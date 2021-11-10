Who is Soulja Boy? Born DeAndre Cortez Way, he is a celebrated American rapper and record producer. The musician is a pioneer in the music industry and helped revolutionize the culture of his hip hop and rap. This article has more about Soulja Boy's net worth, age, family, and much more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He would post some of his music on sites like YouTube, MySpace, and SoundClick. Photo: @Cortez

Source: Instagram

How old is Soulja Boy? The celebrated singer was born on July 28, 1990. He is 31 years old as of writing this article. Besides singing, he is also a record producer, actor, streamer, and entrepreneur.

Through his success in the music industry, fans have been curious to know about Soulja Boy's net worth, family, profiles, career, songs, Soulja Boy's meme, and much more. This article has a detailed bio about the American celebrity.

Profiles

Given Name: DeAndre Cortez Way

DeAndre Cortez Way Aliases: Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy Date of Birth : July 28, 1990

: July 28, 1990 Soulja Boy's age : 31 in 2021

: 31 in 2021 Hometown : Batesville, Mississippi

: Batesville, Mississippi Country of Origin: United States of America

United States of America Label: SODMG Entertainment / Collipark Music / Interscope Records

SODMG Entertainment / Collipark Music / Interscope Records Ad-Lib: Soulja! / Yah!

Soulja! / Yah! Net worth: $30 Million

$30 Million Source of Wealth: Professional Rapper

Professional Rapper Gender : Male

: Male Star sign: Leo

Leo Genre: Hip hop music, Snap music, Pop music, Pop-rap, Trap music

Hip hop music, Snap music, Pop music, Pop-rap, Trap music Instruments: Voice

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life

In 2012 alone, he earned over $7 million, and Forbes named him one of the Hip Hop Cash Kings for the year. Photo: @Cortez

Source: Instagram

What is Soulja Boy's real name? He was born DeAndre Cortez Way in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Together with his parents, they moved to Atlanta when he was six years of age. While there, he developed an interest in music, and he decided to embark on a musical career.

Thanks to his supportive dad, who identified his talent in music and provided him with a recording studio in Batesville, Mississippi, at only 14 years of age the artist built an empire.

Family life

Who are Soulja Boy's siblings? He has two siblings. Unfortunately, he lost his younger brother, Deion Jenkins, in 2011, in a car accident.

Soulja Boy's wife

Who is Soulja Boy in a relationship with? He has dated many women, including British Williams, Rubi Rose, and India Love. However, he has been engaged to Rosa Acosta and Nia Riley. His longest relationship was with Nia that spanned a decade. However, they broke off again in 2019. There are no known details about Soulja Boy's kids at this time.

Music career

Following the expiry of his record deal with Interscope Records, he signed a contract with Cash Money Records in 2012. Photo: @Cortez

Source: Instagram

In 2005, Way started using the internet to his advantage. First, he would post some of his music on sites like YouTube, MySpace, and SoundClick. Then, in March 2007, he recorded Crank That and released his first independent album Unsigned and Still Major.

In October 2007, his major-label debut album, Souljaboytellem.com, was released. It ranked number four on both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Is Soulja Boy a one-hit-wonder?

Touted as a one-hit-wonder boy, he silenced his critics with his third single, Turn My Swag On.

Following the expiry of his record deal with Interscope Records, he signed a contract with Cash Money Records in 2012. In March 2013, he released the EP All Black. Over the years, he has continuously released great music that has ranked in the US and globally.

What happened with Soulja Boy?

In April 2013, he took to Facebook to issue several death threats to rapper Chief Keef. When confronted about the issue, he claimed his social media accounts were hacked, and he had not sent any of those messages. The two later resolved their differences.

Soulja Boy's songs

Crank That (Soulja Boy)

We Made It Freestyle

Itty Bitty Piggy

Kiss Me Thru the Phone

She make it clap

Rick & Morty

Trigger Finger

Yasss Bish

Snapbacks & Tattoos

Pretty Boy Swag

Get Silly Freestyle

Phone Call

We Ready (Remix)

Swing

3Hunna Remix

Zan With That Lean

Whip My Hair

Whippin' My Wrist

Shabazz Nigga Swag

Molly With That Lean

Turn Up

Hey You There

Blowing Me Kisses

Let's Be Real

Mean Mug

LOL?

30 Thousand 100 Million

Gucci Bandana

Goku

Speakers Going Hammer

Bang Bang

Just Chill

Pow

Bingo

All The Way Turnt Up

Get Silly

Grammy

Stephen Curry

Whip

Kiss me thru phone

Swag Daddy

Kony 2012

Delirious

Jumpman

Conceited

Marco Polo

Brr

Crank Dat

The Best

Pronto

Sponsor

All I Know

Kim Kardashian

Versace Bentley

Pimp Slap Dat Hoe

Workin' It

Panamera

Get Money Niggas

Takeover Freestyle

Wit My Yums On

From Chiraq

Ocean Mobb

I Love My Haters

Turn My $wag On 2k18

Ain't Worried Bout Nothin (Headlines)

Codeine Cold

Shoppin' Spree

Count money

Run Up A Bag

Covered in Gold

Lingo (Watch Me Swag/Juice)

The Man

Syrup

Clumsy (Collipark Remix)

Eazy

Kickin' Shit

Diddy Bop

Nope

Fire

Patek

What They Want From a Nigga

Bankroll

Rambo

IDGAF

Front Door Back Door

Blast Gang Shooters

Drip On Me

Swag Flu

Fuck That Flo

New Lay

Thinking What I'm Thinking

I Got That Sack

Stripper Song

Soulja Boy's net worth

The musician is a pioneer in the music industry and helped revolutionize the culture of his hip hop and rap. Photo: @Cortez

Source: Instagram

Is Soulja Boy a billionaire? The American rapper, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur is guesstimated to have a net worth of $30 million. He derives his wealth primarily from the music industry. In 2012 alone, he earned over $7 million, and Forbes named him one of the Hip Hop Cash Kings for the year.

Besides, he owns a lavish home in Agoura Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. His popularity and success allowed him to branch out into record producing, fashion and acting. These additional ventures contributed significantly to his vast wealth.

Soulja Boy's scams

Soulja Boy has been accused of scamming people which includes the following:

He began selling a game console to fans for $100. But the console is believed to contain copyrighted games. He paid people for follows on social media. Fraudulent credit cards have been used to buy $175,000 worth of Soulja Boy's branded hoverboards.

Above is every detail you would want to know about Soulja Boy's net worth, age, family, and much more. While starting his music journey, he was not signed to a big label, and his music was not critically acclaimed. But, he was one of the rappers to use the internet to gain fame and popularity. He has also appeared in six films and thirteen TV shows.

READ ALSO: Ash Kaashh: age, boyfriend, height, merch, profiles, is she dead?

Briefly.co.za reported on November 10, 2021, about Ash Kaashh's bio. Who is she? She is a social media influencer, TikToker, and Instagram model. Besides, she is a businesswoman, having her own nail business, Haven Sent Nails.

Why is she famous? What is her net worth? Does she have a boyfriend? Read that and much more in this article here!

Source: Briefly.co.za