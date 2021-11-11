Gigi Hadid is a world-famous supermodel, dazzling the catwalk with her striking features and phenomenal physique. But, since celebrating motherhood for just a year, the gorgeous fashionista is said to have split from One Direction's Zayn Malik, and the reason just may shock you.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to reports, there was a physical altercation between Gigi's boyfriend and her mother. Zayn allegedly lashed out at her in September of 2021; read on with Briefly for all the insights.

Gigi has walked the runway for fashion brands such as Versace, Chanel, Elie Saab, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, to name but a few. Photo by Matteo Rossetti

Source: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid has the honour of calling herself an Angel for Victoria's Secret and is the spokesmodel for several reputable brands such as Reebok, Tommy Hilfiger and Maybelline.

Gigi Hadid's profile

Full name: Jelena Noura Hadid

Jelena Noura Hadid Nickname: Gigi

Gigi Famous for: Modelling

Modelling Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Date of birth: 23 April 1995

23 April 1995 Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Gigi Hadid's age: 26 in 2021

26 in 2021 Current residence: Manhattan

Manhattan Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Palestinian-American/ Dutch

Palestinian-American/ Dutch Sexuality: Straight

Straight Boyfriend: Zayn Malik from One Direction

Zayn Malik from Gigi Hadid's children: Khai Hadid Malik

Khai Hadid Malik Parents: Yolanda and Mohamed

Yolanda and Mohamed Siblings: Bella, Anwar, Alana and Marielle

Bella, Anwar, Alana and Marielle Gigi Hadid's height: 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in)

1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) Weight: 54 kg (119 lbs)

54 kg (119 lbs) Eye colour: Blue-green

Blue-green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde School: New School in New York City

New School in New York City Occupation: Model

Model Awards : Model of the Year

: Model of the Year Net worth: $29 Million

$29 Million Instagram: @gigihadid

@gigihadid Facebook: GigiHadid

GigiHadid Twitter: @GiGiHadid

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Both Gigi and Bella Hadid and their mother, Yolanda, have thriving careers in the modelling industry. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid's biography

Jelena Noura Hadid was born on 23 April 1995 in Los Angeles and brought up in Santa Barbara, where she developed a love for equestrian sports.

Gigi Hadid's parents are Yolanda (née Van den Herik), a prominent Dutch model, while her father, Mohamed, is a Palestinian-American real estate agent. Bella, Alana, and Marielle are their other daughters, and Anwar is their son. Bella and her brother both work in the modelling industry.

Her modelling story started when she was a toddler when she captured the artistic eye of Paul Marciano, co-founder of Guess and a family acquaintance. After posing for Baby Guess, Guess Kids, and eventually Guess, Hadid took a sabbatical from modelling to pursue competitive horseback riding, cycling, and club volleyball, even competing in the Junior Olympic volleyball qualifiers.

In 2013, she moved to New York City to study criminal psychology at the New School. But, after signing her first professional deal with IMG Models the following year, her work commitments clashed with her academic calendar, and she decided to drop out.

Gigi Hadid officially became an Angel for Victoria's Secret in 2016. Photo by J. Lee

Source: Getty Images

How Gigi became a global sensation

In February 2014, Hadid debuted at the New York Fashion Week, walking for Desigual. She attributes her jump-start to French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who featured her on the cover of her 2014 edition of her CR Fashion Book.

Later that year, in July, she appeared in a variety of Tom Ford fashion and fragrance adverts. Maybelline has also appointed her as a brand ambassador in January 2015.

Her debut catwalk performance for the notorious Victoria's Secret in December 2015 followed two unsuccessful Angel auditions. She received her Victoria's Secret wings the following year during her subsequent appearance on their catwalk.

Gigi returned to work just two months after giving birth, although she has turned down several job offers to spend more time with Khai at home. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

She was named Tommy Hilfiger's worldwide spokesmodel in 2016. She has since walked in catwalk showcases for Versace, Chanel, Elie Saab, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, Miu Miu, Balmain, and Diane Von Furstenberg.

Hadid proceeded on to launch a Stuart Weitzman boot range and became a Reebok brand ambassador. In addition, she was named International Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards and Daily Front Row's Model of the Year. Gigi Hadid's net worth is estimated to be $29 million in 2021.

Gigi Hadid's movies and series

Virgin Eyes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Masterchef

Lip Sync Battle

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ocean's 8

The gorgeous Gigi Hadid and One Direction's Zayn Malik have been on-again-off-again since 2016. Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

What disease does Gigi Hadid have?

The supermodel suffers from an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto's disease, which dramatically affects the thyroid glands.

Gigi's body has become a host to a slew of unpleasant symptoms resulting from the sickness, which causes her body temperature and weight to fluctuate drastically. This disorder has placed her life in jeopardy throughout her life.

When models and music combine

One Direction's Zayn Malik is Gigi Hadid's husband, or should we say, baby daddy. The model and musician first announced their partnership in 2016. Despite breaking up in 2018, they resumed their romance in 2019 and started a family the following year. Gigi Hadid's baby's name is Khai Hadid Malik, and she was born in September 2020.

A rare glimpse at Gigi and Zayn's baby, Khai. Gigi tries to keep Khai out of the spotlight and has requested that paparazzi refrain from photographing her. @kardash.jenners.hadids

Source: Instagram

What happened between Zayn and Gigi's mom?

Chaos reigned in Pennsylvania in late September 2021, when Zayn allegedly violently confronted his girlfriend's mother. According to court records, Zayn referred to Yolanda as a "f**king Dutch harlot" and told her to "keep away from [my] f**king daughter."

According to court documents, Zayn then reportedly:

"shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental distress and physical damage."

He denies all claims of making any physical contact with Yolanda but does not contest the emotional outburst.

This incident is said to be the cause of Gigi Hadid's breakup; however, the pair intends to co-parent baby Khai.

We hope that Gigi and Zayne can separate amicably after the big blowout between the One Direction star and Yolanda Hadid, for baby Khai's sake. @dailyreuters

Source: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has a lot on her plate as a professional model and is now adjusting to being a single mother. Unfortunately, the quarrel between Zayn Malik and her mother has caused too much disruption in their relationship. However, the couple plan to remain as amicable as possible for the sake of co-parenting their young daughter.

READ ALSO: Supermodel Bella Hadid Shares Mental Health Battle to Raise Awareness and Help Those Struggling

Supermodel sister Bella Hadid has always been honest about her mental health struggles. She hoped that sharing her experiences may help others when she spoke up in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Bella has battled with "severe depression and anxiety" since she was a teen, and she wants others to recognise they are not solitary in their struggles; Briefly has all the insights.

Source: Briefly.co.za