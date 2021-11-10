Damson Idris' wife: Is the Snowfall actor married or single?

Damson Idris currently acts as Franklin Saint in the Snowfall series. The famous crime drama series premiered on FX in July 2017. The 19-year-old Saint is CIA's most wanted drug dealer in Los Angeles. In addition, he acted in Netflix's Outside the Wire sci-fi action film. The film was released on 15th January 2021. Millions are wondering who Damson Idris' wife is?

Damson Idris wanted to be a football player growing up. Today, the British-born Yoruba man is making it big in the US as an actor. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Is Snowfall based on Ricky Ross? The American rapper claimed the film was about his life. Rick Ross alleged that FX turned his life into a mainstream TV show without his authorization. He was working on a similar movie when Snowfall came out. BBC airs the show in the UK.

Damson Idris' profile summary

Full name: Adamson Alade-Bo Idris

Adamson Alade-Bo Idris Famous as: Damson Idris

Date of birth: 2nd September 1991

2nd September 1991 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Peckham, London, UK

Residences: Canada Water, London and Studio City, Los Angeles

Age: 30 years in 2021

Career: Actor and film producer

Education: Brunel University London and Identity School of Acting

Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: African

Ancestry: Nigerian

Tribe: Yoruba

Yoruba Mother: Philippa

Philippa Brothers: 2

2 Sisters: 3

3 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Damson Idris' height: 6 feet 1 inch

Net worth: $4.5 million

$4.5 million Twitter: @DamsonIdris

@DamsonIdris Instagram: damsonidris

damsonidris Facebook: Damson Idris

Damson Idris' biography

How old is Damson Idris? Since his birthday was 2nd September 1991, Damson Idris' age is 30 years in 2021. The actor is the youngest of six children. What is Damson Idris' real name? His real name is Adamson Alade-Bo Idris.

Queen Elizabeth II shook his hand in 2002 after his football team played in the Queen's Golden Jubilee. However, Alade-Bo's family convinced him not to pursue a sports career. Photo: @534592159959102

Source: Facebook

Damson Idris' mother, Philippa (Nigerian), raised her children in the North Peckham Estate while working at the Basil Street Hotel in Knightsbridge. Alade-Bo adored Christiano Ronaldo, tried to join Charlton Athletic, and was a fan of Manchester United.

Is Damson Idris related to Elba Idris?

These celebrities are not blood relatives. However, they are British actors with African roots. Elba's family (a Sierra Leone dad and a Ghanaian mum) relocated to London when he was still young.

What ethnicity is Damson Idris? Alade-Bo is of Nigerian, Yoruba descent. He was born in Peckham, London, and visited Nigeria for the first time in 2015. On the other hand, Elba got Sierra Leone citizenship in 2019.

What school did Damson Idris go to?

He earned a degree in theatre, film, and television at Brunel University London. It is a prestigious public research university located in Uxbridge, London. He also attended Femi Oguns' Identity School of Acting.

Damson Idris' siblings are doing well in the banking, law and IT sectors. Unfortunately, information about Damson Idris' father is obscure. Photo: @Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Alade-Bo's career history

Alade-Bo met actress Cathy Tyson while studying at Brunel University London. She introduced him to Sde Solanke. In 2012, Solanke helped Alade-Bo get into Cathy's Pandora's Box play at the Arcola Theatre in London. As a result, Alade-Bo was signed to an agent who propelled his career growth.

Damson Idris on David Beckham's TV show

He was among the 20 kids training with the legendary footballer David Beckham in Madrid. CBBC aired the contest as Beckham's Hotshots show. Although Alade-Bo didn't reach the finals, he later worked with Beckham and Vogue editor Enninful at the British Fashion Awards.

Alade-Bo's mother inspired his love for fashion. She would dress him in three-piece golden suits with a gold buckle and black shiny leather shoes to church while his friends wore tracksuits and hats.

Will there be season 5 of Snowfall?

He earned £400 from his first stage play. After deducting his agent's salary, Alade-Bo spent the rest on a pair of Prada shoes. He got the flamboyant fashion taste from his mum. Photo: @David Benett

Source: Getty Images

The actor got the role of Franklin Saint on Snowfall while still living with his mother. Alade-Bo will keep his role while also serving as the producer for Snowfall season 5, which will come out in 2022.

The series is about a CIA agent trapped in a case involving a family that sells cocaine. Alade-Bo felt a connection to his role because drugs have ruined many lives in his hometown. For instance, the murder of the 10-year-old Damilola Taylor in 2000.

Snowfall's creator, John Singleton, died in 2019, at age 51. Alade-Bo acknowledged him as a guardian who believed in his potential. Other Damson Idris' movies and TV shows include:

Black Mirror

The Twilight Zone

Miranda

The Commuter

Megan Leavey

Farming

Astral

Casualty

Snowfall's author, the late John Singleton, would call him Dam-zel, for he saw Alade-Bo as the future Denzel Washington. Photo: @Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Where does Damson Idris live?

He moved out of his mum's house to a modern apartment in Canada Water, southeast London. He also bought a house at Studio City in Los Angeles. Damson Idris' house is a $3.85 million mansion erected in 1964.

What is Damson Idris' salary? Payscale estimates his annual salary as $50k. Since he has been an actor for four years, Damson Idris' net worth is around $4.5 million.

Alade-Bo's embarrassing moment on Zoom

He was invited to a video call birthday party for Lenny Santiago, a photographer and music producer. Alade-Bo has just flown back to the US.

The jetlagged actor logged onto Zoom from bed in the morning, assuming few people would attend the video call. Surprisingly, he met 40 people, including Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, Michael B Jordan, Kevin Hart, and Tiffany Haddish.

The other guests demanded he leaves the call, for they could see his nipples. Alade-Bo was shirtless, and his camera also captured the bed's grey headboard. Later, Jay-Z reached out to Alade-Bo and assured him they were only having fun.

Jay-Z and other American celebrities teased Idris for showing up on a video call naked by mistake. Photo: @Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Who is Damson Idri's wife?

Damson Idris and Montana Brown spent a day on the coast of France. The Love Island actress wore a blue swimsuit and a cap. Since the duo never confirmed or denied rumours of them dating, their fans still wonder whether Alade-Bo is single or dating lowkey.

No one has filled the position of Damson Idris' wife right now. Hence, have a glimpse at the actor's singlehood from his social media posts. This article includes his social links, information about relationships, Jay-Z and much more. Damson Idris' social profiles combined have more than a million fans. Not even the sky is the limit for this talented artist.

