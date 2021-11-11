Lucas NCT: Here is what happened to the WayV & NCT member

Lucas NCT is a Thai-Chinese K-pop star, model and dancer. He is best recognized for being a member of the NCT, SuperM, NCT U and WayV boy bands. Since August 2021, there have been speculations that he was dropped by his label SM Entertainment and he is no longer part of NCT after being involved in a love scandal. Herein is all to know about the famous K-pop idol.

Lucas Wong was born to be a star, and SM Entertainment saw that in him when they took him under their wing in 2015 and trained him. His family has also offered a strong support system. The recent allegations against him have been a major setback, but he still has the chance to make things work.

Lucas NCT’s profiles summary and bio

Birth name: Lucas Wong Yuk-hei

Lucas Wong Yuk-hei Date of birth: 25th January 1999

25th January 1999 Lucas NCT's age: 22 years on 2021

22 years on 2021 Lucas NCT’s zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Sha Tin District, Hong Kong

Sha Tin District, Hong Kong Lucas NCT’s nationality: Hong Kong

Hong Kong Ethnicity: Thai-Chinese

Thai-Chinese Languages: Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, English

Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, English Lucas NCT’s height: 6 inches (1.83 m)

6 inches (1.83 m) Blood type: O

O Gender: Male

Male Relationship status: Not known

Not known NCT Lucas' siblings: One younger brother

One younger brother Education: Tung Wah Group of Hospitals’ Yow Kam Yuen College

Tung Wah Group of Hospitals’ Yow Kam Yuen College Profession: Rapper, singer, dancer, model

Rapper, singer, dancer, model Genre: Hip-pop, C-pop, K-pop

Hip-pop, C-pop, K-pop Record labels: Capitol, Label V, SM Entertainment

Capitol, Label V, SM Entertainment Bands: NCT, NCT U, WayV, SuperM

NCT, NCT U, WayV, SuperM Lucas NCT's Instagram: @lucas_xx444

@lucas_xx444 Net worth: Approximately $1 million

Early life and family

How old is Lucas Wong? The star was born on 25th January 1999 in Sha Tin, Hong Kong and is 22 years old in 2021. His father is Chinese with Teochew roots, while his mother is a Thai and former hairdresser. Lucas NCT’s parents are entrepreneurs and have a Thai restaurant based in Hong Kong.

The rapper has a younger brother. For his education, Lucas attended Tung Wah Group of Hospitals’ Yow Kam Yuen College. However, it is not clear what he pursued in college.

Does Lucas Wong have tattoos?

The K-pop idol is loved by fans not only for his talent but also for his incredible physique. The handsome Korean-Chinese has two known tattoos as of 2021, one on the left side of his abs and one on his back.

Career

Prior to becoming a singing and rap sensation in China and Korea, Lucas passed the Global Auditions held in Hong Kong. SM Entertainment saw his potential and took him as their trainee in 2015. He was taught rap, dance, and singing, including improving his proficiency in Mandarin and Korean languages.

He joined the NCT boy band in 2018, and they released their debut studio album, NCT 2018 Empathy, in March. In December the same year, he became a part of NCT’s China band, WayV, under Label V records. WayV released their debut single album, The Vision, in January 2019. In August 2019, he joined a K-pop group, SuperM, under Capital Records and SM Entertainment.

Lucas Wong has made appearances on several variety shows, including Keep Running, Law of the Jungle in the Last Indian Ocean, and Real Man 300. He is also a model and has walked several runways for Kye, Kappa, Burberry and Charms brands.

Controversy and leaving WayV & NCT

The Chinese star has been accused several times of leading a questionable love life. He was involved in a number of relationships with his female fans across China and South Korea. According to the damaging reports made by his alleged ex-girlfriends, he is a serial cheat, takes advantage of and gaslights his lovers, including money leeching.

The star surprised fans in late August 2021 when he and his management company SM Entertainment issued a public apology instead of denying the allegations. As a result, the model’s activities were suspended by SM Entertainment, and he took some time off from WayV and NCT.

It is not clear whether the rapper is still part of NCT or is completely cut off because his name was missing in their recently released merchandise. Lucas’ fans are asking for transparency in the matter, and they feel that the star did not break the law for being involved in a love scandal. They believe he was under pressure from SM Entertainment to apologize.

Lucas NCT’s net worth

The K-pop idol kicked off his singing and rap career in 2018, and it has been doing well. As a result of his success and stardom, fans are eager to know how much he is worth. His exact fortune is not known, but various publications estimate it at around $1 million in 2021.

Rumours of Lucas NCT leaving WayV & NCT has been received with mixed reactions. But if he was to be dropped, he can still make it as a solo artist since he has already built a large loyal fanbase in Korea, China and other parts of the world. Fans cannot wait to see what he is planning next!

