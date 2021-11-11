Technoblade's net worth, age, face, profiles, how much does he earn per stream?

Technoblade has become a household name on YouTube and Twitch. He earned the hearts of his fans as a YouTuber and Twitch streamer through his Minecraft content and collaborations with other content creators. Due to his success in these online platforms, Technoblade's net worth has increased significantly.

So how much does Technoblade make? Where is he from? Read the article below to get fascinating information about him.

Technoblade's profiles

Name: Dave B

Dave B Famously known as: Technoblade, Techno

Technoblade, Techno Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1st of June 1999

1st of June 1999 Place of origin: San Fransisco, California, United States of America

San Fransisco, California, United States of America Technoblade's age: 22 years (As of 2021)

22 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 5 feet 8 inches (178 centimetres)

5 feet 8 inches (178 centimetres) Weight: 65 kilograms (135 pounds)

65 kilograms (135 pounds) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Occupation: YouTuber, Twitch streamer

YouTuber, Twitch streamer Net worth: $4.8 million

$4.8 million Instagram: @ technobladeyt

technobladeyt Twitter: @Technothepig

Biography

How old is Technoblade? He was born on the 1st of June 1999, which means he is currently 22 years old. He is of American nationality, and his star sign is Gemini.

Techno has three younger sisters whose identities are yet to be revealed and a brother named Chris. He has a small dog called Floof. While the YouTuber was in middle school, he was into fencing.

Who are Technoblade's parents?

The American YouTuber has yet to reveal the identity of his parents. However, he shared in one Q&A video that his parents were divorced. He presently lives with his father, who owns a movie studio.

YouTube career

Techno started its YouTube channel in October 2013. By this time, he was in high school and living in California. Then, in 2018, he moved to Chicago, Illinois, for college. He majored in English for a year and a half before dropping out and moving back to California.

So far, the channel has over 9.36 million subscribers with a total of 1.1 billion views. Most of his videos are Mine Craft based.

Technoblade's face reveal

Techno had kept his identity from the public for the longest time. Instead, he has a photo of a pig wearing a crown for his profile on all his socials and YouTube. His fans, however, kept on pushing for a face reveal until he briefly showed his face on one of his videos.

Before making the big reveal, he joked, ' I'll lose all my viewers if I reveal my awful face', but his fans were grateful. He is caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Technoblade's merch

Recently as Tech's fame grew, he has gotten into entrepreneurship. He sells merchandise through his website, including clothes, cases, cosplay, decorations, accessories, figures, toys, and workout gear.

Does Technoblade have ADHD?

The famous YouTube star has often mentioned that he suffers from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), one of the most common mental disorders affecting children. In one of his tweets, he revealed what it was like to have ADHD. He said:

If I had to describe ADHD:

Sometimes people talk to me, and I get so busy focusing on listening attentively that I don't hear what they say.

Technoblade's cancer diagnosis

Techno explained that his recent absence from streaming was due to a cancer diagnosis. In one of his recent videos, he stated that he was diagnosed on the 2nd of August after seeing a doctor to have his right arm examined.

The 22-year-old started having stiffness in his right arm towards the end of July. His right shoulder began to swell after taking a few days off to relax, thinking it was a stress-related ailment from playing too many games, so he scheduled an appointment.

During the visit, doctors performed many scans and informed him that a tumour caused his arm problems. He said that he has since begun chemotherapy treatment for the condition, progressing well despite his poor energy.

How much does Technoblade make per stream?

Technoblade's earnings are difficult to estimate because he only streams on YouTube. However, he is expected to earn $54k to $72.3k per month from views on his YouTube channel alone.

Technoblade's net worth is a mere reflection of the successful career the YouTuber has had. He is an online sensation, and his fans adore him. We wish him all the best in happiness and health.

