Silly Freestyle
- Phone Call
- We Ready (Remix)
- Swing
- 3Hunna Remix
- Zan With That Lean
- Whip My Hair
- Whippin' My Wrist
- Shabazz Nigga Swag
- Molly With That Lean
- Turn Up
- Hey You There
- Blowing Me Kisses
- Let's Be Real
- Mean Mug
- LOL?
- 30 Thousand 100 Million
- Gucci Bandana
- Goku
- Speakers Going Hammer
- Bang Bang
- Just Chill
- Pow
- Bingo
- All The Way Turnt Up
- Get Silly
- Grammy
- Stephen Curry
- Whip
- Kiss me thru phone
- Swag Daddy
- Kony 2012
- Delirious
- Jumpman
- Conceited
- Marco Polo
- Brr
- Crank Dat
- The Best
- Pronto
- Sponsor
- All I Know
- Kim Kardashian
- Versace Bentley
- Pimp Slap Dat Hoe
- Workin' It
- Panamera
- Get Money Niggas
- Takeover Freestyle
- Wit My Yums On
- From Chiraq
- Ocean Mobb
- I Love My Haters
- Turn My $wag On 2k18
- Ain't Worried Bout Nothin (Headlines)
- Codeine Cold
- Shoppin' Spree
- Count money
- Run Up A Bag
- Covered in Gold
- Lingo (Watch Me Swag/Juice)
- The Man
- Syrup
- Clumsy (Collipark Remix)
- Eazy
- Kickin' Shit
- Diddy Bop
- Nope
- Fire
- Patek
- What They Want From a Nigga
- Bankroll
- Rambo
- IDGAF
- Front Door Back Door
- Blast Gang Shooters
- Drip On Me
- Swag Flu
- Fuck That Flo
- New Lay
- Thinking What I'm Thinking
- I Got That Sack
- Stripper Song
Soulja Boy's net worth
Is Soulja Boy a billionaire? The American rapper, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur is guesstimated to have a net worth of $30 million. He derives his wealth primarily from the music industry. In 2012 alone, he earned over $7 million, and Forbes named him one of the Hip Hop Cash Kings for the year.
Besides, he owns a lavish home in Agoura Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. His popularity and success allowed him to branch out into record producing, fashion and acting. These additional ventures contributed significantly to his vast wealth.
Soulja Boy's scams
Soulja Boy has been accused of scamming people which includes the following:
- He began selling a game console to fans for $100. But the console is believed to contain copyrighted games.
- He paid people for follows on social media.
- Fraudulent credit cards have been used to buy $175,000 worth of Soulja Boy's branded hoverboards.
Above is every detail you would want to know about Soulja Boy's net worth, age, family, and much more. While starting his music journey, he was not signed to a big label, and his music was not critically acclaimed. But, he was one of the rappers to use the internet to gain fame and popularity. He has also appeared in six films and thirteen TV shows.
